Robert Campbell
Robert John Campbell, 73, of Hazard, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Watertown, New York, March 14, 1949, the son of the late Martin Campbell and the late Ruth Mary Palka-Campbell. He was a Veteran of the United States Airforce and loved hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas; Sisters, Cora and Mary; grandfather, John Campbell; grandmother, Sarah Campbell.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda Campbell of Hazard; son, Martin Scott Campbell of Hazard; step-children, Bonnie Hogie (Mark) of Fort Myers, Fla., Patricia Ann Williams of Golden Gate, Fla.; sisters, Karen Patterson of Tex., Cora Bishop, Mary Lou Campbell; brothers, Malcolm Campbell, Thomas Campbell, James Patterson, niece, Laurie Campbell-Countryman; special friends, Terry, Jim Allen, Brian, Reggie, David, Stevie, and Derek Jorge Campbell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Nichole Caudill
Nicole D’Shay Caudill, 39, of Bulan, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born October 20, 1982, the daughter of Michael Hill and Claudia Walker Hill. She was a member of Mountain Pilgrim Baptist Church. She enjoyed bead art, music and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with her son.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Raymond Gipson; and grandmothers, Alma Hill and Willie Mae Gipson.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Delvin Tommy Caudill; one son, Ethan Chase Caudill; one sister, Lakeinya Hill; grandfather, Charles E. Hill; in-laws, Delvin H Caudill Sr. and Barb Caudill; sister-in-law, Amy Miller; special nephews, Phoenix, Diison and Aaron; special friends, Melissa, Heather, Kelly and Dorothy; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs and Sam Stacy officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Edmond Cornett
Edmond Cornett, 79, of Hazard, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Saint Joseph Hospital in London.
He was born January 17, 1943, the son of the late Arthur Cornett and the late Eva Brewer Cornett. He was a loving son, husband, daddy, uncle and grandpa. He started working for his father at the age of 14 years old; he learned a trade of carpentry and dry wall services. In his 20's he had his own dry wall service called Cornett Dry Wall Services. He also worked as a mechanic for a local coal camp. He went on to work for Denham Blythe during the time they built ARH Regional Medical Center. He was a volunteer firefighter with Troublesome Creek Fire Department. He was a Free Mason with the Grand Lodge of KY Free and Accepted Masons. He was a Baptist, he was saved and baptized at a young age. He was a simple hard working man who believed in putting your all in what you do.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Cornett.
He is survived by two daughters, Kathy Cornett of Somerset, Marie Farris of Corbin; three sons, Eddie Duane Cornett of Bulan, Danny Cornett of Bulan and Darrell Corentt of Bulan; one sister, Edith Cornett of McGow, Ind.; and a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Brewer-Smith Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Ricky Couch
Ricky Lynn Couch, 38, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
He was born September 3, 1938, the son of Stanley Couch and the late Rosa Jean Everage Gibson. He was a craftman that enjoyed working and rebuilding things. He loved being outdoors.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters, Carolyn Nicole Caudill, Tiara Amanda Lynn Couch; two sons, Jase Lynn Baker, Ricky Lynn Couch Jr.; three sisters, Jennifer Leanna Couch (Danny), Sara Elizabeth Rubella Couch, Stephanie Lynn Nicole Couch Honeycutt (Brandon); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Engle Cemetery, Trace Branch. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Wanda Hall
Wanda Brashear Hall, 91, of Viper, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born July 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Bethel Cornett and the late Mila Evans Cornett. She loved to travel. She was retired from Republic Diesel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Marquita McCutheon; one sister, Polly Ann Cornett; and three brothers, Gene, Olive and Glenn Cornett.
She is survived by one son, Cyrus Brashear (Debbie) of Viper; step-daughter, Rosa Cole of Louisville; son-in-law, Ed McCutheon; two sisters, Fern Collins (Alfred) of Viper, Shirley Holder (George) of Viper; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Cornett of Viper, Shirley Jean Cornett of Dayton, Oh; two grandchildren, Tim McCutheon and Kevin McCutheon; four great grandchildren, Mila, Cason, Zobrene and Lucas; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at Henry Cornett Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Jack Lyttle
Jack Edward Lyttle, 61, of Hazard, died Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 31, 1960, the son of Barbara Statzer Lyttle and the late Woodard Lyttle Jr. He was a United States Army Veteran. He enjoyed listening to music and watching Nascar.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Anthony Lyttle.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sons, Justin Lyttle (Kayla) of Viper, Josh Lyttle (Alexis) of Rowdy and Jacob Lyttle of Vicco; two sisters, Carolyn Caudill of Tenn., Rebecca Engle of Viper; two brothers, David Lyttle (Rebecca) of Chavies, Johnny Lyttle (Rose) of Ill.; four grandchildren, Chloe, Morgan, Ellie and Eden and one on the way; mother of children, Danna Lyttle; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Ann Rogers
Ann Rogers, 89, widow of Bob G. Rogers and Robert D. Cisco, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
She was born in Lexington, April 27, 1933 the daughter of the late Lawrence S. and Tina May Barnes. The youngest of seven children, she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Joel (J.R.), Earnest, Lawrence, Jr., Carl, James and Ruth Barnes Brown.
She is survived by her four children, six granddaughters, six great-grandsons, two great-granddaughters, two step-children and four step-grandchildren. Robin (Jack) Carrington, Cindy (Andy) Sigmon, Finley (Emily) Cisco, Marian Cisco, Lacy (Phil) Gross, Sarah (Stad) Smith, Amy Carrington (Hunter) Stout, Katie (Collin) Berner, Lauren Cisco, Shay O’Neil, Cooper, Tucker and Palmer Gross, Asher and Walker Smith, Chloe and Jack Stout and Hazel Mae Huddleston, Jeff (Kathy) Rogers, Ellen (Doug) Rohs, Matthew (Grace) and Ashley Rogers and Michael and Max Rohs. Ann is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews and several great and great-great nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.
She attended Fayette County schools beginning with Wolf Run Elementary, both Picadome schools and graduated from Lafayette High School and attended U.K. A career secretary, she worked at the Lexington Roller Mill, Fayette County Police and First Baptist Church, Hazard for a number of years each. An active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church, she taught Sunday School, was WMU director and Choir member and served as an officer in most. She served on the Leadership Team of the Elkhorn Association and most recently as a member of the Scholarship Committee. She was a member and past regent of the Lexington Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution and past regent of the Hazard Chapter DAR. She also was a member and past President of the Davidson Senior Music Group where she played the dulcimer and sang with the chorus, was a former member of the First Baptist Church, Hazard and former member of the Perry County Garden Club and the Hazard Golf Club and a graduate of the Lexington Citizens Police Academy.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 1409 Versailles Rd., Lexington. Burial followed in the Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements were under the direction of Kerr Brothers Funeral Home of Lexington.
Contributions are suggested to Cathedral Domain Camp and Conference Center or Hillcrest Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at kerrbrothersfuneralhome.com
Edith Stamper
Edith Stamper (nee Burns), 91, died of a heart attack at her residence in Greenville, SC. She was a member of Buckhorn Presbyterian Church. Celebrating her last day with loved ones bringing much-adored cornbread and sauerkraut made for a proper final goodbye and the true meaning of a day well spent. Edith said, more than once, that she was surprised to have lived so long.
The Frontier Nursing Service assisted with Edith's birthing at the homeplace on Little Bullskin Creek in Clay County. Oneida Baptist Institute provided her first formal education and Edith earned a teaching Certification from what is now Eastern Kentucky University. She was the first member of her family to receive a college education. During her career, Edith taught elementary, middle school, and high school students among several Eastern Kentucky counties including Clay, Perry, Lee, and Breathitt. If she is remembered for nothing else, let it be her words: "You may not teach a hungry child." She was a true believer in the government-sponsored school breakfast and lunch programs.
Edith married Fred Stamper, a WWII veteran, in 1951. They moved to Buckhorn to live, work, and raise a family. As the decades unfolded Edith certainly experienced the realization of The American Dream.
Folks may remember Edith for sharing produce from her garden or flowers she nurtured with some considerable skill. She prepared countless meals and would often bring food to various social gatherings. A few people were fortunate enough to enjoy her prize-winning blackberry jam cake. If you knew Edith, she had a lifelong affection for sweets and her grandchildren could always count on her to indulge them. She enjoyed country music, bluegrass, and gospel. She loved to clog and took her red shoes to every music event. Edith held a secret desire to be a working photographer and took many photographs through the years as an amateur.
Edith was predeceased by her father Lloyd Walker Burns, mother Laura (nee Arnett) Burns, husband Fred Stamper, and brother Ronald Edward Burns. She is survived by a brother Franklin (Janice) Burns, daughter Starla Sue (Mark) Taylor, son Stanley Bruce Stamper, and son George Anthony (Kandy) Stamper. Grandchildren Eric Alan Taylor, Laura Ashley Taylor, Eric Austin Stamper, Erin Morgan (Shane) Kearney, and Paige Keely Stamper. Corey David Wheeler and Caitlyn Hall (nee Wheeler) were loved as grandchildren too. A host of nieces and nephews remain. Two dear longtime friends, Ruth Deaton of Morris Fork, KY, and Mildred Combs of Oneida, KY deserve special recognition. She loved each of you, respectively, and spent a significant amount of time with you in her memories.
Edith's remains were cremated with burial alongside Fred, her husband of 52 years, in Manchester.
A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Saturday morning, 11 am, on June 18, 2022, at the Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church. The service is open to the public and friends and family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to The Buckhorn Lake Area Presbyterian Church, 300 Buckhorn Lane, Buckhorn, KY 41721.
Eugene Turner
Eugene Turner, 84, of Bonnyman, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at UKMC Bluegrass Hospice Care in Lexington.
He was born March 22, 1938, the son of the late Sam Turner and the Imogene Combs Turner. He was retired from the State Highway Department. He was a member of the Typo Church of the Living God. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his dog.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Frankie Lou Rachiel; and one great granddaughter, Victoria Turner.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Turner; two daughters, Sheila Ann Weber (Donnie) of Vicco, and Linda Jean Couch (Will) of Couchtown; two sons,Clayton Wayne Turner (Angela) of Ga. and Samuel Eugene Turner (Sis) of Bonnyman; one sister, Pauline Couch (Kenneth) of Typo; special friend, Dr. John Jones; 13 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Typo. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
