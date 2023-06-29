Tamela Brashear
Tamela Lee Brashear, 56, died Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Visitations will be held between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Omeda Campbell
Omeda Campbell, 93, died Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Wilson Campbell and the late Ora Napier Campbell. She was a member of Hunter Memorial Baptist Church. She was a retired teacher for the Perry County School System. She was a huge fan of U.K. and Cincinnati Reds. Cooking, sewing and fellowship with her church and family was an important part of her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Beulah Mae Sundstrom (John); two brothers, Herbert Campbell (Margaret) and Randolph Campbell (Eva); two sisters-in-law, Haley Campbell and Grace Campbell; and two brothers-in-law, Otis Huff and Gordon Engle.
She is survived by three sisters, Carol Huff, Ruth Engle and Jackie Schwinn (Steve); four brothers, Everett Campbell, Wallace Campbell (Sue), Balis Campbell (Lois) and Ramon Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral serves were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24 at Hunter Memorial Baptist Church with Densmore Goodson and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Randy Campbell
Randy Dale Campbell, 53, of Delphia, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in the Jameson Cemetery, Coal Harbor. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brenda Colwell
Brenda Gail Colwell, 70, of Yerkes, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, July 12, 1952, the daughter of the late Denver and Seba Morris. She was a lifetime member of the Yerkes Baptist Church, where she served as secretary and Treasurer for many years. She was a retired postmaster at the Yerkes Post Office, and a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 52 plus years, Lloyd Colwell of Yerkes; son, Michael Lloyd Colwell of Kewadin, Mich.; daughter, Crystal Gail Couch (Paul Brack) of Yerkes; two granddaughters; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Nathaniel Collins, Teddy Bailey and Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the James Hamblin Cemetery, Campbell’s Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Leeanna Deaton
Leeanna “Bug” Deaton, 62, of Busy, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hospice of Louisville.
She was born in Hazard, August 26, 1960, the daughter of the late Estill and Polly Ann Deaton. She loved music, traveling, and new adventures.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Naylor; daughter, Renee Deaton; five brothers, Estill, Jr., George, Elmer, Earl and Albert; two sisters, Evalee and Wonda Faye.
She is survived by her son, Jesse J. Naylor (Becky); brother, Lacy Deaton; three sisters, Imogene White (Ned), Mary Ann Deaton, Lula Carol Brock (Jr.); five grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Monica Spare
Monica Anne Spare, 69, of Hazard, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
She was born August 1, 1953 the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Spare, Jr. and the late Joyce Louise Buchanan Spare. She wanted to express and acknowledge the people who impacted her life so deeply.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by infant brother, Thomas Anthony Spare.
She is survived by her son, Thad Steven Duff II of Hazard; four brothers, Michael Albert Spare, Robert Hugh Spare, John Joseph Spare and Paul George Spare; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Mary Steele
Mary Lawrence Watts Steele, 100, died Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Vicco, September 6, 1922, the daughter of the late Taylor Watts and the late Cora Noble Watts. She attended the former Methodist Church in Vicco, and loved to go Bowling. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Kentucky Wildcats fan, and thoroughly enjoyed watching her grandchildren play ball.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Burnice Steele; brothers, Hargis, Floyd, Jack, Luther, Ollie, Ishmael, and Jimmy; sisters, Virgil, Clara, and Carrie.
She is survived by her daughter, Anita June Steele Johnson of Sassafras; son, Rick Steele (Linda) of Jeff; six grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
