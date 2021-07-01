Henry Banks
Henry Banks, 56, of Cumberland, died Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Harlan ARH.
He was born April 30, 1965, the son of the late Pearl Banks and the late Maudie Shell Banks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Pearl Jr., Willie and Sebastian Banks; three sisters, Eunice Banks, Shirley Bradley and Eunavaya Banks.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Banks; four sons, Andrew Banks (Stephanie), Henry J. Banks (Brittany), Brian Banks (Rebecca), Adam Banks; two sisters, Maybelline Adams, Goldie Holbrook; four brothers, Ray Banks, Storie Banks, Charles Banks, Manis Banks; 15 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Harold Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Beechfork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Eugenia Boggs
Eugenia Carol Boggs, 63, of Lotts Creek, died Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Hazard, January 15, 1958, the daughter of the late Chester Williams and the late Elzira Combs Williams. She was a retired land surveyor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Boggs; one brother, Randy Williams.
She is survived by three sons, David Williams, Robbie Williams and Kristopher Boggs; one sister, Shirley Butler; one brother, Jimmy Williams (Pam); 13 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lester Cody
Lester Cody, 82, of Viper, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Farler, October 9, 1938, the son of the late Monroe Cody and the late Nancy Farler Cody. He loved hunting and fishing, drawing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a faithful member of the Trinity Holiness Tabernacle Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Cody; brother, Willis Cody; three sisters, Merkie Childers, Cynthia Fields, and Judy Fields.
He is survived by three sons, James Douglas Cody of Viper, Chester Cody (Jamie) of Hazard, Mark Allen Coy (Tracie) of Jeff; three daughters, Linda Kaye Wilder (Charles) of Ellabell, Ga., Donna Sue Dillion (Dan) of Viper, Lucy Coots (Wayne) of Guyton, Ga.; brother, Charles Cody of Viper; two sisters, Cassie Cody of Viper, Bertha Fields of Viper; ten grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 28, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Duane Allen and Charles Wilder officiating. Burial followed in the Farler Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Norma Combs
Norma Combs, 72, of Bulan, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born November 13, 1948, the daughter of the late Thomas Dunnaway and Lula Belle Holland. She worked many years as a nurse aide.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Edward Dunnaway; one sister, Lauda Harrison.
She is survived by two sons, Fredrick Scott Combs (Michelle), James Edward Combs (Debbie); one sister, Lillie Bullock; six grandchildren, Scott, Ashley, Chelse, Randall, Renee and Rochelle; eight great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Floyd Eversole
Floyd Eversole, 68, of Busy, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with J.L. McIntosh and Johnny Flannery officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
David Lovins
David Lewis Lovins, 71, of Bulan, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Dwarf, April 1, 1950, the son of the late Oakie Lovins and the late Margaret Mae Cornett Lovins. He was a United States Army Veteran and enjoyed gardening in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Lovins; and one sister, Loretta Hellard.
He is survived by his loving wife, Johnnie Combs Lovins; two daughters, Loretta Mae Moore (James) of Clay City, Susan Davena Pratt of Dwarf; three sisters, Connie Colbern of Campton, Violet Bradshaw (Donnie) of Dwarf, Marie Stidham (Eli) of Dwarf; two brothers, Danny Lovins (Debbie), Oakie Lovins Jr (Brenda) of Dwarf; two grandchildren, Caleb Pratt and Jack Moore; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenneth Ritchie officiating. Burial followed in the Lovins-Miller Cemetery, Dwarf. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Appette Reed
Appette Miller Reed, 53, of Clayhole, died Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Burlington, Wash., March 26, 1968, the daughter of the late App Miller and the late Lasca Dianne Dobeas Miller. She loved her family and dogs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Llyal App Smith and Jimmy Miller; one daughter, Romona Sue Reed; two sisters, Lasca Miller and Annette Miller; and one brother, Emmanuel Miller.
She is survived by her husband, Hiram Noble; two daughters, Cheyanne Reed (Tyler), Dianne Smith (Jamie); two sons, Jeffrey Reed (Emily), Jeremy Reed; two brothers, App James Miller (Janet), Donald Miller (Ann); four grandchildren, Jeffrey Hunter Reed, Arianna Sturgill, Lucianna Sturgill, Brooklyn Sturgill; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 2 at Miller Town Baptist Church with Noah Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Miller Family Cemetery, Clayhoe. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
