Deidra Baker
Deidra Watts Baker, 41, of Hazard died Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Watts Family Cemetery, Fourseam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Agatha Combs
Agatha “Gat” Combs, 89, of Hazard, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born April 25, 1931, the daughter of the late Adam Fugate and the late Judy Shepherd Fugate. She was a cook at Bailey Restaurant and a member of the Hazard First Baptist Church since 1973.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Combs, one daughter, Debra Bingham; two brothers, Ivan and Herman; three sisters, Janice, Virginia, and Norma Lee; one grandson, Joshua Cain.
She is survived by one daughter, Romayne Stevens of Hazard; one sister, Ida Byrd of Penn; one brother, Rufus Fugate of Lotts Creek; five grandchildren, Lori Howard (Brad), Candace Schmidt (Rob), Makensey Berryman, Erin Bingham and Kari Deaton (John); eleven great grandchildren, Victoria, Madison, Robbie, Kelsey, Ashton, Avery, Shelby, Braxton, Colson, Lilah and Declan; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dean Mullins and Greg Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Grigsby Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Brenda Combs
Brenda Ramseur Combs, 75, of Hazard, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at UK Medical Center, Lexington.
She is survived by daughter, Marnie Spare (Bobby) of Hazard; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved pets.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mike Barnett officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Landis, N. Car. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Millard Harris Jr.
Millard Harris Jr., 69, died Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born in Dalesburg, at home, on August 8, 1950, the son of the late Millard Harris and Helen Yeary Harris. He was immensely loved and will be profoundly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Johnny, Sammie, and Don (Monzelle).
He is survived by his wife of 47 years Diane, their two daughters Amy (Mike) Bartlett and Carrie (John) Hockensmith, and one grandson Justice Hockensmith. He is also survived by one brother Walter (Bonnie) and their son Steven (Tara).
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at the Rock Bottom Baptist Church in Buckhorn with Pastor Simmie Ray Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Justice Riley Cemetery, Freeman Ford Road.
Johnny Newman
Johnny Rae Newman, 46, of Corbin, formerly of Perry County, died Thursday, June 11, 2020 in Jeff.
He was born in Hazard, February 7, 1974, the son of Madeline Lewis Newman and the late Clayton Abner Newman.
In addition to his mothers, he is survived by one daughter, Millie Eldridge of Georgetown; two sons, Roger Newman of Nicholasville, Jonathan Newman of Nicholasville; one sister, Anna Lisa Smith (David) of Corbin; one brother, Harold Dean Ritchie of London; one grandson, Edward Richardson; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
