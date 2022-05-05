Janice Begley Baker
Janice Begley Baker, 74, of Gays Creek, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at a later date.
Charlie David Caudill
Charlie David Caudill, 68 of Bulan, died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
A memorial services was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Andy Ray Combs
Andy Ray Combs, 50, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, June 7, 1971, the son of the late Ray “Slick” Combs and Lydia Combs; grandmother, Elizabeth Williams; special uncle, Harold Dobson; special aunt, Faye Caudill.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sisters, Cindy Elizabeth Combs of Viper, Crystal Melton (Wallace) of Viper; special niece, Kristian Danielle Melton; special nephew, Daniel Jakob Melton; special aunt, Ellen Dobson; special family, Matthew, Jessica, Elaina Chandler, Tracy Dobson, Ron and Lucas Caudill; special friend, Jeffery Jent; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, May 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billy Ray Couch
Billy Ray Couch, 43, of Hazard, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
He was born November 16, 1978, the son of Brenda Struck Couch and the late Elmer Couch. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Heather Couch; one daughter, Destiny Hatton; two sisters, Connie Jasper, Peggy Couch; four grandchildren, Decian Hatton, Brinley Hatton, Blake Thacker and Ryleigh Bowen-Hatton.
A Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, April 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations toward the funeral expenses.
Robert Wayne Davidson
Robert Wayne Davidson, 61, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born September 29, 1960, the son of the late Charles Davidson and the late Norma Jean Lawson Davidson. He worked at the Hazard Water Plant for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Davidson; one brother, Chuck Davidson (Denise) of Hazard; sister-in-law, Lisa Holland; two brothers-in-law, Bobby Holland Jr. (Jennifer) and Scott Holland (Gabby); two nieces, Maggie Davidson and Peyton White; three nephews, Robbie Davidson, Jordan Davidson and Brycen Holland.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Billy Vanover officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Oscar Coleman Franks
Oscar Coleman Franks, 80, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 6, 1941, the son of the late Jess Franks and the late Marie Lane Franks. He was an Untied States Army Veteran. He is a member of the Krypton Masonic Lodge. He worked for Pepsi Cola for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Franks; and two brothers, Clyde and Carl Franks.
He is survived by two daughters, Tami Franks of Hazard, Lori Franks Coward (Stephen) of Lake Side Park; two sisters, Judy Spencer (Oscar) of Hazard, Betty Joseph of London; four grandchildren, Josh Blanton, Katherine Feltner, Shelby Feltner and Ashley Blake; three great grandchildren, Ethan, Vayla and Levi; special friends, Becky Caudill and Mike Gibson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held Tuesday, May 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Oscar at any Veterans Charity of your choice.
Ricky Lynn Fugate
Ricky Lynn Fugate, 57, of Chavies, died Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born May 16, 1964, the son of the late Lute Fugate and the late Viola White Haddix. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hardin.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Fugate; one daughter, Caitlynn Nicole Fugate (Ben); one son, Ricky Bryant Fugate (Shirley); three grandchildren, Kyleigh, Brayson and Cambree; special friend, JR Smith; uncles, Carlo and Harlan White; and a host of brothers and sisters-in-law, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Family Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Elven Wendell Hurt
Elven Wendell Hurt, 65, of Bulan, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born April 18, 1957. He was a retired coal miner for Cypress Coal Company. He also worked for the Knott County School System as a bus driver. He was a member of the Davidson Baptist Church. He gave with an open heart and loved all children and his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby E. Hurt, he is also preceded in death by Ross whom made the ultimate decision to give the gift of life through organ donation.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Hurt; mother, Delia Young Amburgey; one daughter, Sheena Kilburn (Brian); special niece, Bailee Stidham; three sisters, Vikki Froggett (David Ray Jr.), Kim Miniard, Kamela Combs (Dook); one brother, Kevin Hurt (Jennifer); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Pete Youmans officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, ,KY 41701 or Davidson Baptist Church, 1912 KY Hwy 28, Hazard, KY 41701
Beverly Jean Whitaker
Beverly Jean Whitaker, 78, of Hazard, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hamilton, Oh, August 18, 1943, the daughter of the late Henry Clay Moore and the late Minnie Beatrice Jones. She loved her family, enjoyed fishing, and was an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Moore and Charles Moore; sisters, Jeraldine Dugger and Bonnie Shinn; one daughter, Tracey Beach; special friend, Grant Farmer.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Combs (Vickie) of Big Creek, Terry Combs (Frances) of Big Creek; daughter, Jeannette Epperson (James) of Big Creek; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements were under the directions of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
