Revenna Bowling
Revenna “Midge” Bowling, 70, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 23, 1950, the daughter of the late Robert Beverly and the late Ollie Couch Beverly. She worked at the Advertising Director at the Hazard Herald. She was a founding member of the KY Regional Animal Shelter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Beve Bowling Jr.; and a host of siblings, Eugene Smith, Georgie Smith, Burley JC Combs, Kenneth Beverly, Bobbie Jean Beverly, Randall Beverly, Billy Jean Beverly and Henry P Beverly.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Ann Guffey (Freddie) of Avawam, and Esther Haley of Big Creek; one brother, Howard "Chub" Beverly (Ellen) of Kodak; two sisters, Cindy Williams (Henry David) of Glasgow and Gladys Johnson of Jenkins; three grandchildren, Kristina Haley, Charles Haley and Evan Guffey; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Joel Pinson officiating. Burial will follow at Little Dove Church Cemetery, Sassafras. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Anna Collins
Anna Ruth Collins, 55, of Cornettsville, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born January 23, 1965, the daughter of Irene Brashear Estep and the late Charles Edward Estep. She was employed by Hampton Inn. She was a member of Cornettsville Fire Department where she served as safety officer.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jack Collins; one daughter, Karrie Collins (Josh) of Cornettsville; one son, Dustin Collins (Tami) of Cornettsville; one sister, Darlene Watts (Jr) of Cornettsville; two brothers, Carlos Brashear (Pauleta) Cornettsville, Willard Estep of Cornettsville; special dogs, Maggie and Toby; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Turner Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Bill Dixon
Bill “Couch” Dixon, 79, of Hazard, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center.
He was born in Hazard, June 24, 1940, the son of the late Clyde Dixon and the late Cuma Dixon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Knight. He was a long time football and baseball coach, educator and referee. He loved U.K. basketball and football, gardening, his family and grandkids. He attended the Avawam Pentecostal Church.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Fields Dixon of Hazard; son, Billy Maurice Dixon II (Renee) of GA; three daughters, Melissa Jent (Barry) of Ashland, Michelle Dixon of Hazard, Natasha Marlow of Hazard; brother, Bob “ Bear” Dixon (Jimmie Lou) of Hazard; two sisters, Mary “Pudge” Bowling (Paul) of Richmond,, Wilma Jean Jones (Adrian) of Lexington; special dog, Toby; six grandchildren, Lauren, Drew, Elijah, Alex, Alexa and Ava; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with James Cornett officiating. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In Lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701
Thomas Feamster Jr.
The Reverend Thomas Otey Feamster Jr., 89, husband of Betty Baldwin Feamster, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born October 23, 1930 in Warwick, VA, the son of the late Thomas Otey and Gladys Kincaid Feamster. He attended William & Mary and Florida State University. In 1955, he was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams and Traded to the Baltimore Colts in 1956. He left the NFL to pursue an insurance career in Tallahassee, FL until he attended the School of Theology at the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. He was ordained in 1971 beginning his journey of service through the Episcopal Church. He served parishes in Florida, Tennessee, New Jersey and North Carolina, retiring from St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Louisburg, NC in 1995. A great preacher and advocate for peace and restorative justice, some of his proudest moments were serving as a death row chaplain at the Florida State Penitentiary where he fought tirelessly against the death penalty for more than a decade.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty; three daughters, Tracy Feamster, Gerry Roll (Dan), and Abby Thomas (Ken); five grandchildren, Chris Feamster (Taylor), Les Roll (Maggie), CJ Marting, Kenny Thomas and Keith Thomas; four beautiful great-grandchildren; and a legacy of lives touched throughout his life.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mountain View Chapel of Hazard.
Donations in his memory should be made to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky 420 Main Street Hazard, KY 41701.
Gavin Fields
Gavin James Michael Fields, 19, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born November, 10, 2000, the son of Michael Fields (Becky) and Rhonda Sizemore. He loved basketball especially NBA. He enjoyed playing video games, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Timothy Sizemore, Taylor Fields and Lina Fields; great grandparents: Herbert and Wilma Moore, William and Pauline Sizemore, Taylor and Bertha Fields and special friend, Hunter Gross.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Jagger Fields; sister, Addyson Maggard and Laikyn Fields; maternal grandparents, Roland and Kim Combs; uncles, Ryan Sizemore and Roy Taylor Fields; aunt, Susan Combs; cousins, John Mack Slover, Kimberly Sizemore and Cody Sizemore; great aunts and uncles, Donna Creech (Richard), Denise Davidson (Chuck), Danna Napier (Wayne), Stephanie Williams (Buddy), Sherry Smith (Earl), David Sizemore (Wilma), Sherry Noble (Jerry) and Penny Noble (Robert); special friends, JoJo Cornett, Draven Goins and Sean Mulligan; Principal and Mayor, Happy Mobelini; as well as a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Hazard First Baptist Church with Tim Reynolds and Tony Sizemore officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Hazard High School.
Nora Fields
Nora Ellen Baker Fields, 73, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at her residence in Dacula, GA.
She was born on January 10, 1946, in Hazard, the daughter of the late James and Dallie Baker of Hazard. She held a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and a retired banker from the Bank of Inverness, FL.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Geneva Begley (Finley); and three brothers, George Baker, Bill Baker (Wanda) and Jack Baker (Phyllis), all of Hazard.
She is survived by her husband, Darrell Joe Fields of Dacula, GA.; two sisters, Ann Davidson (Frank) of Hazard; Edith Baker (Sherry) of Richmond; and three brothers, Carl Baker (Millie) of Inverness, FL; Donnie Baker and Doug Baker (Gail) of Hazard. Nora and Darrell have two children, Darlene Fields Cobb (James Patrick) of Dacula, GA; and Nathan Kelly Fields (Angel) of Christmas, FL; She is the grandmother of nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Katie, Shelby, and Claudia all of GA; Devin, Maddie, Noah, Grace and Elijah of Christmas, FL; and she was the great grandmother of eight. She also leaves behind a special friend and business partner, Maisie Pietrocola of Inverness, FL.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 19, at the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, GA. Arrangements were under the direction of Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
James Gross
James Hunter Gross, 18, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
He was born August 8, 2001, the son of James Gross (Rhonda) and Samantha Thorpe (Dennis Smith Jr.). He was full of life and enjoyed time with his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Raleigh Gross and Benny Thorpe; grandmother, Faye Kilburn Gross; great grandfather, Sam Luttrell; great aunt, Carolyn Whitehead and great grandmother, Patsy Thorpe. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Braxton Smith; four sisters, Courtney Gross, Chesney Smith, Kinley Smith and Finley Smith; great grandmother, Joyce Luttrell; great grandfather, Sam Thorpe; grandmother, Kimberly Luttrell; great uncles, Estill Whitehead and John Luttrell; Cousins, Josh Whitehead (April), Izic, Noah amd Daja; Charles Whitehead (Marilyn) and Levi and Becky Feltner (William); niece, Harper Gross; special friend, Keely Pennington, and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Whitehead officiating. Pallbearers included Dawson Hill, Jwuan Hill, Tyson Turner, Keagen Miller, Izic Whitehead, Noah Whitehead, Jojo Cornett, Braxtan Smith, Drew Hogan and Matt Salley Honorary Pallbearers will include all of Hunter's friends. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Tyler Russell
Tyler Brandon Russell, 22, of Hazard, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
He was born December 13, 1997, the son of Carlos Russell (Theda) and Janice Caldwell (Waldon). He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He loved to spend time outdoors fishing, hunting and hiking.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold Lee Baker, Linda Sue Baker and Robert Lee Raichel; parental grandparents, Harvey Clarence Russell, Waldon Caldwell and Lenora Caldwell.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Danyale Russell; one son, Tysin Brantley Russell; grandmother, Geraldine Russell; three sisters, Brittany Pridemore, Amber Collier (Carl) and Chelsea Brewer; seven brothers, Travis Caldwell, Brandon Friends (Amanda), Ryan Duff (Sarah), Devan Broll (Pamela), Wesley Combs (Courtney), Jamie Napier (Ina) and Michael Napier (Sonya); three sisters, Brittany Pridemore, Amber Collier (Carl) and Chelsea Brewer; four uncles, Kenneth Baker (Cinda), Christopher Caldwell, Roger Raichel (Jerri) and Teddy Ritchie (Michelle); four aunts, Teresa Duff, Barbara Caldwell, Chasity Turner and Teresa Campbell; special niece and nephews, Olivia Russell, Jaxon Pridemore and Kaleb Greyson Russell; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Carl Wayne Johnson and Christ Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
Marshall Stollings
Mr. Marshall Stollings, 72, left to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
He was born April 21, 1948, the son of the late Elbert Stollings and the late Mae Arnett Stollings. He was Catholic by faith and was a member of St. Williams Catholic Church. He served our nation in the United States Army during the Vietnam War era. He retired from CSX Railroad in 2001. Most friends and family referred to him by the name Moss.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Jack, Herman, Bert Jr., Kenneth and Martin; two sisters, Marie Bailey and Imogene Stidham.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Delphia Stollings; two daughters, Kimberly Stollings-Adams (Derek) of Leatherwood, Katherine Stollings-Reid (Randal) of Berea; one step-son, Robbie Cornett (Angie) of Ringgold, GA.; three sisters, Bobbie Jean Horn of Beattyville, Juanita Stollings of Lexington, Deloris Justice (Gene) of Barbourville; seven grandchildren, April, Amanda, Brittany, Emily, Cassidy, Charlise and Colton; seven great grandchildren, Taylor, Bryant, Reilly, Kamden, Paisley, Jaxton and Avery; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charlie Miller officiating. Burial followed in the White John Colwell Cemetery, Yerkes. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
