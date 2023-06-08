Richard Campbell
Richard Allen Campbell, 54, of Happy, died Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service was held at the Cornettsville Fire Department, Wednesday, June 7 from 5pm-8pm. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Aaron Gambill
Aaron Gambill, 75, of Grapevine, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Perry County, May 1, 1948, the son of the late Norvele Gambill and the late Oda Miller Gambill. He was a Buckhorn High School graduate. He was a member of Neace Memorial Baptist Church. He was a retired deep miner and an avid woodworker.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Ronald Gambill; one nephew, Ryan Whitaker; and two brother-in-law’s, Pete Stidham and Willie Noble.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betsy Napier Gambill; one daughter, Sandra Marlene Gambill of Grapevine; one son, Norvele David Gambill (Robin) of Hyden; four sisters, Thelma Milton (Richard) of Leslie County, Kathy Smith (Reggie) of Grapevine, Velma Noble of Grapevine and Lavonna Whitaker (Jesse) of Grapevine; one brother, Faron Gambill (Michelle) of Grapevine; two grandchildren, Loryn Napier (Stewart) and Dayton Gambill; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Greg Watts officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Reneva Halcomb
Reneva Halcomb, 87, of Martinsville, formerly of Perry County, and Mooresville, Ind., left this earthly life on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville.
She was born in Hazard, April 1, 1936, the daughter of the late Marvin Williams and Delphia (Combs) Williams. She lived many years in Daisy, before moving up to Mooresville, Ind., in her later years. At the age of 18, she married the love of her life, Arnold Lawrence Halcomb, on December 15, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 27, 1991. Together they had one son, Kenneth Halcomb. She worked in food service most of her life. Her favorite place to work was in the kitchen at Gray’s Cafeteria in Mooresville. Above all, she loved spending time with her family and especially her grandkids. She held the title of “Nanny” proudly. She picked up playing Rummy and became quite competitive. She was one of the best candy makers around. In her younger years, she loved fishing with friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Halcomb; and brothers, Hudairm “Buck/Buster” Williams, Woodrow Williams and Curtis Williams.
She is survived by her loving family who will miss her dearly including her son, Kenneth “Ken” (wife, Natasha) Holcomb of Martinsville; grandchildren, Madalyn Halcomb of Martinsville and Andrew Halcomb of Martinsville; brothers, Billy (wife, Grace) Williams of Mooresville, Lenzy “Dickie” Williams of Daisy, and Danny (wife, Mel) Williams of Letcher County; and sisters, Lena (husband, Jackie) Sloan of Viper and Linda Sue Williams of Daisy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial will follow in the Spencer Cemetery, Cornettsville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Lisa Hampton
Lisa Jean Hampton, 51, of Whitesburg died Friday, May 26, 2023 at St. Mary’s Medical Center.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5 at Caudill Cemetery, Kingdom Come. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Dorothy Huff
Dorothy Morris Huff, 76, of Smilax, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, February 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Dan Morris and the late Grace Johnson Morris. She was a mother to all, she loved her flowers, working in the garden, and cooking. She truly loved all her family and cared for all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Combs; sister, Mary Wilson; brothers, Jimmy Morris, Wayne Morris, and Johnny Morris.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, William Huff, Jr. of Smilax; two sons, Danny Huff (Rosa) of Busy, William Huff (Windy) of Viper; daughter, Jina Amburgey (Don) of Litt Carr; daughter-in-law, Lois Ann Coots of Yeaddiss; brothers, Bobby Morris (Mary) of Viper, Ray Morris of Vicco, Joe Morris (Willa Dean) of Sassafrass, James Morris (Carla) of Sassafrass, Lee Morris (Frankie) of Viper and Tommy Morris (Mae) of Viper; nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Tommy Fields and Alan Coots officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billy Napier
Billy J. “Bill” Napier, 84, of Waynesville, Oh, died June 1, 2023 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties with his family by his side.
He was born in Lynch June 15, 1938, the son of the late Leo and the late Laura (nee Causey) Napier and was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him. He grew up in Hazard, and loved Hazard. He founded CNW, Inc. (a graphic arts company) and enjoyed farming under Napier Stables where he raised thoroughbred horses and successfully raced them at Turfway, Beltera and more. He enjoyed restoring his '57 Chevy and enjoyed listening to the Richard Lynch Band.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Henry “Bud” Napier; sisters, Mary Alice Napier, Deborah K. Melton and Sandy Williams; and former wife and mother of his children, Carolyn Cornett Napier.
He is survived by his loving children, Tim (Cindy) Napier, Donna (Richard) Lynch and Cathy (Chad) Sims; brothers, David (Reva) Napier and Randy Napier; sisters, Sue Murray, Arvetta Renzello and Teresa (Freddy) Grigsby; grandchildren, Alie (Brandon) Stout, Cassie (Troy) Kathman, Adam Campbell, Mandie (Todd) Vokas, Aldric (Courtney) Holbrook, Jaggar (Olivia) Holbrook, Garret Ennis; step granddaughter, Heather Lynch; great-grandchildren, Tate, Winston, Carson, Cooper, Banks, Boone, Marlowe, Ivyanna, Ila, step-great grandchildren Kylee, Kendell and Kami and many other family members and friends.
Visitations were held Wednesday, June 7 from 1pm until 3pm at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Entombment followed in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Elmer Riley
Elmer Riley, 85, of Altro, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at his residence.
He was born December 15, 1937, the son of the late Robin Riley and the late Bitha Smith Riley. He was formerly a resident of Indianapolis, Ind. He worked many years as a welder. He loved being outdoors doing gardening or cutting grass.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mallie Miller Riley; and three brothers, Bert, A.D. and Vernon Riley.
He is survived by one daughter, Linda Elrod of Altro; two sons, David Darrell Riley of Altro and Robert Lee Riley (Jewel) of Tex.; two sisters, Geneva Turner and Alma Sandlin (Charles) of Hazard; three grandchildren, Jamie Estep (Billy), Jessica Orender (Aaron) and Jason Elrod (Chloie); three great grandchildren, Megan Estep, Gage Orender and J.J. Elrod; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Gary Riley and Chris Turner officiating. Burial followed at Amis Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
