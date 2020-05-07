Farmer Baker
Farmer Glen Baker, 69, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 2, 20202, at Hazard ARH.
He was born September 18, 1950, the son of the late Lige Baker and the late Dorothy Campbell Baker. He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Upper Room Pentecostal Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timmy Shawn Baker; two brothers, John Breedings and JC Baker; and two sisters, Helen Hurt and Brenda Huff.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Baker; two daughters, Carolyn Eddington (Brett) of Viper, Stephanie Baker of Willard; five sons, John Baker (Edwina) of Hazard, Lige Baker of Willard, James Baker (Janie) of Beattyville, Michael Baker of Willard, Chris Baker (Ashley) of Willard; one sister, Carol Jean Fugate of London; 11 grandchildren, Chelsea, Camden, Bayden, Layla, Braylynn, Olivia, Landon, Colton, Carson, Jaycee and Carter; one great grandchild, Calaway; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Campbell
Joyce Lynn Campbell, 65, of Ary, died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Ary, March 10, 1955, the daughter of the late Johnny Smith and the late Sythie Brewer Smith. She was the former operator of Chris’s Pay Lake and she attended Gospel Light Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Adele Gayheart and Polly Allen; and one niece, Teresa Humble; first husband, Ralph Rowland
She is survived by one daughter, Candy Smith (Harve) of Ary; two sons, JR Rowland (Anita) of Ary, Chris Rowland (Latosha) of Ary; one sister, Dorothy Reeves (Tommy) of OH.; two brothers, Harve Smith (Della) of Ary, Arthur Smith (Tonya) of Ary; special family, Sharon Smith of Talcum; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three special dogs, Fancy, Little Girl and Tara; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jerry Couch
Jerry L Couch, 60, of Slemp, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence.
He was born February 27, 1960, the son of the late Robert Couch and the late Ethel Holbrook Couch. He was a retired state highway worker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Verna Bowling and Lona Lewis; and two brothers, Roy and Roger Couch.
He is survived by one son, Mike Couch of Letcher County; six sisters, Wanda Lee of Hazard, Sharon Lawson of Leatherwood, Lucy Callahan of Ind., Kathy Combs of Hazard, Marie Shapiro of Hazard, Carolyn Sewell of Ind.; one brother, Terry County of Iowa; one grandchild, McKenzie Couch; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Darin Deaton
Darin Chalmer Deaton, 52, of Lexington, husband of Andra S. Deaton, died Apr. 29, 2020 at his residence in Lexington.
A native of Lexington, he was the son of Henrietta C. Deaton and the late Elmer Dean Deaton. Mr. Deaton was a document processor for the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He attended the University of Kentucky with a degree in Business and Office Technology and served as an athletic trainer while attending UK. His interests included UK sports, especially football, Nascar, and professional golf. He enjoyed studying history. He was a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church, and was involved with several organizations including the Madison County Civil War Roundtable, Central Kentucky World War II Roundtable, and the Filson Historical Society, and the University of Kentucky K Club.
Survivors other than his wife and mother include a daughter, Makenna Deaton; three brothers, David Deaton, Stephen (Michelle) Deaton, and Scott Deaton; three nieces, Mia Deaton, Talia Deaton, and Kayla Skaggs; and one nephew, Christian Skaggs. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Contributions are suggested to Forward Together, c/o Porter Memorial Baptist Church, 4300 Nicholasville Rd., Lexington, KY 40515 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. The arrangements were under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY.
This is a paid obituary.
Ricky Eversole
Ricky Eversole, 57, of London, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1962, the son of the late Jesse James Eversole and the late Ruth Browning Eversole. He was a retired coal miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Doug and Ronnie Eversole; and one grandchild, Brystal Duff.
He is survived by companion, Lisa Duff of London; two sons, Ricky Eversole (Ashleigh) of Union, Christopher Eversole (Katlyn) of Paris; step-son, Chad Duff of London; step-daughter, Denise Duff (Anthony) of London; one sister, Norma Feltner of Big Creek; two brothers, J.T. Eversole of Big Creek, James Eversole of London; 11 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private graveside service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Johnnie Feltner
Ms. Johnnie Dean Feltner, 59, of Happy, died Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of the late John and Mary Alice Combs Fugate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Alvin, David Lee, Jackie, William, and Bugard Fugate; two sisters, Bertha Gayhart and Linda Faye Miller; companion, Roger Dean Feltner. She loved gardening, fishing, U.K. Basketball, and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by six daughters, Tina Smith (Tony) of Airport Gardens, Barbara Combs (Robert Baker )of Hardburly, Jerri Sweet ( Mike) of Chavies, Sammy Neace (David) of Hazard, Staci Combs (Harrison Melton) of Hardburly, and Jasmine Miniard (Freddy Grubbs) of Viper; four brothers, Gary Fugate of Acup, Ellis Fugate of Ohio, Marlous Napier (Rose Mary) of Ind., and Ismal Fugate (Betty) of Ind.; two sisters, Angieline Fugate of Hazard and Nancy Goldie Miller of Hazard; 17 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
David Hamilton
David Owen Hamilton, 61, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from heart failure. He was born at Homeplace Clinic, Hazard, to the late Seldon “Buck” Hamilton and the late Dale Holliday Hamilton.
He is survived by one son, Seldon Paul “Buck” Hamilton of Charlotte, N.C. and one brother, Alvin Scott Hamilton of Louisville. David adored his two step-daughters Stephanie Jarrell Wallace (Michael), Concord, NC and Devenda Kistler Tarkka (Michael), Marshville, NC from his marriage to Elaine Jarrell Hamilton of 29 years.
David served in the US Army, 1st Squadron, 1st Calvary Tank Division from 1976 to 1979. Afterwards moving to South Florida where he married Elaine Jarrell Hamilton. He worked for Cochran and Cribbie Aluminum Railing Company while attending Total Technical Institute. Subsequently with his Information Technology background, David began working for Greyhound Computer Corporation based in Arizona. He also obtained his Florida real estate license from Gold Coast Real Estate School. Later he invested in ownership of a franchise with Roadway Packaging Services.
David moved his family to Charlotte, NC in 1991 where he worked and retired from a disability accident with Terminal Trucking, Concord, N.C.
David and his son shared a great love and enjoyment of music, attending concerts plus working and restoring his 1962 Harley Davidson Sportster that was originally purchase by Scott. David and Buck had begun restoring David’s 1986 Jeep CJ7. In honoring his father, Buck has almost completed the transition of the Jeep into a “Rock Climber” and the license tag says, “LOCKMN57”. Something David had said for years.
He was an avid sports fan loving to watch football, basketball, tennis and especially attending and following auto racing events. His favorite pastime was going to the gym for a workout regiment to assist in maintaining his health. David’s patriotism/faith was evident by his support of the many organizations he belonged to which supported the constitution of the United States of America and biblical foundations.
The outpouring of condolence to his family echos his many relationships he maintained throughout his 61 years. Buck, Elaine and Scott have planted ten (10) Memorial Trees in remembrance of David at Superior National Forest, NE Minnesota.
A Celebration of Life for David will be forth coming at Holliday Farm & Gardens in Hazard, hosted by cousins Peggy and Chad Conway, Shelby Conway’s, and Tim Deaton. Followed by pray and memorial graveside service at Holliday Cemetary and Neace Cemetary. David’s love for his home place in Hazard will live forever. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
This is a paid obituary.
Peggy Mayo
Perry Hurt Mayo, 91, of Hazard, died Thursday, April 29, 2020, at the Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 8, 1928, the daughter of the late Alonzo Hurt and the late Grace Calhoun Hurt. She was a retired federal court reporter and the oldest member at the Hazard First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Sherman Mayo; two brothers, Junior Hurt and Jack Hurt; and two sisters, Zena Noble and Obreen Lusk.
She is survived by two daughters, Linda Benton (Tom) of S. Car., Donna May of N. Car.; three grandchildren, Sherman Benton (Stephanie), Jonathan Hampton (Saraya) and Brittany Tokar (Joe); six grandchildren, Austin, Jacob, Anna, Ella, Lyla and Will; two nieces, Pat Noble and Cissy Jones; one nephew, Mike Lush; and a host of family and friends.
A private family service was held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Geraldine Tolson
Geraldine Tolson, 73, of Hazard, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his residence.
Private family services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.