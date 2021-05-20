Winford Bolyen
Winford Ray Bolyen, 56, of Elizabethtown, died May 9, 2021 at Indian Creek Nursing Facility.
He was born July 24, 1955, the son of the late Estill Huff and Emma Jean Huff. He served as a proud member of the Coast Guard. His jovial personality touched the hearts of all that knew him. He was a kind soul. He always held a hymn in his heart. He loved his Mother most of all.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother; Robert Huff.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his children; Kenny Boleyn, Nancy Boleyn Youmans, Eugene Boleyn; and siblings Jeannette Boleyn McIntosh (Cheryl), Clifford Boleyn (Joy), Benita Boleyn Doll (Terry), Samuel Boleyn (Jennifer), Nora Huff Coyle (Gene), Tammy Huff Barnes (Michael) and Patricia Huff Stacy (John, deceased).
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m., Friday, May 14, in the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kindred Hospice of Jeffersonville, Indiana. Arrangements were under the direction of Pulaski Home Funeral Home.
Joyce Brock
Joyce (Allen) Brock, 85, of Rowdy died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Ary, March 10, 1936 the daughter of the late Mitchell and Margaret Combs Allen. She was united in marriage to Lonnie Dale Brock on June 07, 1955 in Indiana. She was of the Baptist faith and was a talented piano player. By occupation, she was a registered nurse, retired from Mount Mary Hospital. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and sewing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Vaughn Ashley Brock; and a daughter, Lisa Elaine Brock Lakes; and beloved husband, Lonnie Dale Brock.
She is survived by three beloved children, one son, Mitchell Brock (Teri) of Salem, AL, two daughters, Denise Kay Feist (Ronald) of Max, ND and Greta Wilson (Ron) of KY.; two brothers, Ronald Allen (Marie) and Yvone Allen (Betty) both of Hazard; three sisters, Annette Ray (Richard) of Pikeville, Anna Combs (Orbin) of Bowling Green, and Blanda Kay Crowe of Hazard; and a host of cherished grandchildren, other relatives and friends survive.
A private graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, May 21 at the Hoskins Cemetery, Hoskinston. Burial will follow the service. Arrangements were under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home of Hyden.
Carol Brown
Carol Brown, 77, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021 in Coldwater, MI.
Funeral services were held Monday, May 17, at 1:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Minister David Sherfield officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha. Arrangements were under the direction of Dutcher Funeral Home of Coldwater, Mich.
Gladiola Colwell
Gladiola Colwell, 80, of Vicco, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Knott County, March 10, 1941 the daughter of the late Isom Cornett and the late Emmaline Smith. She retired from R.W. Combs Elementary where she had worked for 26 years and was a Member of the Little Dove Old Regular Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coolie Colwell; brothers, Fontain Grigsby and Eugene Cornett; sister, Lola Cornett.
She is survived by her son, Craig Colwell of Vicco; two brothers, Fred Cornett of Mt. Sterling, Frank Cornett of Mt. Sterling; one grandson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Alamander Fugate
Alamander Fugate, 60, of Bonnyman, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at U.K. Bluegrass Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Butterfly, May 14, 1960, the son of the late Rufus Fugate and the late Marie Fugate. He was the owner and operator of Fugate’s Auto Repair in Bonnyman, a Classic Car enthusiast, and a member of the Busy Pentecostal Church of God.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Kaye Griffie and Patricia McIntosh; brother, Denny Fugate; mother-in-law, Geraldine Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Fugate of Bonnyman; daughter, Jennifer Marie Little (Allison) of Isom; two sisters, Lille Faye Joseph of Brookesville, Fla., Deloris Flanner (Mike) of Brookesville, Fla.; brother, Rugus, Jr. Fugate (Gloria) of Homosassa, Fla.; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins and Dirk Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Geraldine Campbell Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jaquline Herald
Jaquline Mialing Herald, 18, of Combs, died Saturday, May 8, 2021.
A memorial services was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Iva Holbrook
Iva Jean Holbrook, 81, of Slemp, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at Tri Cities Nursing & Rehab.
She was born January 3, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Cora and Arthur and Susie; brothers, Marcum “PeeWee” Cornett, Ealum Cornett and Henry Jay Cornett; and sister, Irene Couch.
She is survived by one daughter, Rhea Pennington (Ethanan); one son, Jeffrey Holbrook; two sisters, Munyean Campbell, Christine Couch; two brothers, Cornelius Cornett, Forester Cornett; special yorkie, Toby; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Bush and Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Ison Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Toney Jones
Toney Rex Jones, 58, of Jackson formerly of Lost Creek, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Cincinnati, Oh, September 14, 1962, the son of the late Frances Jones Miller.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Terry, Millard and Jesse Paul Jones.
He is survived by two sons, Mitchell Jones (Amber) of Bonnyman, Toney Jones Jr. (Melinda) of Typo; two brothers, Mark Jones of Chavies, Roy Jones of Oh; eight grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
A graveside services was held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at the Neace Family Cemetery, Sixteen Mile Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sara Koons
Sara Koons, 67, of Hazard, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Mansfield, Oh, January 26, 1954, the daughter of the late John Koons and the late Agnes Cole Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Bobbie Tonne.
She is survived by two sisters, Neil Bedwell (Ronnie) of Jeff, Brenda Warden (Douglas) of Mich.; special nephews, John Charles Johnson and Anthony Tonne; special nieces, Lisa Johnson and Tonya Tonne; aunt, Benita Switter; uncle, Donnie Koons; high school friends, Jeannie, Shelly and Colleen; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Adam Messer
Adam James Messer, 75, of Scuddy, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Smithsboro Baptist Church with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Trent-Standafer Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Oscar Talbott
Oscar “Andy” Talbott, 79, of Viper, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Well Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Battle Creek, Mich., July 22, 1941 the son of the late Cecil O. Talbott and the late Thelma Hughes Talbott. He was a United States Air Force Veteran and worked as an Electrical Engineer for Safari Circuits.
He is survived by life partner, Barbara Talbott; one brother, Wayne Talbott (Paulette) of Fla.; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Raleigh Williams
Raleigh Williams, 76, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Perry County, February 09, 1945, the son of the late Gordon Williams and the late Thelma Cornett Williams. He was a retired coal miner from Blue Diamond Coal Company. He was a beloved member and deacon of Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, wood worker, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Cleressa Coots.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Hibbard Williams; one daughter, Lisa Walters (Andy) of Slemp; one son, Shawn Williams (Michelle) of Slemp; four sisters, Margie Hooker (Marshall) of Slemp, Justine Bowling (Gary) of Slemp, Alcine Neace (Jeff) of Slemp, Kathleen Lewis (Jerry) of Slemp; two brothers, Howard Williams of Viper, Harold Williams (Dena) of Fla.; grandchildren, Brent Perkins of Slemp, Whitney Huff (Wesley) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 at Big Leatherwood First Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Arch Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Joyce Wooton
Joyce Wooton, 51, of Hazard, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
