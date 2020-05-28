Kathie Akers
Kathie Akers, 40, of Hazard, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born June 10, 1979, the daughter of the late Ricky Gillespie and the late Beatrice Justice Gillespie.
She is survived by her step mother, Sherry Gillespie; one daughter, Chyna Akers (Brandon Smith) of Clay City; one son, Jacob Akers of Clay City; three brothers, Ricky Gillespie of Morehead, Melvin Gillespie of Clay City, Darrin Gillespie of Clay City; one grandchild, Kory Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Patrick Blount
Patrick Eugene Blount, 50, formerly of Perry County, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 08, 1970, the son of the late Richard “Big Dipper” Blount and Judith Gail Gibson Blount. He was a former firefighter and paramedic. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner. He spent many years doing sports talk shows with his father. They were known as the Big Dipper and the Little Dipper.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Lee Blount; one daughter, Madelyn Kloma Mae Watts; two sons, Dylan Patrick Watts, John Marshall Watts; and a host of cousins, family and friends.
Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Collins
Patty Sue Collins, 66, of Hazard, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 9 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Colwell
Mary Lee Colwell, 77, of Combs, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Leslie County, January 27, 1943, the daughter of the late Curt Wooton and the late Mary Stubblefield Wooton. She was a member of the Combs Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glen Colwell; one step-son, Glen Wayne Colwell; as well as three brothers, Fred, Paul and Ed Wooton.
She is survived by four sons, Glenn Colwell (Omeda) of Combs, Jeffrey Colwell (Thomas) of Chicago, Ill., Morris Preston Colwell of Fla., Saul Colwell of Combs; one step-son, Roger Colwell of Lexington; three grandchildren, Dustin Eversole, Sarah Eversole and Serenity Holiday; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Bert Couch
Bert Couch, 87, of Winchester, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at V.A. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Hazard, February 25, 1933, the son of the late Zeke Couch and the late Mary Jane Stidham Fields. He was a former business owner, loved fishing, camping, boating and carpentry work. He was a Korean War Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Couch; one sister, Paula Fields; one grandson, Christopher Herald; one great-grandson, Rocko Popp.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Engle (George) of Lexington, Tammy Pratt (Tim) of Winchester; two brothers, Raymond Couch of OH, Mitchell Couch of OH; two sisters, Anna Lee Fugate of Milwaukee, WI, Martha Greer of Hazard; four grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Paul Couch and Joseph Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Fields Family Cemetery, Couch Town. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jean Hatton
Jean Hatton, 84, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born in Perry County, February 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Elmer Stacy and the late Ivory Shepherd Stacy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.T. Hatton; one son, James Hatton; one brother, Earl Stacy; and one granddaughter, Debra Sue Hatton.
She is survived by four daughters, Pamela Shearer (Gene) of Hazard, Judy Napier of Dwarf, Linda Hatton of Vicco, Debra Combs (Pete) of Avawam; two sons, Darrell Hatton of Hazard, Eddie Hatton of Bonnyman; one sisters, Jackie Barker of Tex.; ten grandchildren, Jay T. Rickie, Krystal, Stacie, Chasity, Dariean, Autum, James Jr., Bernadette and Yolanda; and a loving host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Isaac Holland Jr.
Isaac Holland Jr., 44, of Lexington, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Indianapolis, Ind., December 2, 1975, the son of the late Isaac Holland Sr. and the late Nellie Neace Holland. He worked as an Auto Body Repair Specialist for Howard & Hoskins and loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Gelena Slone Holland; two daughters, Brooklyn Faith Holland, Haley Breann Prater; one son, Jacob Prater; two sisters, Jewelia Holland (B.J.), Mima Francis (Stanley); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, May 24, at the Everett-Fugate Cemetery with Merrill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Juanita Short
Juanita Short, 71, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born December 8, 1948, the daughter of the late James Little and the late Thelma Short Hagans. She worked as a CAN for LKLP and she is a member of the First Baptist Town Mountain Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, John Hagans, Oliver Hagans and Joseph Hagans.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Jean Short of Hazard, Angela Renee Christian of Hazard, Tasheda Lynn Hogan (Michael) of Hazard; two sons, Samuel Scott Short (Angela) of London, Gregorcy Austin Short of Hazard; four sisters, Yvonne Jointer of Lexington, Serelda Hagans-O’Steen of Nicholasville, Ossie Lewis (Lorenzo) of Maryland, Mildred Hagans of Lexington; two brothers, Calvin Hagans (Pat) of Hazard, Robert “Woo” Hagans of Hazard; ten grandchildren; and four great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs officiating. Entombment followed at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Dempsey Watts
Dempsey Watts, 84, of Lexington, formerly of Hazard, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, October 16, 1935, the son of the late Tom Watts and the late Sophia Begley Watts. He worked for the Elmer Davis Service Station for 15 years as Mechanic and taught at the Hazard Vocational School for a couple of years. Owner of Watts Gulf Service Station in Lexington and after Retirement spent all of his time restoring old cars, and he loved people and especially loved making people laugh.
In addition his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Elmer Watts and Bobby Watts; two Sisters, Willa Mae Barnett and Edith Miley.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Combs Watts of Lexington; son, Tommy Lee Watts of Lexington; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. Willie Cole officiating. Burial followed at the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.