Ann Allen
Ann Allen, 69, of Hazard died Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Pikeville Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mark Tabata officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Elmer Campbell
Elmer Eugene Campbell, 42, of Somerset, formerly of Perry County, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. B.J. Campbell and Pastor Christ Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the White John Colwell Cemetery, Campbells Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Curtis Eversole
Curtis Eversole, 83, of Hazard, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, January 10, 1938, the son of the late Rolan Eversole and the late Florida Morris Eversole. He was a 1955 graduate of M.C. Napier High School. He was the pastor for over thirty five years at the Butterfly Church of the Living God. He was a retired conductor for L&N and CSX Railroad and a member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Couch Eversole; two brothers, Denver Eversole and Don Eversole; and special friend, Lexi “Linus” Smith.
He is survived by two daughters, Teresa Causey (Lonnie) of Hazard, Tonya Spencer of Hazard; two sisters, Ann Stidham of Lawrenceburg, Vearl Marcum of Louisville; one brother, Arnold B. Eversole of Georgetown; one grandchild, Ashley Webb; one great grandchild, Carley Ann Harkins; wonderful caregiver’s, Kim “Baby” Patton, Jo Smith, Mary Hall and Tiffany Patton; special caregiver’s, Jim Smith, John Adams and John Sturgill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Carl Wayne Johnson and Ed Bishop officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Gibson
Billy Ray Gibson, 70, of Hazard, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence.
He was born March 4, 1951, the son of the late Cash Gibson and the late Helen Spencer Gibson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Daniel Collins; two brothers, Roy and Larry Gibson; one sister, Loretta Wooton.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta Collins; two daughters, Susan Gwin (Tracey), Chasity Danyele King (Brandon); three sons, Christopher Collins (Adna), Michael Darrell Collins (Peggy), Terry Brandon Collins (Tonda); two sisters, Lorene Caudill (Finley), Cora Lee Riley; 17 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Gambill officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Scott Hensley
Scott Virgil Hensley, 52, of Lost Creek, died Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born March 12, 1969, the son of J.W. Hensley and the late Patricia Nash Combs. He was a member of the Watts Caney Volunteer Fire Department. He spent many years working as a EMT and Volunteer Fire Fighter.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Freddie Hensley.
He is survived by one sister, Patricia Baker (David); one brother, Danny Hensley; one uncle, Virgil Hensley Sr.; four nephews, David C. Baker, Ricky Baker, Christopher Baker and Jacob Hensley; one niece, Daniele Hensley; one great nephew, Abrum Neace; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Burial followed in the Haddix Cemetery, Breathitt County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Janice Mitchell
Janice Mitchell, 91, of Cornettsville, died Friday, June 18, 2021, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born October 27, 1929 the daughter of the late Stanley Smith and Lovell Brown. She loved sewing and cooking.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David M. Mitchell; five sons, Gregory, Jeffrey, Timothy and John Mitchell; three brothers, Charles Ed, Billy Ray and Jerry Lee; one sister, Nella Faye Caudill.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Adams, Sally Ogden (Ronnie); five sons, Gary Mitchell (Denise), Mark Mitchell, Jody Mitchell, Jamie Mitchell (Kathy), Kevin Mitchell (Kimberly); six sisters, Janet Imes, Linda Coyle, Dorothy Trackwell, Nina Mae Caudill, Sharon White, Jean Trittle; three brothers, Gary Smith, Don Smith, Butch Williams; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church with Elwood Cornett, James Caudill and others officiating. Burial followed in the Caudill Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Harold Neace
Harold “Stuck” Neace, 73, of Hazard, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, November 28, 1947, the son of the late Jack Neace and the late Cora Miller Neace.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruthine Neace, Mahala Neace-Jones and Aileen Neace-Gumm; four brothers, Malcolm Neace, Bill Neace, Shade Neace and Jimmy Darrell Neace.
He is survived by three sons, Calvin Dean Neace (Brenda) of Hazard, Brian Neace of Hazard, Ronald Neace of Wabacco; mother of his children, Ruby Miller Neace of Hazard; two brothers, Wayne Neace (Katherine) of Hazard, Donald Ray Neace of Hazard; for grandchildren, Brandon, Cody, Kimberly and Kristen; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Noble-Neace Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Pelley
Randy Pelley, 65, of Hazard, died Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, March 7, 1956, the son of the late Bill Pelley and the late Norma Gilbert Pelley. He was the former business owner of American Motorcycle & ATV. He has a love for music and playing the drums.
He is survived by two daughters, Morgan Pelley of Hazard, Cheyenne Pelley of Crestwood; mother of his children, Margaret Petrey of Hazard; one brother, Wendell Pelley (Saundra) of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Travis Pelley (Andrea) of Elizabethtown, Kyle Pelley (Lindsey) of Elizabethtown; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.