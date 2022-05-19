Douglas Haig Deaton
Douglas Haig Deaton, 91, of Hazard, died Monday, May 16, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Wegner officiating. Burial followed in the Ivy Point Cemetery, Ned. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Helen Fay Estep
Helen Fay Estep, 81, of Sassafras, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Letcher County, January 18, 1941, the daughter of the late Charlie Whitley and the late Hesther Bailey Whitley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Lee Estep; two brothers, Charles and Elzie; three sisters, Mag, Jean, and Dorothy.
She is survived by four sons, Dan Estep (Nancy) of Sassafras, Michael Estep of Huntington W. Va., Joseph Lee Estep (Lavonne) of Oh, Chris Estep (Cindy) of Oh; two brothers, Billy Dean Whitley (Peggy) of N. Car., Jim Whitley of W. Va.; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 20 between 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alma Halcomb
Alma Halcomb, 86, of Viper, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born May 30, 1935, the daughter of the late Wade Dunn and the late Callie Sexton Dunn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Caudill; two brothers, Darrell Dunn and Earl Dunn.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy “Ted” Halcomb; three daughters, Connie Combs (Roger), Carolyn Brashear (Jesse), Teresa Sellers (Mike); two sons, Randal Combs (Faye), Bobby Halcomb (Robin); two sisters, Anna Saylors, Phyllis Nunemaker; one brother, Donald Dunn; seven grandchildren, Amy Goodson, Cameron Halcomb, April Shell, Adam Moore, Jonathan Combs, Brian Brashear and Kim Breasher; four great grandchildren, Kinnley, Kensie, Meghan and Olivia; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial followed in the Brummett & Dunn Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Dan Neace
Dan Neace, 89, of Chavies, died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Altro, February 2, 1934, the son of the late Malcome Neace and the late Cora Farler Neace. He was a great Dad who loved his grandchildren dearly and an avid fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Neace; sister, Laura Ellen Noble; two brothers, Taylor Neace and Jimmy Neace.
He is survived by two sons, Dan Neace Jr. (Donna) of Chavies, Johnny Neace (Special friend, Joyce Henson) of Chavies; two grandsons, Daniel Neace (Elaine) of Hazard, Johnny Colton Neace of Chavies; great granddaughter, Destiny Neace of Hazard; two brothers, Henry Neace (Elsie) of Franklin, Oh, Malcome Neace (Faye) of Tampa, Fla.; five sisters, Susie Baker of Gays Creek, Frances Offill of Franklin, Oh, Lucinda Bowling of Saldee, Virginia Marshall (Dan) of Middletown, Oh, Bessie White of Paris, Ind.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Sue Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Neace Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Pamela Jean Stamper
Pamela Jean Stamper, 59, of Chavies, died Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, January 22, 1963, the daughter of the late Bud Stamper and the late Dorothy Davidson Stamper. She was a member of the Chavies First Church of God, Parents of Angels, and loved spending time with family, friends, and especially her beloved grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Kayla Francis; one brother, Paul David Stamper.
She is survived by her daughter, Kendra Campbell (Mitchell Adkins) of Harold; brother, Stephen Stamper (Michelle) of Chavies, Lynn Stamper (Lisa) of Hazard, Robert Stamper of Chavies; sister-in-law, Maxine Stamper of Gays Creek; grandchildren, Kayden Campbell, Max Campbell, Kolby Campbell, Brady Adkins, and Makenna Adkins; two nephews, Kevin Stamper and Daniel Stamper; niece, Brittany Mullins; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Bridges. Burial will follow in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
