Tony Campbell
Tony Darrell Gene “Dagwood” Campbell, 74, of Jackson, died Monday, July 10, 2023 at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Christine Dunn and Brian Noble officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Gracie Couch
Gracie Couch, 91, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Hazard Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born September 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Woodson Combs and the late Rebecca Turner Combs. She was a retired employee of Walkertown Elementary School and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church. Gracie enjoyed gospel music, going to church, and volunteering at Hazard Health and Rehab as one of "The Singing Ladies.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Couch; four brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Roberts (Ronnie) of Wilmington, N. Car.; Pamela Caudill (Larry) of Pine Top; and Rhonda Couch of Lexington; one son, Jeffery Couch of Independence; one brother, Doris Combs (Brenda) of Dayton, Oh; four granddaughters, Kelly, Misty, Casey and Brooklyn; eight great grandchildren, Brian, Kara, Caroline, Raina, Kaden, Julia, Jack and James; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Bill Whitehead officiating. Entombment was at the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sharon Cox
Sharon Cox, 53, died Monday, July 3, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ken Miller and Krouce Noble officiating. Burial followed in the Johnson Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Kenneth Johnson
Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 50, of Viper, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at his residence.
He was born August 9, 1972, the son of Ruby Sturgill Johnson and the late Arthur Johnson. He enjoyed being outdoors. He had a love for all animals.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, LeeAnn Foote (Brannon) of Ala.; one sister, Pamela Johnson (Calvin) of Ga.; four brothers, Michael Johnson of Ga., John Paul Johnson of Ga., Bobby Johnson of Ind., and Arthur Johnson Jr. of NE.; two grandchildren, Shayleigh and Brayton; special companion, April Fields; special nephew, Bryson Lee Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8 at Upper Middle Fork Church of Christ with Wes Halcomb officiating. Burial followed in the Evans Brashear Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Amy Whitaker
Amy Renee Whitaker, 55, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born January 14, 1968, the daughter of the late Damon Whitaker and the late Wilma Holland Whitaker. She was a former employee for Hazard ARH Hospital. She loved her three dogs Minnie, Rudy and Sugar and fed animals that were not even hers in the neighborhood. She enjoyed feeding and watching the hummingbirds on her back porch. She loved to swing on her back porch and talk with her neighbors. She could always make others laugh. She loved watching movies also. She enjoyed watching all the kids play up and down the street. She would always make sure that the kids had popsicles, ice cream, pop and candy bars if they came to her house.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her baby brother, Johnny Whitaker.
She is survived by one brother, Allan Wayne Holland Sr. (Terilyn); nephew, Allan Wayne Holland Jr. (Ashley); niece, Alyson Lynn Holland; great niece, Ali Noel Holland; great nephew, Allan Wayne Holland III; lifelong friend, Michelle Campbell; special friend, Brittany Combs; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Balis Napier Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
