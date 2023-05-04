Suel Colwell
Suel Colwell, 80, of Avawam, died Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, March 24, 1943 the son of the late Ben Colwell and the late Edna Colwell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Zachary Scott; brothers, Willie, Elmer, and Ronnie; sisters, Geneva and Pauline; niece, Cassandra; Nephew, Christopher.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Brenda Colwell of Avawam; sons, Clarence Colwell, Christopher Colwell; brothers, Troy Colwell, Ray Colwell, Kelly Colwell, Robert Colwell and Charlie Colwell; sisters, Pokey, Joann and Charlotte; five grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Krypton Brethren Church with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Hickory Gap Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
E.J. Eversole Jr.
E.J. Eversole Jr. (Blue), 68, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, September 19, 1954, the son of the late Ted Eversole and the late Nola Flannery Eversole. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Casey Eversole; one brother, Billy Wayne Eversole.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Eversole of Combs; daughters, Brandi Cheyenne Eversole of Combs, Kim Campbell (Jason) of Beattyville, Mara Combs (Derek) of Hazard, Ashley Duff of Oh, Chelsea Howard of Bonnyman; brother, Ronnie Hoskins (Robin) of Ga.; ten grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Michael Huff
Michael Hargis Huff, 46, of Spring City, Tenn., died Monday, April 17, 2023.
A celebration of life service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Joe Engle officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Donna Montgomery
Donna Sue Montgomery, 73, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Rockcastle Regional Respiratory Care Center in Mt. Vernon.
She was born December 8, 1949, the daughter of the late Jimerson Montgomery and the late Irma Walker Montgomery.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Zola Edwina Phenon Montgomery; one brother, Robert Ray Hicks.
She is survived by two sisters, Lovetta Gipson of Lexington, Laura Hagins of Lexington; three brothers, Lorenzo Montgomery (Toshim) of Seattle, Wash., Ronald Montgomery (Lisa) of Lexington; Jimerson Montgomery (Dalanda) of Lexington; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Town Mtn. Baptist Church with Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Town Mountain Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Opal Morris
Opal Morris, 63, of Bulan, died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Darrell Napier
Darrell Napier, 60, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Johnie Akers officiating. Burial followed in the Pearl Grigsby Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Stella Olinger
Stella Mae Olinger, 86, of Hazard, died Friday, April 28, 2023, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born in Redfox, May 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Alex Christian and the late Mary Hagans Christian. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Town Mtn., and was a former housekeeper. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, JD, Simon, Henry, Burl, Genie, William and Arthur B.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Bill Olinger Sr.; one daughter, Brenda Jones (Willis) of Hazard; four sons, Bill Olinger Jr. (Linda) of Hazard, Jeffery Olinger (Yasman) of Hazard, Eddie Olinger (Tracey) of Dayton, Oh and Gary Olinger (Becky) of Hazard; special grandson, Josh Olinger of Hazard; sister-in-law, Donia Christian; brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Naomi Olinger; 12 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Town Mountain Cemetery, Hazard. Pallbearers will include Jeffery Olinger Jr., Wilson Jones, Devon Olinger, Eddie Olinger Jr., Alex Olinger and Justin Jones. Honorary Pallbearers will include Lance Olinger, Tayshaun Olinger and Josh Olinger. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Phyllis Pulliam
Phyllis Ann Willoughby Pulliam, 84, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born January 3, 1939, the daughter of the late Malcolm Willoughby and the late Mae Ballard Willoughby. She served over fifty years as a volunteer at the Hazard ARH in the gift shop where she had many friends. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years and loved the good times she had with the group. She enjoyed U.K. Basketball and was a big supporter of Hazard High School sports. She always loved to spend time with her family especially during the holidays. She was a member for over fifty years of the Bowman Memorial Methodist Church and spent many hours working with the women of the church for projects to help raise money for the church. She was also honored to receive a DAR Award for her many years of community service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Louise Willoughby Jones.
She is survived by his husband of 64 years, Roy Pulliam Jr.; two sons, Roy Christopher Pulliam (Shelly) of Hazard, Brent Monroe Pulliam (Vivian) of Hazard; two brothers, Doug Willoughby (Janice) of Lexington, Jerry Willoughby (Brenda) of Nicholasville; special friend, Pat Farler; three grandchildren, Chace Gabbard (Candace), Taylor Pulliam (Pearlie) and Lexie Pulliam (Matt); five great grandchildren, Daxton, Laikely, Gunner, Tayliah and Aaron; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rick King officiating. Interment was at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens, Nicholasville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Julia Smith
Julie Anne Smith, 61, of Mason, Oh, died Sunday, April 30, 2023 with her family by her side after battling cancer.
She was born in San Jose, Cal., February 16, 1962, she moved to Ohio in 1993 to embrace life as a midwesterner. She had a love for people. She was a caring, comforting, and generous woman whose passion was reflected in her love for children. She helped raise more than 70 babies over 20 years as an in-home childcare provider. She taught and loved each child and their family like her very own. A devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, neighbor and friend, she had a passion for her puppies, gardening, and cooking. She was extremely positive, a gifted listener and giver of great advice. She was an active servant in Christ Church Mason where she oversaw the gardens for many years and worked with children of all ages spreading the love of Jesus. She would often say her job was to just show God's love to others and He would take care of the rest.
She was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Conklin.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Kenneth “Pat” Smith, their children, Heather (Trevor) Skanes, Kyle Smith and Deedee Proffitt, her parents, Richard and Anne Harris and siblings Mike Conklin, Jill Downey, Jill Beasley and Jill McConaughy.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 12 at 4:30 - 6:00 pm followed by Memorial Service from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Christ Church Mason, 5165 Western Row Road, Mason, OH 45040. Refreshments and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Julie Smith's name to the Christ Church Mason Youth Ministry program.
This is a paid obituary.
