Carlos Brewer
Carlos Edward Brewer, 65, of Heath, Oh., formerly of Perry County, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at Licking Memorial Hospital.
He was born In Hazard, March 20, 1956 the son of Rita Lawson Ivey and the late Carlos Brewer, Sr.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his other father, Ivan Ivey; brother, Sid Brewer; grandson, Landon Brewer. He was an avid College Basketball fan with U.K. being his favorite team. In his younger days he enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and Basketball. Carlos loved spending time with his children & grandchildren, and was a devoted son to his father and mother.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Tad Brewer (Natalie) of Berea, Jeremy Brewer of Richmond and Adam Brewer of Berea; two daughters, Karla Maggard (Shannon) of Bothell, Washington and Khia Brewer of Hazard; brother, Ivan Ivey, Jr. (Jessica) of Leatherwood; three sisters, Stephanie Spencer (Richard) of Knoxville, Tenn., Lisa Lovins of Jeff and Sandy Farler (David) of Bonnyman; special friend, Selena Mobley; 14 grandchildren, Meghan, Connor, Mia, Drake, Sophie, Liam Sollie, Jacob, Olivia, Bently, Julian, Apollo, Aiden, Greyson, and Kara; two great grandchildren, Levi and Kyleigh; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Richard Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Arch Halcomb Cemetery, Little Leatherwood.
Elsie Caudill
Elsie Caudill, 70, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Susan Caudill
Susan Caudill, 58, of Viper, died Monday, May 10, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Fugate
Michael Dean Fugate, 76, of Hazard, died Friday, June 4, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, October 27, 1944, the son of the late Buster Fugate and the late Alma Dale Clemons.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Crawford Clemons.
He is survived by two sons, Danny Wayne Pelfrey (Laura Jo) of Hazard, Michael Dean Fugate, Jr. of Lee Co.; daughter, Laura Fugate of Farmville, VA; sister, Rebecca Clemons of Mt. Vernon; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
Mae Stacy
Mae Stacy, 92, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, June 18, 1928 the daughter of the late Jim Jones and the late Mattie Combs Jones. She was a member of the Christopher Church of God and enjoyed working in her flower garden. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to all of her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Stacy; one son, James Hall; one grandson, Joshua Hall; son-in-law, Freeman Feltner.
She is survived by son John Stacy (Lisa) of Grassy; four daughters, Pauline Feltner of Hazard, Ella Stacy of Hazard, Sharon Hall (Phillip) of Viper, Joyce Stacy of Ind.; cousin, Pauline Hoover of Va.; 16 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; 18 great-great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Duane Allen and Justin James officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
