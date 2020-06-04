Oskar Aichel
Oskar George Aichel, 87, passed away peacefully Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family, singing “When the Saints Go Marching In”.
His father worked for the Virginia Highway Department and George grew up all over the state of Virginia as they traveled for his dad’s work. He graduated from William King High School in Abingdon, VA. George graduated from Emory and Henry College with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and English. George went on to attend Union Theological Seminary in Richmond, VA where he received a Bachelor of Divinity degree. While attending Union, George served Harmony Chapel in Pound, VA for an internship. It was during this time that he met his future wife, Zelma Lee Meade.
George’s first pastorate was serving a field of churches in Virginia; Rustburg, Concord and Old Concord Presbyterian churches. While here, George and Zelma had their first child, a son named Anthony Trice Aichel. Unfortunately, Tony’s lungs were not fully developed and he passed away the following day.
After serving the trio of churches, George decided to go back to school to obtain a Master of Theology Degree from Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. George then accepted a call to pastor Harrodsburg Presbyterian Church in Harrodsburg. While serving here, George and Zelma added three daughters to their family. Olivia Ann, Jessica Lee and Marcia Meade. The Aichel family remained in Harrodsburg for 8 years.
When Gladeville Presbyterian Church in Wise, VA needed a pastor for their church, they reached out to George and Zelma, who were delighted to answer that call and move back closer to Zelma’s home and family. It was in Wise that they raised their three daughters and served Gladeville as well as First Presbyterian Church of Pound. George also taught Old and New Testament classes at Clinch Valley College (UVA-Wise) and served as the hospital chaplain.
George and Zelma moved to Hazard in 1981 when George accepted a position with the Transylvania Presbytery, working with churches in crisis, as Executive Presbyter. He served many churches as pulpit supply for as long as his body would let him. George retired from this position in 1996.
George and Zelma moved back to Wise, VA at the end of 1996. George enjoyed many years of playing golf, rooting for the University of Kentucky and the Washington Redskins, visiting Sunset Beach, NC and spending precious time with family and dear friends.
George continued to minister and teach even into his last days.
He was preceded in death by his son, Anthony Trice Aichel; his parents, Oskar Trice and Ethel Lottie Sanders Aichel; and brother, Stephen Richard Aichel.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Zelma Aichel; three daughters, Olivia Aichel Addington and husband David, Jessica McDaniel and husband Doug, and Marcia Aichel; grandchildren, Jarad Underwood, Alicia Minor, Nathanael Addington, Jonathan Addington, Natasha Colley, Grace McDaniel, Trey McDaniel, Annie McDaniel, Tara Jessee and Miranda Jessee; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Makayla, Victorya, Colton, Quinten, Lexie, Callie, Aubree, and George-Wesson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A special thank you to George’s caregivers DeeDee, Deleena, Candace, Brandy and Judy.
Graveside services for George Aichel will be private in the Wise Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions be made to Food Bank of Wise County – P.O. Box 2977, Wise VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
Ted Ambrose Sr.
Ted Ambrose Sr., 67, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, July 3, 1952, the son of the late Aiden Ambrose and the late Dosha Ambrose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Lee Ambrose; one brother, George Ambrose. He loved fishing, spending time with his family, friends, and grandkids and gardening. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy.
He is survived by three sons, Shannon Ambrose (Dorothy) of Clay City, Ted Ambrose, Jr. of Hazard, Eddie Ambrose of Hazard; four brothers, Bobby Ambrose of Busy, Nelson Ambrose of Busy, Johnny Ambrose of Busy, Aiden Ambrose of Busy; sister, Lucienda Bunnage of Ill.; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Krypton Pentecostal Church with Rev. Carl Wayne Johnson officiating. Burial followed in the Scalam Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kern Brashear
Mr. Kern Brashear, 79, of Hazard, died Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Select Specialty Hospice in Bristol, Tenn.
He was born in Viper, November 15, 1940, the son of the late Ruby Brashear and the late Magleen Bowling Brashear. He was a successful business owner working as a coal operator in the coal industry for many years. He had a great sense of humor; so much his employees loved coming to work. He enjoyed fishing at his home in Alabama, swimming and having the whole family over and the peacefulness that brought. He was an avid antique collector and loved restoring the antiques and going to antique auctions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mercedes Runyon.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Brashear of Hazard; two daughters, Jacqueline Kern Brashear of VA, Karen J. Goforth of Hazard; four grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff with Rev. B.J. Campbell officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Betty Collard
Betty Lillian Collard, 81, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father, Monday, June 1, 2020.
She was born in Hazard, November 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Winfred and Nettie (Walker) Igo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Collard; siblings, Margaret Spencer, Robert Igo, and Judy Griffie.
She is survived by her children, Yalonda Daniels (David) and Charlie Collard; significant other, Paul Schlisser; grandchildren, Jason Collard, Amanda Chappell (Chad), Brandon Daniels (Katelin), Ashleigh Collard and Veronica Pottinger Collard; great grandchildren, Kaden Collard, Baily Chappell, Paisley Daniels, Michael Chappell, Eli Daniels, and Aurora Collard; siblings, Donna Alexander, Kenny Bishop, Janice Pratt, Cordis Bishop and Richard Bishop; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 4 at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, 4895 North Preston Highway at Brooks Rd with burial held at a later date in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Shepherdsville.
The guestbook may be signed at www.subfuneralhome.com
Bonnie Louise Crabtree
Bonnie Louise Crabtree, 76, of Hazard, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born on August 11, 1943 in Hazard, the daughter of the late Earl Combs and the late Mabel Lucas Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ted Crabtree; one sister, Bernice Davidson; and three brothers, Benny, Sam and Bobby Combs. She is survived by one son, Donnie Combs (Judy) of Hazard; one sister, Patricia Pelfrey of Hazard; one brother, Johnny Combs of Hazard; sister-in-law, Janner Combs of Berea; one grandchild, Kaitlin Combs; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Dana Feltner officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangement s were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ricky Davis
Ricky Allen Davis, 60, of Hazard, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Evilena Gayheart
Evilena Gayheart, 78, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Hazard Health and Rehab Center.
She was born April 20, 1942, the daughter of the late Ben Back and the late Eunice Combs Back. She was a former beautician.
In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by one sister, Diana Fugate; and three brothers, Bill, Orb, and Francis Back.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Gayheart Sr.; two daughters, Judie Lynn Gayheart of Vicco, Janell Campbell of Hazard; one son, Jimmy Gayheart Jr., of Vicco; two sisters, Norma Miller of Hindman, Joyce Jent of Ind.; three brothers, Thurman Back of Vicco, Edward Back of Vicco, Ernest Back of Vicco; six grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Joy Beth, Cody, Miranda and Madison; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Manuel Grace officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Roger Gross
Roger Alan Gross, 43, of Hazard, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his residence.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at the Day & McDaniels Family Cemetery with Rev. Ramon Creech and Kroue Noble officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Marvin Jamison
Marvin Jamison, 61, of Vicco, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born April 12, 1959, the son of the late Leonard Blanchard Jamison and the late Amy Lee Newberry Dye.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Larry Jamison.
He is survived by his wife, Theresia Jamison; one daughter, Crystal Jamison of Ill.; two sons, Robert Jamison (Mara) of Cornettsville, Marvin Lee Enright (Amy) of Wis.; three step daughters, Christina Gentry of Frenchburg, Sharon Spencer (Benton) of Alaska, Francie Lamz of Viper; one sister, Cathy Rick (Gary) of Ill.; one half-sister, Ginny Swann (Ed) of Del.; eight grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard
Jamie Keyes
Jamie Ryan Keyes, 36, husband to Ann Whitney, died Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Louisville.
He was born in Hyden, January 11, 1984, the son of Darrell and Paula Robbins Keyes. Jamie was a contributor to Scott County Humane Society, a graduate of Perry County Central, received a bachelor's degree from University of Kentucky, and had worked for Terracon Consultants, Inc. and formerly worked for the State of New Mexico. He was an avid cat lover and rescued stray cats.
Also left to cherish his memory is his brother Jeremy Keyes (Tiffany) of Frederick, Maryland, nephews, Andrew Keyes, Hunter Keyes, and Tristan Keyes, God child, Henry Scott Griggs of Nashville, Kentucky, maternal grandmother, Betty Jo Parker Robbins of Georgetown, several uncles, aunts, and a host of family members.
Memorial visitation was held 5 to 8pm on Thursday, May 28, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Graveside Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 6 at 11am in Georgetown Cemetery.
Jamie's family would like to thank his friends, family, and caregivers for their wonderful care and kindness. For those that wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott Humane Society.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
To a share a memory or send condolences to the family, visit www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Delbert Miller
Delbert Marcus Miller, 55, of Hazard, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born April 2, 1965, the son of the late Delbert Miller and the late Yvonne Perkins Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by on sister, Louise Miller; one nephew, Michael Bryant.
He is survived by one son, Marcus Tyler Miller (Angelena Sexton) of Emmalena; one sister, Kathy Bryant (Gary) of Hazard; one niece, Tabitha Van Vranken (Jay); two great nephews, Landon King and Christian Bryant (Casey); one great-great nephew, Cason Bryant; one great-great niece, Kyndall Bryant; special friends, Jordon Hall and Rhonda Wagers; best friend, Tonya Roberts; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dean DeMaris and Darcy Owens officiating. Burial followed in the Miller Lovins Cemetery, Dwarf. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Maxwell Miniard
Maxwell Glenn Miniard, 50 of Hazard, died on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residents. Max was born on October 6, 1969 in Hazard, the son of Beatrice Hall Miniard and the late Garrett Lee "Pete" Miniard. He was a football player, Hazard Band of Gold Member as well as the stat keeper for the Hazard Basketball team. After graduating from Hazard High School, he went on to Union College on a football scholarship where he then earned a bachelor’s degree in biology and education. He was also a KHSAA official in football and softball for many years.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by four brothers, Gary Miniard (Deby) of Hazard, Doug Miniard (GiGi) of Hazard, Dana Miniard (Theresa) of Tenn and Stephen Miniard (Missi) of CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home Hazard.
William Pollard
William Shaun Pollard, 27, of Hazard, died Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
He was born on July 14, 1992 to the late Gary Pollard and the late Ollie Walker. He loved basketball, dancing and shoes but most of all he loved being a dad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Dawson Pollard; maternal grandparents, Henry and Cora Walker. He survived by one son, Zayden Pollard; one daughter, Lily Pollard; one brother, Gary Pollard (Shavon) of Hardburly; two sisters, Jessica Adams (Jerome) of Brownsfork and Santanna Pollard of Lost Creek; paternal grandparents, Willard and Ivory Pollard of Sixteen Mile; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Lester Adams Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Pollard-Napier Cemetery, Sixteen Mile. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Dona Rhoden
Dona Sue Rhoden, 59, of Hazard, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church with Rev. Freddy Minks, Jr. officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Daryl Shockey
Daryl E. Shockey, 83, of Clayton, OH, died Friday, May 1, 2020.
A private service was held at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia. Burial followed in the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia.
The guestbook may be signed at www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Danny Stacy
Danny Joe Stacy, 63, of Hazard, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born November 7, 1956, the son of the late John Wesley Stacy and the late Blanche Stacy. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. He was a retired KSP 911 Dispatcher, served as a military police officer and also for the Jackson Police Department. He loved fishing, UK Football and Basketball. He loved sharing jokes with others and he had a smile ministry that spanned the Globe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond, Jack and Dennis Stacy.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Stacy; two daughters, Autumn Melton (Arnie) of Jackson, Kjerstyn Adams (Timothy) of Leslie County; one son, Welsey-Curtiss Stacy (Melissa) of Corbin; one brother, Terry Stacy (Bonnie) of Lotts Creek; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at the Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Christ Fugate officiating. Burial will follow at the Stacy-Combs Cemetery, Upper Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
