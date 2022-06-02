Aster Asher
Aster Asher, 78, of Slemp, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at his residence.
He was born November 1, 1943, the son of the late John Asher and the late Mary Hibbard Asher. He enjoyed fishing. He loved being outdoors sitting on the porch.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Tommy Asher; and a host of brother and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Delana Asher; one sister, Vera Ison, of Slemp; one brother, Chester Asher of Daisy; one grandchild; Jessica Marie Miller; One Great Grandchild, Jasmine Miller; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Hazel Campbell
Hazel Fern Bailey Campbell, 86, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in McIntosh (Wooton), July 7, 1935, the daughter of the late George Revis Bailey and the late Francis Marie Brewer Bailey. She was a life-long homemaker, member of the Baptist Faith, and a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Edward Campbell, Jr.; brothers, Paul Bailey and Clinton Bailey.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Charles Edward Campbell of Brownsfork; two daughters, Pixie Caldwell of Brownsfork, Vicky Stidham (Michael) of Leslie Co.; two sisters, Ester Louise Campbell of Wooton, Wanda Faye Jones of Corbin; seven grandchildren; and a host of great and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amos Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in the Campbell Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Logan Deaton
Logan “Skeeter” Deaton III, 69 of Buckhorn died Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Buckhorn Log Cathedral with Tom and Gail Burns officiating. Burial followed in the Deaton Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Military Rites were performed by the Hazard-Perry County D.A.V. Chapter #64.
Helen Partin
Helen Partin, 53, of Slemp, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 12, 1968, the daughter of the late Bill Coots and the late Pauline Baker Coots.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Partin; one daughter, Katelyn Bradley (Billy) of Slemp; one son, Joshua Partin of Slempl one sister, Rhonda Shepherd (Wayne) of Tenn.; four brothers, Pearl Baker (Michelle) of Yeaddiss, ID Coots (Amy) of Ind., Billy Coots (Maria) of Tenn.; Jimmy Coots (Lisa) of Ar.; three grandchildren, Lillionna, Damien and Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 27 at The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Puncheon Camp with Andrew Banks officiating. Burial followed in the Baker-Coots Cemetery, Yeaddiss. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made towards the funeral expenses.
Gerry Phillips
Gerry Sue Walker Phillips, 70, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born February 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Woodrow Walker and the late Polly Raleigh Walker. She was the Librarian at the Perry County Public Library for 35 years. She was known as Gerry at the Library. She enjoyed reading, gardening and sewing. She loved spending time with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew Phillips; one daughter, Whitney Phillips of Hazard; four sisters, Phyllis Ratcliff (John) of Wyo., Linda Moore (Eddie) of Hazard, Brenda Taupin of Tex., Ruth Turner of Newport; one brother, James Walker (Mary) of Ind.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funerals services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Lyndon Barger officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Juanita Smith
Juanita Dawn Smith, 93, of Gays Creek, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Gays Creek, January 25, 1929, the daughter of the late Willie West and the late Joy Riley West. She worked for Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park for 40 plus years and loved quilting, gardening, and enjoyed cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daily Smith; two grandchildren, Sandi Turner and Clinette Nicole Turner; great grandsons, Josh Turner and Steven Ottoson; two brothers, Willie Jr. West and “Tud” West; sister, Wanda Riley.
She is survived by her son, John “Sonny” Smith of Gays Creek; daughter, Delora Faye Turner of Gays Creek; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives, friends survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Johnson Untied Baptist Church, Buckhorn with Gary Riley officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Romayne Stevens
Romayne Stevens, 70, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born December 1, 1951, the daughter of the late Robert “Bob” Combs and the late Agetha “Gat” Fugate Combs. She loved to read the Bible and pray. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Debra Bingham.
She is survived by two daughters, Candace Berryman and Makensey Berryman; five grandchildren, Victoria Schmidt, Robbie Schmidt, Braxton Schmidt, Avery Stevens and Ashton Chisholm; three nieces, Lori Howard, Erin Bingham and Kari Bingham; six great nieces and nephews, Madison, Kelsey, Shelby, Colson, Lilah and Decian; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mike Barnett officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
