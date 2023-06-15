Debbie Combs
Debbie Combs, 62, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Hiner Church of the lord Jesus Christ with Jesse Wagers officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Larry Wayne Couch
Larry Wayne Couch, 68, of Avawam, died Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Krypton Brethren Church with B.J, Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Don S Duff
Don S. Duff, 71, of Chavies, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born July 30, 1951, the son of Simpson ``Toad” Duff and Wanda Deaton Duff. He was a longtime miner and mechanic. He was a member of the Mountain Arts Alliance. He attended Chavies First Church of God. For many years he served as a volunteer firefighter with Lotts Creek, Chavies, Grapevine and Krypton. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling and making jewelry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill “Dudley” Duff and Joe Duff.
He is survived by one daughter, Allison Walker (James) of Mt. Sterling; two, sons, Jason Duff (Aimee) of Lotts Creek and Joey Nolasco (Carissa) of Lexington; former wife, Angie Ashley; four grandchildren, Caitlin Gaudinier (Allen), Gage Nolasco, Olivia Cornett (Jaden) and Maycie Dawn Duff; one great granddaughter, Isla; beloved dog, Daisy; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Bridges and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Betty Jo Kidd
Betty Jo Kidd, 94, of Hazard, died Friday, June 9, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 24, 1928, the daughter of the late John Carlis Perkins and the late Belle Fields Perkins. She worked many years as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Perry County. She was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church. She was an avid U.K. Basketball fan. A big part of her life was being an Alumni at Alvan Drew where she helped coordinate reunions and other things.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kidd; one sister, Carolyn Jean Perkisn Carmack; one brother, Wallace “Tripp” Triplett; two nieces, Jo Yvonne Triplett Manis and Dorothy Lee Sullivan.
She is survived by niece, Marbeth Carmack; great nieces and nephews, Tara Manis, Tracy Manis Eastham, Robert Manis Jr (Karen), Kimberly Sullivan, Kelly Sullivan (Carole) Casey Sullivan and Courtney Albert (Larry); and a host of great-great and great-great-great nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Jerry Baily officiating. Burial will follow in the Heavenly Haven Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Big Creek Baptist Church or Alzheimer's Association
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Teresa Faye McFarling
Teresa Faye McFarling, 54, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence.
Celebration of Life services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Irene Sexton
Irene Sexton, 66, of Hazard, died Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, June 1, 1957, the daughter of the late Delbert Johnson and the late Beulah Farler Johnson. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bonnie Farler; brothers, Tim Johnson and Ron Johnson; niece, Shannon Rae Caudill.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jerry Sexton of Hazard; daughter, Darnell Nantz (Daniel) of Garner, N. Car.; sister, Connie Caudill (Darrell) of Viper; three brothers, John Johnson of Viper, Jimmy Johnson (Judy) of Viper, and Lonnie Johnson (Nancy) of Viper; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lawrence Sumner, Jr.
Lawrence Sumner, Jr., (Chicken Man) 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, June 11, 2023 at University of Louisville Hospital.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Michael Melton officiating. Burial will follow in the Sumner Family Cemetery, Vicco.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.