Geraldine Brashear
Geraldine Brashear, 88, of Viper, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, February 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Enoch Caudill and the late Hazel McIntyre Caudill. Geraldine and Nathan was avid dirt track racers, she was an avid reader as well as a member of the Bethanna Baptist Church at Cornettsville.
In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Brashear; son, Michael Brashear; two sisters, Patricia Combs and Ida Brashear; two brothers, Cooley Caudill and Eldon Caudill.
She is survived by one brother, Ossie Caudill of London; brother-in-law, Carlos Brashear (Pauletta) of Cornettsville; special friends, Betty “Penny” Ison of Versailles, Annie Mullins of Viper; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Bob Caudill officiating. Burial followed in the Callie Farler Cemetery, Fusonia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Don Combs
Don Combs, 74, formerly of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Perry County, May 18, 1947, the son of the late Arnold Combs and the late Gladys Davidson Combs. He was a United States Army Veteran and a retired supervisor for Pike Electric. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at the lake.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Donna Combs Engle; and one grandchild, Madilynn Engle.
He is survived by three daughters, Angela Combs, Kimberly Combs, BreAnna Combs; one sister, Lois Gayheart (Rex); one brother, Dan Combs (Rita); two grandchildren, Donovan Engle, Brendan Combs; one great grandchild, Alex Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bobbie Zene Cornett
Bobbie Zene Cornett, 86, of Viper, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her residence.
She was born in Viper, January 15, 1936, the daughter of the late Bethel Cornett and the late Mila Evans Cornett. She was a member of the Middlefork Church of Christ and loved being with her family, especially her nieces and nephews and always had a good word to say about folks.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ranco, Glenn, Clive, and Gene Cornett.
She is survived by three sisters, Fern Collins (Cookie) of Viper, Shirley Holder (George) of Viper, Wanda Hall of Viper; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Henry Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Marjorie Jo Smith
Marjorie Jo Smith, 85 of Hinesville, Ga., died Saturday, May 21, 2022 at her residence.
A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 at the Engle Cemetery, Trace with Tim Reynolds officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Freda Sue Riley Standifer
Freda Sue Riley Standifer, 67, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, May 19, 2022.
A remembrance memorial will be planned for a future date. Arrangements were under the direction of Hager and Cundiff Funeral Home.
Barbara Sumner
Barbara Sumner, 53, of Busy, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, December 23, 1968, the daughter of the late Russell Pennington and the late Laura Morris Pennington. She loved making people laugh and spending time with her granddaughter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bertis Baker, Eleighie Pennington and Russell Pennington; one sister, Vivian Pennington.
She is survived by life partner, David Collins; one daughter, Heather Smith (Ronald); one son, Justin Sumner; two sisters, Sally Colwell (Monroe), Ruby Stidham (Lester); one brother, Ronald Pennington (Melissa); one grandchild, Alyissa Sumner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, May 28 4 p.m. till 8 p.m. at the Krypton Pentecostal Church. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
