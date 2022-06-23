Esther Irene Smith Banks
Ester Irene Smith Banks, 86, of Hazard, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 22, 1935. She was a true saint of God. She always gave the Lord credit for everything she accomplished in her lifetime. She joined the Church of God and was baptized at the age of 10 years old. She loved playing the piano and singing for her Lord and Savior. She was a member of the Maple Street Church of God for 34 years. She was also a co-owner of the J and R Supermarket for over 5 years and also offered in-home child daycare for countless families over the years in Perry County.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Vernon Smith; two sons, Jerry Wayne and Terry Vernon Smith; and her second husband, Donald Blaine Banks; step daughter, Donna Carol Gregory; parents James and Rebecca Dixon; and all 12 of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by sons, Randyl Smith (Yvonne) of Lothair, Michael Lynn Smith of Airport Gardens; daughter-in-law, Donna Lynne Smith of Airport Gardens; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Daniel Madden, Mike Smith, Merill David Collins and Sue Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dorothy Lee Feltner
Dorothy Lee Feltner, 87, of Georgetown, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, April 20, 1935, the daughter of the late Clint Collins and the late Jewel Collins. She worked as a Teacher’s Assistant at Willard Elementary School for many years, volunteered at the Hazard A.R.H. and worked with the save the children program.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Feltner; children, Robert Lee Feltner and Teddy Lyn Feltner; siblings, James Mullins, Clint Collins, Jr., Buddy Collins, and Shelby Fugate.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Walters of Busy, Debra Stacy (Stanley) of Hebron, Teresa Miller (Donald) of Bonnyman; son, Jackie Feltner (Angie) of Corbin; 13 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren; great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Feltner Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dixie Wood Lykins Martin
Dixie Wood Lykins Martin, 69, died Monday, June 20, 2022 after a lengthy sickness of COP and recent broken bones lost her battle by stroke.
She was born October 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Thad and Edna Duff prior residents of Hazard, where she grew up. She was a graduate of Hazard High School, 1970. She was an avid equestrian rider, loved showing gaited horses, owned and showed horses alongside her father-In-Law the late horse trainer Jimmy Martin, his horse barn and training stable were located at Mercer Co. Fair Grounds.
She was the wife of the late David Lykins and later second late husband Donnie Martin.
Mother to Chadwick Lykins and James Joshua Thad Martin. Grandmother to Chad’s daughter Aleaha Lykins, and Josh and Lynsey Martin’s, son Gabriel Silas Duff Marin and daughter Laleigh Rae Martin; all of Mt Pleasant, NC. Only surviving sister, Mary Ellen Gibson of Harrodsburg, and two predeceased brothers, Thad Steven and Christopher Robin Duff, as well as, many loving relatives of Harrodsburg, Mt Pleasant NC and home place Hazard.
Small private graveside gathering will be held at a later date when she arrives with family in Kentucky.
Leslee Anne Ray
Leslee Anne Ray, 32, formerly of Hazard, died Friday, June 17, 2022, in Louisa.
She was born in Hazard, May 8, 1990, the daughter of John Ray and Phyllis Slaven Hulett (George). She was a peer specialist employed by ARC. She enjoyed music, traveling and watching Lifetime movies. She grew up in Buckhorn where she loved to fish and slalom water skiing.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by two sons, King Bailey of Hazard and Carter Bailer of Hazard; two sisters, Emilee Ray of Hazard, Kimberlee Ray of Hazard; father of her children, Courtney Bailey; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Rhonda Kaye Williams
Rhonda Kaye Williams, 60, formerly of Hazard, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Waynesboro Health & Rehab Center in Waynesboro, Tenn.
She was born in Perry Co., December 20, 1961, the daughter of the late R.C. Williams and the late Gladys Gayheart Williams. She loved flowers and was a big animal lover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Pam Williams and Kimberly Bush; and fiancé, Bill Terry.
She is survived by two sisters, Sheila Anderson (Brian) of Madisonville, Sherry Williams of Bulan; step-mother, Sally Williams of Viper; beloved pet, Gizzy; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, June 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Clayton Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
