Jimmie Baisden
Jimmy Baishen, 64, of Shreveport, LA, died Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Willis Knighton Medical Center.
He was born September 17, 1956, the son of the late David Baisden and the late Catherine Hinkle Baisden. He was a member of North View Assembly of God in Shreveport, LA. He went to Lakeview High School; studied business administration marketing at North Park University; earned BA in History/Sociology at Roosevelt University; earned teaching certificate at LSU Shreveport and earned his master degree at Liberty University in Human Services Marriage/Family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother; Danny Ray Baisden.
He is survived by one daughter; Britney Nicole Baisden, Hazard; two sons, David Ray Baisden (RhiAnna), Hazard and Brandon Joseph Baisden, Hazard; wife and Mother of his children, Tammi Baisden; five sisters: Davida Baisden, Louisiana, Rita Baisden, Louisiana, Kathy Sue Jamison (Steve), Fla,, Jeannie Baisden, Louisiana and Colleen Baisden, Chicago, IL; one brother, Earl Baisden (Shirley), CA; special uncle: Bill "Beebo" Hinkle; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 31 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Donnie Enfusse officiating. Burial followed in the Gayheart Cemetery Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Patsy Beverly
Patsy Beverly, 74, of Vicco, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at her residence.
She was born November 21, 1946, the daughter of the late Lawrence Sumner and the late Julie Marie Sturgill Sumner. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She loved her flowers and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Marie Hurley; one sister, Alice Jean Beverly; one brother, Ronnie Lee Sumner; and one grandson, Olen Beverly.
She is survived by her loving husband, Alex Beverly; five daughters, Donna Lisa Sturgill (Randall) of Vicco, Vickie Erskine (Bobby) of Vicco, Becky Combs (Phillip) of Vicco, Sarah Jane Beverly (Arrick) of Shepherdsville, Miranda Nicole Beverly (James) of Big Creek; five sons, Mark Beverly (Daisy), Kevin Dane Beverly (Ariene), Jonathan Paul Beverly, Zachary Edwin Beverly, Patrick Edwin Beverly, all of Vicco; one sister, Rose Turner (Walter); four brothers, Andrew Sumner (Pam), Ricky Joe Sumner, David Sumner (Linda), Randy Sumner (Shawna); special grandson, Bobby Ershine Jr.; 30 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Freddy Grubbs and Mark Beverly officiating. Burial followed in the Critt Couch Cemetery, Georges Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Donald Brashear
Donald Bush Brashear, 87, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Viper, April 14, 1934 the son of the late Winfrey Brashear and the late Mary Hollon Brashear. He was an active member of the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police, where he had served as state treasurer, a Deacon at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church. He joined the Hazard Police Department in 1962 and became Chief in 1972.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Brashear; one daughter, Darlene Cole; four brothers, Denny, Danny, Darrell, and Darwin Brashear; one sister, Deloris Banks.
He is survived by his special friend and companion, Ruth Baker; daughter, Donna Bolling (Robert) of Hazard; son, Todd Brashear (Angie) of Hazard; brother, Doug Brashear (Debbie)of Brookville, OH; three sisters, Katie Martin of Barboursville, Delena McKnight of Gray, Deborah Davidson (Bruce) of Viper; five grandchildren, Christian, Andrea, Emily, Skyler, and Hunter; five great-grandchildren, Carson, Lauren, Lance, Anthony, and Cade; a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Sam Stacy and Ronnie Butch Pennington officiating. Burial will follow in the M&W Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Donnie Bush
Donnie Ray Bush, 71, of Barwick, died Friday, May 28, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Barwick, September 12, 1949, the son of the late Price Bush and the late Mae Estes Bush.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Dan Bush, Charlie “Red” Bush, and Jacie Bush; two sisters, Pauline Bush and Faye Bush Mullins. He loved his dogs and enjoyed working on vehicles.
He is survived by his companion of 27 years, Kathy Crank of Barwick; children, Donnie Ray Bush, Jr. (Nadine) of Barwick, Ronnie Bush of Barwick, Kenny Lankford, Jimmy Lankford, Billy Lankford and Kathy Lankford all of Ill.; step-son, Brian Couch of Utah; brother, Paul Edward Bush (Deloris) of Gays Creek; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Family Cemetery, Barwick. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lorraine Bush
Lorraine Bush, 95, of Hazard, died Friday, May 28, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, September 4, 1925, the daughter of the late Harlan White and the late Bertha York White. She was a member of the Lothair United Methodist Church for 83 years and a retired clerk for G.T.E. She loved cooking and baking and especially loved her family and church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Bush Sr.; one sister, Faye Harris; two brothers, Gene White and Alfred White; son-in-law, Gary Stacy; and grandsons, Michael Bush and Scott Stacy.
She is survived by three daughters, Linda Stacy of Hazard, Brenda Watts (Darrell) of Ind., Marsha Begley (Ricky) of Viper; two sons, Donald C. Bush (Linda) of Ill., Everett Bush Jr., (Renee) of Knott Co; one brother, Harlan White Jr. of Lexington; special friend, Julie Bryant; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Glenn Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Tommy Campbell
Tommy Darrell Campbell, 43, of Kodak, Tenn., died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. B.J. Campbell and Pastor Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Britt Combs Jr.
Britt Combs Jr., 41, of Bonnyman died Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Bonnyman.
He was born in Hazard, June 10, 1979, the son of Britt Combs (Sarah) and the late Martha Ellen Combs.
In addition to his father, he was survived by his son Austin Ray Combs (Cheyenne) of Hazard; two sisters, Angie Combs (George Mullins) of Bonnyman, Ashley Combs of Bulan; two nephews, Ashton Campbell and Bryson Jent; niece, Heather Mullins; special aunt, Delphia Combs; special cousins, Crystal Wilson and Anthony, Kimberly Robinson, and John Combs; two step-brothers, Bobby Vanover of Letcher Co., Jody Vanover of Knott Co.; step-sister, Patricia Sizemore and R.J. of Bonnyman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Combs Family Cemetery, Lower Second Creek with Merill David Collins officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Zola Combs
Zola Combs, 53, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, November 24, 1967, the daughter of the late Harold Combs and the late Frances Marie Cole Combs. She enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking and loved her cats.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Jo Ann Combs; one brother, Jerry Combs.
She is survived by her loving companion, Darrin Herald; two sisters, Kathy Sampsell (Roger), Marie Prewitt (Wendell); one brother, Michael Feltner (Linda); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Taylor Gwin
Taylor Junior Gwin, 54, of Chavies, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, November 12, 1966, the son of the late Taylor Gwin and the late Delorice Davidson Gwin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Roberta Gwin; twin brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Gwin.
He is survived by his son, James Taylor “J.T.” Gwin (Reniel C. Bagnes); wife, Jan Perkins Gwin of Hazard; companion, Connie Turner of Hazard; one sister, Juanita Salyers of Hazard; nieces, Angela Cornett and Jessica Barker; nephew, Jonathan Salyers; special grandchildren, Brennan Barker, Brayden Cornett, Lillian Cornett and Brantley Barker; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Friday, May 28 at Clear Fork Free Pentecostal Church with Juanita Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Gwin Cemetery, Ten Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Geraldine Mize
Geraldine Williams Mize, 68, of Busy, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her residence.
She was born September 11, 1952, the daughter of the late Jason Williams and the late Mary Strong Williams. She was an independent free spirit and not afraid of anything. She struggled to ask for help bust she was always firm and brutally honest. She was the best cook, loved her family, and always determined, loved music, road trips and her dog.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Lula Faye Williams; one brother, Lonnie Williams; and step mother, Oliza Williams.
She is survived by her husband, John Pat Mize; three daughters, Tonya McQueen (Darren) of Corbin, Mary “Niki” Boardwine of Hazard, Tiffany Combs (Joey) of Chavies; three sons, Dakota Boardwine (Alison) of Campbells Creek, Jonathan Mize (Heather) of Krypton, Derrick Mike (Andrea) of Chavies; four sisters, Paula Curtin (Dan), Loretta “Tiny” Williams, Angel Mullins (Robert), Karen Williams; one brother, Freddie Williams (Kathi); sister-in-law, Becky Williams; nine grandchildren, Gage Delph (Shaniquiwa), Whitney Miller (Adam Baker), Kanyon Allen, Braydon Mize, Lexi Combs, Treston Mize, Gunner Fraley, Kiara Mize and William Mize; 11 great grandchildren, KyLee, Jazmynn, Jaxton, Dawson, Harper, Hayley, Colton, Paisley, Avery, RaeLynn and Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Roy Johnson and Teddy Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in the Eversole Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shirley Noble
Shirley Noble, 91, formerly of Hazard, and Palm City Fla., died peacefully Tuesday, May 25, 2021.
She was born April 4, 1930. She was preceded in death by her husband C.A. Noble Jr. and son C.A. Noble III(Doff) She is survived by her son Dr. Bernard Noble and his wife Mary and her grandsons Bernard Noble III(Brittney) and Robert Allen Noble (Jeana) of Jupiter, Fla., daughter in law Genevieve Noble of Lexington and granddaughters Carmel Noble of New Orleans, LA and Caroline Noble of Los Angeles, CA. three great grandchildren Brinley, Bernard IV, and Peyton, and her sister Shelbia Hall of Dema. She will be laid to rest in the Jackson cemetery in Jackson.
Tina Sandlin
Tina Marie Sandlin, 37, of Hazard, died Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
