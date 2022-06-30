Delmar Butler
Delmar Butler, 66, of Richmond Hill, Ga., formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his residence in Richmond Hill, Ga.
He was born in Viper, August 25, 1955, the son of Sarah Bowling of Hazard and the late Steve Butler. He was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church where he served as a Minister and Pastor for his Lord and Savior. Her was a former construction worker and coal miner, and was an avid deer hunter.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Butler; Step-Father, Dean Bowling.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Butler of Richmond Hill, Ga.; son, Jerry Wayne Butler of Hazard; daughter, Melanie Bowman (Steven) of Richmond Hill, Ga.; brothers, Harlan Wayne Dillon (Sue) of Mo., Ricky Butler of Hazard; sisters, Teresa Campbell (Joe) of Cassat, S. Car.; three grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Darrell Allen and John Conn officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ronald Cole
Ronald Charles Cole, 57, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 14, 1965, the son of the late Letcher Cole and the late Betty Turner Cole. He enjoyed doing carpentry work.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Hall Cole; one daughter, Jessica Pack (Clarence) of Oh; one son, Brandon Cole (April) of Hazard; two grandchildren, Ashton and Clarence Ray; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Wabaco Pentecostal Church of God with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Janice Collier
Janice Deronda Martin Collier, 82, of Hazard, died Monday, June 20, 2022 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, with family by her side.
She was born in Barbourville, on June 13, 1940, the daughter of the late Dennis Martin and Vernetta (McDonald) Martin. She was a graduate of Union College where she met her future husband, Ronald Newton Collier. Janice and Ronald married while in college, and Janice finished her bachelor’s degree in three years in order to be ready to move to Louisville to teach while Ron attended U of L Medical School. Jan and Ron raised their two daughters while living in Louisville. Jan continued as a homemaker, but later returned to substitute teaching when she and Ron retired to Hazard, to be closer to family and their roots.
Jan always enjoyed traveling, playing tennis, hosting events for family and friends, and driving her girls to band competitions, vocal competitions and cheerleading competitions, hauling instruments and cheerleading pompoms and uniforms across the state and always serving as a ready audience for years of piano and solo voice practices. Jan was also a fine cook; her peanut butter roll was the best – a favorite of her husband’s and her sons-in-law; she also made a renowned bread pudding with bourbon sauce. Playing competitive tennis was a frequent activity when Jan lived in Louisville, even playing in local, regional and state tennis competitions, winning the USTA Senior Masters Invitational Tennis Tournament. Jan also served in numerous roles at West Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, and she and Ron later joined the First Presbyterian Church of Hazard when they returned to the mountains where Jan helped with turkey dinner preparations and assisting the youth prepare Last Sunday of the Month Dinners for the local organizations such as the homeless shelter.
Janice Collier was the second oldest child of four. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dr. Ronald N. Collier, her two younger brothers, Terry W. Martin and Byron (Barry) Martin, and her nephew David Martin. Janice is survived by her two daughters Dr. Deronda Collier Mobelini (Donald “Happy” Mobelini), and Mrs. Heather Collier Speicher (Dr. Matthew Speicher). She has three granddaughters and three grandsons; Madison Mobelini Patrick (Chase Patrick), Collier Ronald Mobelini, and Marryn Rochelle Ruth Mobelini of Hazard, and Bennett David Speicher, Elizabeth Helen Speicher, and Thomas Matthew Speicher of Baltimore, Maryland. Jan is also survived by her oldest brother Dennis Martin (Jeannie) of Raleigh, NC, and her sister-in-law, Esteva Carol Cassem of Lexington, and many other nephews, nieces and friends including her special friend and caregiver Connie Hurt.
Jan and Ron would have been married 60 years on August 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Bulldog Family Fund. Pall Bearers; Collier Mobelini (grandson), Bennett Speicher (grandson), Jarrod Martin (nephew), Joshua Martin (nephew) Chase Patrick (grandson-in-law), and Cayden Castle (Special Friend). Honorary Pall Bearers; Donald “Happy” Mobelini (son-in-law), Matthew Speicher (son-in-law), Thomas Speicher (grandson)
Funeral services were held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard. Burial followed in the McDonald Cemetery, Barbourville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ruby Couch
Ruby Mae Couch, 64, of Mayslick, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Brian Young and Gene Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Stidham Cemetery, Clearfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Von Hamilton
Von Hamilton, 69, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 30, 1952, the son of the late Cova Hamilton and the late Dorothy Caudill Hamilton. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing and hunting.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Jimmy and Forrester Hamilton.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hamilton; one daughter, Allison Hamilton (Kenny Turpin) of Lexington; two sisters, Rhonda Cornett of Hazard, Ann Caudill of Hazard; two grandchildren, Morgan Huff and Hayden Fugate; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Middle Fork Church of Christ. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Wallace Melton Jr.
Wallace “Woo” Melton Jr., 58, of Viper, died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
He was born in Lothair, February 1, 1964, the son of Nannie Fay Melton and the late Wallace Melton, Sr. He had 38-years and 6-months of service with Kentucky Power Company, working as a Servicer/Lineman. He loved and respected his job and family he had there, and his children and family.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ray Combs; brother-in-law, Andy Ray Combs.
In addition to his mothers, he is survived by his wife, Crystal Melton of Viper; daughter, Kristian Danielle Melton of Viper; sons, Daniel Jakob Melton of Viper, Wallace Melton III and Joshua Wayne Melton; brother, Wayne Melton (Andrea) of Hazard; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Virgil Hurt and Calvin Williams officiating. Burial followed in the Adams-Lewis Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Evelyn Shepherd
Evelyn Halcomb Shepherd, 90, of Cornettsville, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Letcher County, May 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Otis Halcomb and the late Sarah Jane Osborne Halcomb. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She enjoyed going to church, quilting, gardening and fishing. Most of all, she loved cooking and big dinners for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Shepherd; two daughters, Judy Brunner and Delois Hampton; four brothers; and four sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Lucille Dixon (Gary) of Ulvah, Bernice Dixon (Manus) of Cornettsville; two sons, Howard Shepherd (Jackie) of Cornettsville, Richard Shepherd (Anita) of Cornettsville; one sister, Saundra DeFrance of Tenn.; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with John Fields officiating. Burial followed in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Johnny States
Johnny Mitchell States, 76, of Hazard, died Friday, June 24, 2022, at his residence.
He was born April 14, 1946, the son of the late Harlan States and the late Maude Marshall States Adams. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict where he received a Silver Star, Purple Heart, Vietnam Service Metal with 3 bronze service stars along with many more medals. He was a retired Social Worker for the VA Clinic. He was a former member of the DAV Hazard Chapter 64. He enjoyed old cars, bluegrass music, watching How ITs Made, History and Discovery Channel and playing his guitar. He had a heart for animals especially cats.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, infant Jackie States and Joe States; one sister, Elaine Turner; half-brother, Douglas Fairbanks States; half-sister, Betty Jean Taulbee; and brother-in-law, Donald Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Julia Lynn States; two daughters, Sarah Rae States of Lexington and Rebecca Renee States of London; one sister, Phyllis Turner of Dayton, Oh; one brother, Roger States (Nannie) of Jackson; sister-in-law, Norma States of Stanford; brother-in-law, Steve Turner of Jackson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sam Faulkner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the Gabbard Cemetery, Esau. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
