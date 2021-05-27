Gladys Baker
Gladys Marie Baker, 38, of Rogersville, Tenn., died Friday, May 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, July 1, 1982 the daughter of the late Junior Baker and Doshia Hall McQueen of Ind.
In addition to her mother, she was survived by her husband, Robert Baker of Tenn.; son, Robert Baker, Jr. of Tenn.; daughter, Arizona Baker of Tenn.; brother, Boomer Baker (Tracy) of Hazard; three sisters, Nettie Thomas (Jeremiah) of Willard, Kristy Noble (Will) of Buckhorn Bessie Baker of Ind.; and a host other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday May 25, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ruby Begley
Ruby Mae Begley, 80, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, November 13, 1940 the daughter of the late Raleigh Baker and the late Mallie Hamilton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Begley and a host of brothers and sisters. She was a member of the Big Creek Pentecostal Church and her Faith was first and foremost in her life.
She is survived by two sons, Billy Begley of Somerset, Robert Begley, Jr. of Hazard; two daughters, Barbara Soybelman (Eyal), Brittany Griffin (Justin) of Cartersville, Ga.; brother, David Baker (Carolyn) of Cincinnati, Oh; and host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A home going service was held at 2 p.m. Monday May 24 at Big Creek Pentecostal Church with Pastor Johnnie Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Begley Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sharon Combs
Sharon Louise Combs, 60, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Emmalena, February 8, 1961 the daughter of the late Samuel Gayheart and the late Wilma Morgan Gayheart. She enjoyed camping at Pigeon Forge, and by occupation was a Social Worker.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Combs of Hazard; daughter, Katie Combs of Hazard; brother, Sammy Gayheart of Emmalena; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Caudill officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dana Feltner
Dana Feltner, 62, of Hazard died Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Fugate Cemetery, Hazard with Ed Bishop and Pete McGee officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Betty Jones
Betty Jones, 82, of Hazard, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Markey Cancer Center.
She was the daughter of the late Jim Criss and the late Eliza Johnson Criss.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Jones; one brother, Bill Criss; and four sisters’ Carol Cundiff, Katherine Stackawitz, Josephine Campbell and Francis Criss.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Jones of Hazard, Judy Jones-Malone (Kelly) of Lexington; one sister, Alma Napier of Bulan; special niece, Angie Napier Slone; special nephew, Mike Napier (Judy); three grandchildren, Huey Jones, Jeremy Jones (Renee) and Cacie Turk; five great grandchildren, James Cody Jones, Noak Turk, Cayden Jones, Kaylen Jones and Kash Jones.
A memorial service was held at 3 p.m. Monday, May 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Jody Maggard officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Carl Lindsey
Carl Ray Lindsey, 79, pf Busy, died Saturday, May 22, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Cook County, Ill., May 4, 1942. He was a retired Pastor of 45 years and was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his mother, May Adele Kruger; brother, Charles Lindsay; two sisters, Mary Lee Hand and Fern Elizabeth Jones.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Lindsey of Busy; son, Robert Lindsey (Tina Barton) of Hazard; two daughters, Sharon Lewis (Mark) of Busy, Rhoda Bryant (Douglas) of Busy; two brothers, William Lindsey of Tomah, WI, Cecil Edward Benewitz (Debbie) of Ill.; two sisters, Debra Ann Knops (Heinz) of Ill., Dee Ann Kline of Ill.; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard with Joseph Harris, Kenny Smith and Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Family Cemetery, Snatch Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Patsy Pace
Patsy Joan Pace, 67, of Bulan, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born May 13, 1954, the daughter of the late Christopher Columbus Brewer and the late Alice Jones Brewer. She was a retired pharmacy tech at Homeplace Clinic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Doris Brewer; brother-in-laws, Johnny Fuller and Paul Wells; one great nephew, Tyler Fugate.
She is survived by her husband, William H. Pace; one daughter, Wendy Pace King (Zackrey) of Bulan; two sisters, Barbara Sue Wells of Ary, Janice Combs (Dacker) of Hazard; mother-in-law, Elizabeth “Bess” Pace of Hyden; sister-in-law, Penny Brewer of Bulan; brother and sister in-law, Ira Dean and Edna Pace of Hyden; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Helen Polly
Helen Polly, 77, of Vicco, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, August 13, 1943, the daughter of the late James Combs and the late Judy Combs. She was a graduate of Alice Lloyd College and Eastern Kentucky University where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in teaching. Upon earning her degree she came back home where she worked at M.C. Napier High School for 29 years. After retirement, she enjoyed spending her time gardening, taking care of her animals, playing Rook and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Polly; two sisters, Cassie Compton and Juanita Jones; as well as two brothers-in-law, Harold Anglin and Lemual Sizemore.
She is survived by two daughters, Billie Roark and Kenny of Vicco, Helena Carroll and Sean Perl of Waddy; five sisters, Betty Anglin of Knoxville, Tenn., Bobbi Jean Spears (Harold) of Lancaster, Jemmy Faye Sizemore of Lexington, Jackie Tucker (Verlin) of Viper, Judy Gail Combs (Ray) of Lexington; one brother, Tommy Combs of Vicco; three grandchildren, Jonathan Carroll (Dominique), Taylor Roark and McKenzie Roark; two great grandchildren, Xadrian Johnson Carroll and Isaiah Carroll; two brothers-in-law, Danny Compton and Robert Jones; special family, B.J. Caudill, Michelle Slone, Kristi Minks, Madisson Minks, Sydney Minks, Mason Rice, Dominique Harris, Nora Dalton, Chris Newsome and Rick Newsome; as well as a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with RT Barker, Joe Engle and Ronald Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Combs Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Tom Ritchie
Tom Ritchie, 74, of Metter, died Monday, Monday. May 17, 2021.
He was born in Perry County, August 29, 1946, the son of Ernest and Prudence Ritchie. He was the husband of Janice “Jan” Qualis Ritchie. He was retired from IBM having worked as a consultant for the company for many years. He and his wife Jan moved to the Metter area several years ago. Tom loved working on the farm, and pheasant hunting. He was a very knowledgeable man who loved to read.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ernie Lee Ritchie; two sisters, Linda Lou Ritchie Baunach and Nancy Faye Ritchie Dorshak.
He is survived by his wife, Janice "Jan" Qualls Ritchie of Metter; his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Tammy Ritchie of Metter; a daughter and son-in-law, Jenny and Ronn Reidell of Jacksonville, Fla; two sisters and brother-in-law, Jan Rice of Michigan City, Ind., and Sheila and Dennis Wildhart of Laporte, Ind.; his grandchildren, Hunter and Tanner Ritchie, Zach Reidell, Josh Williams, Kelsey Spivey, Caine Williams; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon Williams and Nash Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service for family and friends was held Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Ritchie farm. Arrangements were under the direction of Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.
Benjamin Stidham
Benjamin Jeffrey Stidham, 38, of Hazard died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Lexington, September 16, 1982, the son of Kenneth “Pollock” Stidham and Charlene Stidham of Grapevine. He was an E.M.T. in Perry, Breathitt, and Letcher Counties and was actively serving his 2nd Term as Perry County Constable in District 1 and served as Chief of the Grapevine/Chavies Fire Department. He was a former special deputy for the Perry County Sheriff's office.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jarrett Stidham and Vivian Stidham; maternal grandfather, Hiram Baker; special paternal grandmother, Lodessa Shepherd; special father-in-law, David Halcomb; and a host of aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Sidney Brooke Stidham of Grapevine; two brothers, Kenny Dwayne Stidham (Amy) of Grapevine, Bradley Don C. Stidham (Tanaya) of Grapevine; maternal grandmother, Mahala Baker of Nicholasville; nephews, Christian Michael Stidham of Grapevine, Hunter Ray McCoy Stidham of Grapevine; special uncle, Herman “Red Man” Stidham of Grapevine; special brother, B.J. Martin of Krypton; special mother-in-law, Nancy Malcomb of Happy; mother of his daughter, Tracey Stidham; special sisters, Cheryl, Rebecca and Monica; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, May 24 at East Perry Gymnasium with Pastors Chris Fugate, Jeff Fugate and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made to the Gospel Light Youth and Community Center 100 Independence Dr. Hazard, KY 41701.
Gary Williams
Gary Wayne Williams, 64, of Slemp, died Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Benham, January 4, 1957, the son of the late Rufus Williams and the late Cassie Browning Williams. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for the Mountain Companies, and enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and spending time with the grandbabies and family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Fletch and Geraldine Lawson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cleta Lawson Williams; one daughter, April Baker (Randy) of Slemp; one son, Anthony Williams (Jessica) of Hazard; five sisters, Kathy Dixon (John) of N. Car., Karen Gray (Mitchell) of Cornettsville, Kitty Anderton (Vernon) of Vicco, Phyllis Blevins (Lonnie) of N. Car., Lana Smith (Jody) of Cumberland; one brother, David Williams of N. Car.; five grandchildren, Madison, Noah, Parker, Jonah and Luke; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26 at Big Leatherwood Baptist Church with John Dixon, Glenn Cornett and Scotty Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
