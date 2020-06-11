Adrian Brashear
Adrian “Joe” Brashear, 94, of Viper, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Viper, June 16, 1925, the son of the late Marion H. Brashear and the late Lillie Watts Brashear. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Beloved Wife, Thelma Ashley Brashear; seven brothers, Harrison Brashear, Ernest Brashear, Corbett Brashear, William Brashear, Taylor Brashear, Eli Brashear and Elmer Brashear; two sisters, Velora Brashear Proffit and Claudine Brashear Ferguson.
He is survived by two adoring daughters, Nora Lee Brashear Strobm (Fred) of Louisville, Ernestine Brashear Cornett (Keith) of Hazard; brother, Mark Brashear (Iris) of Middletown, OH; sister, Elizabeth Ann Brashear Evans of Hazard; brother-in-law, Claude Ashley (Sondra); sister-in-law, Phyllis Ashley Watts (Dan); two grandchildren; one great grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews; and many special friends with whom he enjoyed life.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard with Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center 57 Dennis Sandlin Cove Hazard, KY 41701 or Lothair Community Church at 316 Third Street Hazard, KY 41701.
This is a paid obituary.
Hattie Farler
Hattie Farler, 88, of Viper, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.
She was born June 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Isaacs Williams and the late Mary Ellen Boogs Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Farler; three children, Shirley Farler, Mary Ann Farler and Danny Farler; two brothers, Lonzo and Otis Williams; and four sisters, Dixie Coots, Gracie Joseph, Monarae Coots and Vernell Williams.
She is survived by one daughter, Grace Cole of Hazard; one son, Stanley Farler (Nellie) of Prestonsburg; one brother, Vincent Williams of Viper; seven grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Patricia Fields
Patricia “Patsy” Fields, 78, of Hazard, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born January 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Kenneth Ratliff and the late Florence Burkhart Ratliff. She was a devoted member at Petery Memorial Baptist Church where she served in many areas especially Children's Ministry. She was a member of the choir. Throughout the years she fulfilled the role as a caregiver to numerous children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Brock and Jeanette Ratliff; and caregivers, H.B. Noble and Zena Noble.
She is survived by her husband, Arlis Fields; one daughter, Holly Caudill (John) of Jeff; one son, Mitch Fields (Jackie) of Viper; four sisters, Janis Ison (Amos) of Hazard, Joan Ratliff of Hazard, Cissi Jones of Hazard, Patricia Noble of Maryland; one brother, Elmer Ratcliff of Hazard; three grandchildren, Ryan Fields, Cameron Caudill and Hannah Caudill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Butch Pennington and Steve Sholar officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Christine Godsey
Christine Yvonne Godsey, 64, of Hazard, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born May 25, 1956, the daughter of the late Charlie Feltner and Christine Feltner. She was a lifetime member of the VFW 7387 Auxiliary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Farler.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin Godsey, Jr.; one daughter, Karen Kay Godsey (Douglas Pence); three grandchildren, Candace Catlin Wagers, Kellie McKenzie Wagers and Hunter Justin Douglas Pence; one great grandchild; McKinley Waylynn; special friends, Wanda Elam, Linda Fields, Mary Shanks, Jerry Shanks, Ann Davidson, Vickie Amburgey, Patty Stidham, Rebecca Davidson, Rhonda Woods, Veronica Shanks, Jama Griffie, Bill Williams, Sheila Colwell, Steve Davidson, Tom Parsons, Elmer Darrell Melton and Scotty McAllister.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 3-5pm Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Michael Barrett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Hospice Care Center for taking such wonderful care and fulfilling her last wishes.
This is a paid obituary.
Issac Hall
Issac “Radar” Hall, 64, of Yerkes, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, a the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born January 4, 1956, the son of the late Richmond Hall and Eliza Fugate Hall. He was the owner and operator of Perry County Office Cleaning and also worked as a mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Billie Hall; three sisters, Lee Ann Pratt, Mossie Tuttle and Gennie Muka; and in-laws, Rufus and Thelma Stollings, and Earl and JoAnn Stollings.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Tammie Stollings Hall; two daughters, Delia Hall and Charley Madonna Hall; special family, Rufus Stollings (Patricia), Carole Campbell (Vernon), Patti Neal (Lacy), Lisa Patrick (Noah), Vanessa Campbell (Mike) and Judy Hall; two special nephews, Steve Stollings and Zachary Feltner; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held a t 2 p.m. Monday, June 8, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the White John Colwell Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Eddie Hatton
Eddie Hatton, 60, of Bonnyman, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at his residence.
He was born September 17, 1959, the son of the late JT Hatton and the late Jean Stacy Hatton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, James Hatton.
He is survived by four sisters, Judy Napier of Dwarf, Linda Sue Hatton of Vicco, Debra Jean Combs (Pete) of Avawam, Pamela Shearer (Gene) of Hazard; one brother, Darrell Hatton of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at the Eversole Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Pamela Hoskins
Pamela Jean Hoskins, 69, of Vicco, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 16, 1951, the daughter of the late Charles Franklin Yeary Sr. and the late Pauline Arthur Yeary. She was a former CNA for Hazard Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by he husband, Farrell Hoskins; three sons, Farrell Hoskins Jr. of Vicco, Anthony Hoskins of Lotts Creek, Adam Wayne Hoskins of Vicco; one sister, Madonna Mason; five brothers, Eddie Yeary, Billy Yeary, Charles Yeary, Jr., Roger Yeary, Bobbie Wayne Yeary; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m., Monday, June 8, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Kelvin North, Jr.
Kelvin Ray North, Jr., 50, of Germantown, died Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggs Family Cemetery, Harlan. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Olinger
Michael Shannon Olinger, 48, of Hazard, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his residence.
She was born May 14, 1972, the son of the late George Olinger and Mattie Lunce Olinger.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Glenna Nixon.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Isiah Olinger; three sisters, Anita Smith, Marietta Lindon, Joyce Adams; five brothers, George Olinger Jr., Paul Olinger, Payne Olinger, Jesse Olinger, Jimmy Olinger; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mtn. Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Robert Raichel
Robert Lee "Bob" Raichel, 78, of Bonnyman, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1941, the son of the late Julius Raichel and the late Edith Johnson Raichel. He owned a fencing company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Lou Turner Raichel; and special friend, Linda Baker. He is survived by one son, Roger Raichel (Jerri) of Hazard; two brothers, Roger Dale Raichel of Sassafras, and Wayne Raichel (Kay) of Bonnyman; two sisters, Nellie Williams of IN and Debbie Brooks (Harvey) of Busy; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Fields (Johnathan), Ashley Raichel (Brandon), Peggy Baker (Jeff), Brittany Pridemore, Tyler Russell (Danyale), Kenneth Baker (Rebecca) and Travis Caldwell; seven great grandchildren, Kenzlee, Olivia, Jaxon, Greyson, Tysin, Kasey and Leigh; special friends, Janice Caldwell (Junior) and Kenneth Baker (Cindy); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Carl Wayne Johnson and Paul Couch officiating. Burial followed in the Raichel Family Cemetery, Typo. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Stacy
Sandra Kay Creech Stacy, 59, of Ary, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jesse Wagers officiating. Burial will follow in the Stacy Family Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Toby Sturgill
Toby Sturgill, 61, of Hazard, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born October 10, 1958, the son of the late Bill Sturgill and the late Lena Mae Halcomb Sturgill.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Sturgill; and one brother, Billy Joe Sturgill.
He is survived by three sisters, Lillian Sturgill of Hazard, Janice Tackett of Pikeville, Delories Duke of Waynesboro, PA; three brothers, RD Sturgill of Vicco, Randall Sturgill of Vicco, Roger Sturgill of Hooterville.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.