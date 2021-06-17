Maud Baker
Maud Marie Baker, 71, of Couchtown died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, September 8, 1949 the daughter of the late Mose Feltner and the late Edith Fields Feltner. She worked as the Coordinator for the Girl Scouts of America, was an avid Cincinnati Reds and U.K. Wildcat fan, and former owner of Baker Florist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G.C. Baker; sister, Glenna Colwell; brother, Danny Feltner.
She is survived by her daughter, Leslea Sumner (Verlin) of Bulan; brother, Kencil Feltner (Patricia) of Couchtown; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Wayne Johnson and Mark Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Fields Cemetery, Couchtown. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Shirley Baker
Shirley Baker, 77 of Big Creek, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Jewish Hospital, Louisville.
She was born in Big Creek, January 28, 1944, the daughter of the late Clarence Eversole and the late Ellen Vanover Eversole. She worked many years as a bus monitor for the Perry County School System and was a member of the Big Creek Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jessica LeWallen; five brothers, Everett, Cash, Jack, Fred, and Billy Ray Eversole; sister, Loretta Tucker.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bert Baker of Big Creek; children, Gerry LeWallen (Mitch) of Big Creek, Bert A. Baker (Tammie) of Hazard, Michael A. Baker (Samantha) of Big Creek, Lisa Baker Everage of Big Creek; three brothers, Bobby Eversole (Maxine) of Christopher, Virgil Eversole of Big Creek, David Eversole (Mary Ann) of Big Creek; sister, Edith Hamilton (Bob) of Big Creek; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Johnnie Akers and J.L. McIntosh officiating. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lois Brashear
Lois Faye Brashear, 93, of Sassafras, died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Knott County, January 4, 1928 the daughter of the late Watson E. Cornett and the late Herma Everage Cornett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Brashear; one brother, Lota B. Cornett; son-in-law, Larry Coots.
She is survived by five daughters, Karen Kay Brashear of Sassafras, Sharon S. Coots of Scuddy, Deborah Maggard (Jackie) of Fusonia, Cheryl Johnson (David) of Carrie, Teresa F. Brashear of Sassafras; three sons, Jimmy M Brashear of Sassafras, Eddie Brashear (Christine) of Brinkley, Bobby Brashear (Shelia) of Brinkley; one brother, Donald G. Cornett (Betty) of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Tonya (Robert), Michael (Maria), Brian (Kristy), Chad (Amy), Matthew (Taylor), Jordan (Whitney), Justin (Lauren), Andrew and Sarah (Brian); nine great grandchildren, Nicolette, Dakota, Mason, Taylor, Jackson, Everly, Jensen, Kulie and Zayden; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, June 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Billie Hall
Billie Jean Hall, 89, of Bonnyman died Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, November 21, 1931 the daughter of the late William Hall and the late Judy Wilson Hall. She was a retired cook at Viper Elementary School, and enjoyed everyone she was around, and really loved her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Everett, Dennis, Henry and Arnold Hall; two sisters, Eugenia “Toots” and Maggie; two granddaughters, Teresa and Abigail.
She is survived by two sons, Arnold “Bob” Hall (Sharon Lee) of Viper, Everett “I.J.” Hall of Bonnyman; two daughters, Judy Ann Eldridge (Edward) of Viper, Amy Stidham (Kenny); sister, Dessie Hammonds of Springfield, Oh; prayer warrior and friend, Jack McIntyre; four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, June 21 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with James Combs, Mike Hall and Karl Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the Hall Mountain Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roy Hensley
Roy Willie Hensley, 63, of Hazard died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home.
Patricia Noble
Patricia Ann Noble, 78 of Bulan, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, July 17, 1942 the daughter of the late Woodrow Dunn and the late Martha Mae Morgan Dunn. She worked as a nurse for twenty plus years, and enjoyed watching basketball, feeding her birds, crafts, and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, General Lee Noble; sister, Faye Dunn; brother, Woodrow Dunn.
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Lynn Caudill (Anita) of Richmond, VA., Jimmy Dale Caudill (Lisa) of Bulan; daughter, Barbara Ann Brewer (David) of Tenn.; brother, Jerry Dunn of Bulan; sister, Judy Dunn of Bulan; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with John Newell and Sam Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Morgan-Begley Cemetery, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
James Short
James Short, 82, of Dwarf died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care.
He was born in Bulan, September 25, 1938 the son of the late Linville Short and the late Sytha Williams Short. He retired from Campbell Soup Company in Napoleon, Ohio and enjoyed fishing, tending to his garden, and his pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Short and Isaac Short; half-brother, Monroe; two sisters, Ruth and Maudie.
He is survived by his wife, Dinah Short of Dwarf; daughter, Leah Short of Napoleon, Oh; three brothers, Adam Short (Gladys) of Knott County, Darryl Short (Carrie) of Seymour, Ind., Arnold Short (Diane) of Knott County; three sisters, Lucy Short Combs of Knott County, Pat Holliday (Robert) of Knott County, Debra Patrick (David) of Knott County; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 13 at Smith Cemetery, Ary with B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Derek Smith
Derek Monroe Smith, 37 of Hazard, died Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Densmore Goodson officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Smith
Mary Lou Smith, 63, of Hazard died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Bobby Turner
Bobby Turner, 37, of Combs, died Thursday, June 10, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Whitesburg, June 29, 1983, the son of the late Clayton Turner and the late Dellie Collins Turner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Owens and Freddy Wayne Owens.
He is survived by two sisters, Rose Herald, Mary Neace (Tim); five brothers, James Turner (Shonda) of Rowdy, Greg Herald (Crystal), Edward Owens (Mossie), Bill Owens (Rita), Everett Turner; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Thomas Wallace
Thomas Ray Wallace, 64, of Pittsburg, Penn., died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Cornerview Nursing & Rehab Center.
He was born June 30, 1956, the son of the late Ray Wallace and the late Bernice Moore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Jesse “Binky” Jackson; and one sister, Alanna Wallace.
He is survived by one daughter, Rekea Lowry (Kevin Jr.); step mother, Ruby Wallace; two sisters, Marissa Wallace, Amy Burbridge; six brothers, Lewis Wallace, Gary Wallace, James Jackson, Lonnie Jackson, Gary Jackson (Dawn), Carl Wallace; three grandchildren, Kevin Edward Lowry III, Jasmine Christine Raye Lowry and Kristopher Matthew Lowry; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dirk Combs and Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallace Cemetery, Clay County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
