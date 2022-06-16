Brenda Sue Conway
Brenda Sue Conway, 66, formerly of Perry County, died Friday, June 10, 2022 in Hurricane, W. Va.
She was born March 20, 1956, the daughter of the late Paul Baker and the late Lillian Couch Baker. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed crafting and wood painting. She loved to travel, visit the beaches and eat out with friends and family.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Conway; two daughters, Kara Amber Sowards of W. Va., Kelsey Arden Leal (Corey) of Va.; three step sons, Chad Conway of Ary, Shelby Conway of Barbourville, Cody Conway of W. Va.; three sisters, Sheila Morris (Billy) of Big Willard, Elizabeth Barker of Airport Gardens, Michelle Sizemore of Avawam; one brother, Paul Baker, Jr. of Avawam; special niece, Lori Lea Bryant; nine grandchildren, Lincoln, Mallory, Landon, Dallas, Jake, Waylon, Harlan, Jayden and Charley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mark Tabata officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jack Randall Creech
Jack Randall Creech, 70, of Slemp, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center.
He was born August 23, 1951, the son of the late Hershel Creech and Loretta Campbell (Merrill). He was a Mason Nolen Lodge 806 and a Shriner. He attended Summitt Church. He enjoyed fishing and woodworking. He loved to spend time with his family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one infant son.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Jaclyn Lewis (Brooks) of Leatherwood; one son, Shawn Creech (Renata) of Combs; two sisters, Yvonne Steely of Middlesboro, Karen McIntyre (Jerry) of Viper; one brother, Roger Creech (Mary Ann) of Slemp; five grandchildren, Austin, Aspyn, Alyx, Gracyn and Addi; special friend, Robert Amburgey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mark Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Callahan Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Delois S. Hampton
Delois S. Hampton, 63, of Cornettsville, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Jason Dixon and Virgil Caudill officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmy Hardin
Jimmy Hardin, 68, of Bonnyman, died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center,
He was born March 18, 1954, the son of the late Ethen Hardin and the late Serena Couch Rose. He worked many jobs including rock truck driver, bus driver and working in the coal mines. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Billy, Michael and Charlie Hardin.
He is survived by his wife, Alesia Hardin; two daughters, Nikkie Saunders, Billie Hardin; two sons, Shaun Hardin, James Daniel Hardin; one sister, Mary Louise Longworth; five grandchildren, Sophia, Waylon, Wyatt, Piper and Jaxson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Billie Joyce Logan
Billie Joyce “B.J.” Logan, 46, of Hazard, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Fugate Family Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Charles Kenneth Prewitt
Charles Kenneth Prewitt, 83, of Dayton, Oh, died Friday, June 3, 2022.
He was born in McDunn, W. Va., November, 24, 1938, the son of the late Henry Siler Prewitt and the late Dora Gayhart Prewitt. He was employed by General Motors Company and was a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marilyn Prewitt; girl friend of three years, Ruth Butler; brother, William Prewitt; and sister, Ruth Kirby.
He is survived by one son, Denver D. “Chuck” Prewitt (Denise) of Dayton, Oh; four grandchildren, Ashley, Gwen, Maddie and Tay; granddog, Piggy; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Denver Prewitt officiating. Burial followed in the Balis Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Dr. Frederick C. Ratliff
Dr. Frederick C. Ratliff, 72, of Hyden, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard December 2, 1949, the son of the late H.C. Ratliff and Audrey Napier Ratliff. Dr. Ratliff, a Hazard High School graduate, was also a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and U.K. Alumni, receiving his Doctorate in Dentistry at the U.K. College of Dentistry. He was former Chairman of the Leslie County Water District, and Chairman of the Leslie County Health Department. Dr. Ratliff was a member of the Baptist faith, baptized at Vicco Baptist Church. Throughout the years, Dr. Ratliff was truly devoted to his patients, who loved him dearly, with his genuine best sense of humor that made them feel comfortable. Dr. Ratliff also had a love for animals; and he loved music; in his younger years, he was a sound technician for the popular band, Exile. He also loved scuba diving and was an avid UK sports fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Steven Ratliff.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Susan Edwards Ratliff of Hyden; one daughter, Kelly Marie Droste (Art) of Fla.; four sisters, Nancy Sutton (Jim) of Lexington, Enda Amato, of Hazard, Kathy Cole (Tom) of Mich., Jeanna Caldwell (Gordon) of Hazard; two grandchildren, Skylar and Alex Droste; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ronald Dean Davidson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to local animal shelters.
James Wells
James Wells, 60, of Viper, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at UK Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, February 24, 1962, the son of the late Dewey Wells and the late Ollie Messer Wells. He enjoyed carpentry and working on cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Steven Wells; two brothers, Johnny and Willie Wells; and one sister, Dorothy Jent.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Bradley Wells; four sons, Michael Bryant Wells (Cynthia), David Wells (Suzzane), Jason Wells (Jessica), Justin Wells (Kailee); three daughters, Shannon Bradley, Maggie Owens (Jerry), Amanda Longmire (James); three sisters, Norma Wells, Helen Spencer, Katherine Jent; special friend, Larry Caudill; special cousin, Audrey Engle; mother-in-law, Maggie Craft; 18 grandchildren; one great grandchild; two sisters-in-laws; three brothers-in-laws; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Fort Branch Pentecostal Church with Dean Melton officiating. Burial will follow in the Wells Family Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
