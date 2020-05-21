Patricia Campbell
Patricia Lynn Campbell, 66, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her home.
She was born October 12, 1953, the daughter of Ina Combs Jones and the late Clifford Jones.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Phillip and Ricky.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Terry (Grady) of Ary, Maggie Campbell of Ary; two sons, Jimmy Campbell of Ary, Bobby Campbell (Trish) of Ary; one sister, Dianna Jones (Tim) of Lost Creek; four brothers, Gary Jones (Nadine) of Frankfort, Stephen Jones (Janet) of Lost Creek, Anthony Jones (Regina) of Georgetown, Bill Jones (Lois) of Breathitt County; sister-in-law, Brenda Jones; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Lillie Combs
Lillie Mae Combs, 42, of Viper, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, August 9, 1977, the daughter of the late Arnold Joseph and the late Freda Joseph. She loved spending time with her family & friends, going to the gym and loved painting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Lexi Jade.
She is survived by her husband, Travis Combs of Viper; son, Austin Bowling of Viper; two brothers, Anthony Joseph (Sherry) of Lexington, Richard Joseph (Tina) of Paintsville; sister, Cathy Joseph (Andrew Johnson) of Viper; one grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Scotty Daniels
Scotty Edward Daniels, 42, of Bulan, died Monday, May 18, 2020
He was born in Grapevine, June 27, 1977, the son of Ed Daniels of Bulan and Betty Daniels of Bulan. He loved spending time with family and friends, riding motorcycles and especially spending time with his sons.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hershel and Hazel Daniels; maternal grandparents, Elbert and Lillie Gibson; one aunt, Naomi Collins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Heather Daniels of Corbin; two sons, Jordon Daniels of Corbin, Jesse James Edward Daniels of Corbin; brother, Jimmy Daniels of Bulan; three sisters, Lillie Longdon (Glenn) of Bulan, Sherry Mize (Jerry) of Lower Second Creek, Kim Daniels of Bulan; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Samuel Easterling
Samuel Lee Easterling, 70, of Chavies, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at his residence.
He was born February 9, 1950, the son of the late Earnest Easterling and Manota Easterling. He was a retired coal miner and attended Red Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Janice Easterling; two daughters, Kimberly Easterling of Chavies, Jasmine Easterling of Chavies; four sons, Bobby Easterling of Chavies, Sammy Easterling of Chavies, Chad Easterling (Veronica) of Krypton, Trevor Easterling of Chavies; two sisters, Betty Maddox of Beaver Dam, Margaret Easterling of Beaver Dam; three brothers, Perry Easterling of Beaver Dam, Robert Easterling of Beaver Dam, Charles Easterling (Brenda) of Hazard; six grandchildren, Brooke, Byron, Megan, Alexa, Dillon and Rylee; six great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
William Holliday
William McArthur Holliday, 72, of Combs, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born November 15, 1947, the son of the late Sammie Green Holliday and the late Clara Gwinn Holliday. He was a retired truck driver for Johnson Wholesale serving 30 years. He was a member of the Appalachian Motorcycle Riders and member of a horse club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Clearssie Holliday; one son, James Matthew Holliday; one sister, Anna Sue Acosta; two brothers, Beecher and Ben Harrison Holliday.
He is survived by his wife, Johnnie Jean Holliday; step-son, John Jenkins (Tamara) of Jackson; three step-daughters, Teresa Lucas (Tom) of Jackson, Sharon Tincher (John) of Jackson, Regina Thompson of Jackson; three sisters, Martha Stidham of Hazard, Gladys Smith of Stanton, Wanda Harvey of Ill.; three brothers, Fred Holliday of Letcher County, Johnny Holliday (Betty) of Viper, Wallace Holliday of Ind.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sandra Martin
Sandra Kay Martin, 70, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence.
She was born August 6, 1949, the daughter of Amos Ison and the late Betty Stidham Ison.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one son, Larry Bruce Morris; and two brothers, Amos Jr. and Billy Ray Ison.
She is survived by her father, Amos Ison (Janis); three sisters, Brenda Caudill of Hazard, Ollie Gwyn Ison of Hazard, Marquerite Hall of Hazard; special friend, Carolyn Ison; two grandchildren, Nicole Morris and Emily Dixon; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Carol Sampsell
Carol June Sampsell, 83, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born November 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Oscar Hinkle and the late Roxie Lucinda England Hinkle. She was owner of Dave’s Mini Mart, Sampsell Liquor and Tiffany’s Restaurant.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Ronald Sampsell; four sons, Allen, Paul, Johnny and Darrell Carpenter; and four sisters, Jessie, Elsie, Betty and Joy Susan.
She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Whitaker of Hazard, Susie Salisabury (Mike) of W. Va.; one son, Roger Sampsell (Kathy) of Hazard; and a host of grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
No service will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sheri Whitaker
Sheri Lynn Whitaker, 51, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born November 24, 1968, the daughter of R.D. Whitaker and the late Donna Gamble.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by one baby, Baby Boy Whitaker.
In addition to her father, she is survived by one son, Brent Moore of Hazard; one sister, Angela Whitaker of Hazard; one brother, Doyle Whitaker of Kodak; two grandchildren, Cayden Slone and Connor Moore; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Rita Whitman
Rita Whitman, 89, of Harrodsburg, died Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Cremation has been chosen and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Sims Funeral Services.
Timmithy Williams
Timmithy Williams, 38, of Somerset, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his residence.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
