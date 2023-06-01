Clercy Banks
Clercy Banks, 84, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 5, 1938, the daughter of the late Herman Colwell and the late Vesta Francis Colwell. She worked for Black Gold Coal Sales for over 40 years. She was a member of the Maple Street Church of God. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grant Banks; and one brother, Bert Colwell.
She is survived by one daughter, Tracey Combs (Kenneth) of Hazard; one sister, Shirley Ison; three grandchildren, Misty, Nicholas and Sydney; special friend, Ira Mullins; two nieces, Teresa Ison and Robin Colwell; two nephews, Travis Colwell and David Colwell; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Boney Banks Cemetery, Ice. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Darrell Boggs
Darrell Boggs, 67, of Sassafras died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Justin Ritchie officiating. A private burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bennie Cornett
Bennie Ruth Cornett, 95, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at her residence.
She was born October 7, 1927, the daughter of the late Benjamin Campbell and the late Victoria Ellis Campbell. She attended secondary school at Lincoln Institute of Kentucky. She worked as a CNA at Hurst Snyder Hospital. When the hospital closed, she worked as a domestic for several families in the area. She was a devoted member of Consolidated Baptist Church. She lived her life daily in faith. She was a pillar of the community and an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She encouraged her family and friends to reach for their goals and never give up.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Cornett; two sons, Herbert and Timothy Cornett; two sisters, Mable and Olivia; five brothers, Elbert, Herbert, James, Kenneth and Ronnie; and one special niece, Yvette Campbell.
She is survived by three daughters, Arbridella Brown Andersen, Patricia Cornett Cox and Mary Cornett; three sons, Ford Cornett (Joyce), Elbert Cornett and Brian Cornett (LeeAnn); 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Special thank you to Frances Hagans, Jane Lee Olinger, Becky Cornett, Teresa Sharpey, Lauranetta Cornett and Gregory “Homer” Whitson.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 3 at Consolidated Baptist Church with Lowell Parker and Steve Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitson Handy Kendrick Cemetery, Lick Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Consolidated Baptist Church.
Jackie Davis
Jackie Ray Davis, 50, of Bulan died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, March 2, 1973 the son of the late Ortra “Duck” Davis and Bernice Feltner. He loved dirt racing and motorcycles.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers Wayne “Weiner” Davis and Ricky Davis.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his significant other, Fannie Melton of Bulan; brother, Paul Feltner of Williamstown; sisters, Jean Sweet of McCordsville, Ind., Mable Simpson of Tenn.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rodney Everidge Sr.
Rodney Everidge Sr., 67, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Pikeville Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, March 08, 1956, the son of the late Taylor Everidge Sr., and the late Pauline Combs Everidge. He was a former bus driver for the Perry County School System. He enjoyed collecting coins and keychains. He liked watching westerns, fishing, playing cards and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jean Everidge; and four brothers, Andy Jo Everidge Sr., Jimmy “Butch” Everidge Sr., Taylor Everidge Jr., and Vernon Everidge.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Lois Feltner Everidge; two daughters, Virginia Cook (Charles) of Hazard and Lisa Everidge of Hazard; one son, Rodney Everidge Jr., (Lauren) of Hazard; three sisters, Judy of Jackson, Mary of Hindman and Carolyn of Somerset; one brother, Johnny “Chuck” of Ind.; eight grandchildren, Kristan (Brandon), Matthew, Timothy, Jacob, Kailey, Jasmine (Nick), Dylan and Cameron (Sheilaynn); two great grandchildren, Elijah and Everleigh; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Jerry Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Karen Eversole
Karen Lynn Eversole, 69, of Yerkes, died Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gladys Lively
Gladys Faye Lively, 76, died Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Parkwest Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, August 14, 1946, the daughter of the late Mack Grigsby and the late Lola Williams Grigsby. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gordon Grigsby, Dexter Grigsby, Kenneth Grigsby and twin brother, Glennis Grigsby; sister, Martha Ritchie.
She is survived by one son, Kerman Edward Lively of Powell, Tenn.; one daughter, Faye Eddlemen (Dave) of Knoxville, Tenn.; brothers, Bobby Eugene Grigsby of Dayton, Oh, Ed Grigsby (Faye) of Fisty and J.C. Grigsby (Karen) of Bulan; five grandchildren; two special grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Williams Branch Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gregory Miller
Gregory Scott Miller, 35, of Brownsfork, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Good Samaritan Hospital.
He was born in Hazard, January 14, 1988, the son of the late Elmer Miller and the late Christie Annette Sumner Miller. He was a computer technician by occupation and enjoyed life to the fullest, and loved to travel.
He is survived by two sisters, Victoria Renee Noplis (Ron) of Brownsfork, Valerie Trent of Brownsfork; two nieces, Antigone Chevelle Trent and Ariana Renee Trent; nephew, Alexander Don Trent; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 4 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Barry Hibbard officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell-Miller Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Edgar Napier
Edgar Steven Napier, 51, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Steven Haddix officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Eric Parton
Eric Wade Parton, 59, of Delphia, Friday, May 26, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 2 at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at Puncheon Camp with Anthony Banks officiating. Burial will follow in the Ishmael Baker Cemetery, Big Rock. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
