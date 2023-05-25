Mabel Birkla
Mabel Miniard Birkla, 89, Paoli, Ind., died Friday, May 20, 2023, at IU Health Paoli Hospital.
Graveside services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, May 25, at Stampers Creek Cemetery, Paoli, Ind.
The guestbook may be signed at www.dillmanscottfuneralhome.com.
Randy Combs
Randy “Bo” Combs, 45, of Chavies died Monday, May 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26 at Clearfork Free Pentecostal Church of God. Burial will follow in the Gwin and Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Christine Couch
Christine Cornett Couch, 72, of Slemp, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at residence.
She was born June 17, 1950, the daughter of the late Lawrence Cornett and the late Polly Adams Cornett. She was a member of Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to church. She loved being outside and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, RJ Couch and Rocky Couch; three sisters, Irene Couch, Iva Jean Holbrook and Munyean Campbell; three brothers, Elam, Marcum and Henry Cornett.
She is survived by her husband, John Couch Jr.; one daughter, Abby Gail Couch of Slemp; one son, Steven Couch (Marilyn) of Slemp; two brothers, Cornelius Cornett of Ark., and Larry Forester Cornett (Theresa) of Leslie County; 13 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Wayne Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Cornett Cemetery, Beechfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Merlin Reynolds
Merlin Wayne Reynolds, 71, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born October 26, 1951, the son of the late Carl Reynolds and the late Rosa Shaffer Reynolds. He enjoyed playing music. He was gifted in playing numerous instruments. He loved to spend time with his family especially the grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim Reynolds and Larry Reynolds.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Stacy; one daughter, Raelynn Hollifield (Anthony) of Hazard; one son, Timothy Stacy (Leslie) of W. Va.; three nephews, Mark Minnick, Greg Reynolds and Michael Reynolds; two nieces, Melissa Minnick and Jennifer Reynolds; 12 grandchildren, Brook (Robert), Raegan (Devin), Auttumn, Ashton, Natalie, Matthew, Debbie, Jackie, Kaitlyn, Courtney, Kevin, Kiara and Caitlyn; two great grandchildren, Easton and Emrisyn; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Ova Short
Ova Lynn Short, 64, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born July 26, 1958, the son of the late Ova Short and Elizabeth Short. He enjoyed drawing, reading and Cincinnati football. He always enjoyed off-road riding.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by one brother, Earl Marcus Short; and one sister, Effie Charlotte Richie.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Jeanette Hudson (Harold) of Hindman, Opal Short of Fla., and Bonnie Jean Short of Oh; one brother, Ancel Short of Morehead; one niece, Kelly Michelle Rodriguez (Alex) of Fla.; four nephews, Harold Keith Hudson (Lisa) of Hindman, Anthony Wade Hudson of Hindman. Chad Short (Julia) of Richmond and Mark Anthony Shepherd (Heather) of Oh; special friends, Jim and Kay Deno; and a host of great nieces, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with R.T. Barker officiating. Burial followed in the Curt Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Teddy Simmons Jr.
Teddy Eugene Simmons Jr., 59 of Combs, died Sunday, May 21, 2023 at his residence.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Dean DeMaris officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Audrey Watts
Audrey Watts, 78, of Chavies, died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at her residence.
She was born January 28, 1945, the daughter of the late Lucille Bentley. She attended the Willard Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed going to church. She loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garney Watts; one brother, Johnny Bentley; and one sister, Faye Baker.
She is survived by two daughters, Derona Everage (Richard) of Emmalena and Linda Watts of Hazard; three sons, Bobby Watts (Vickie) of London, Garney Edward Watts of Hazard and Roy Watts of London; two sisters, Barbara Sams of Leslie County and Betty Napier of Leslie County; six grandchildren, Travis Watts, Devin Everage, Mahala Watts, Andrew Watts, Madison Everage and Jackson Everage; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
