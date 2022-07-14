Ida Bowling
Ida Bowling, 93, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born in Busy, August 4, 1928, the daughter of the late Robert Brock and the late Mollie Melton. She loved going to church, she was a member of the Hazard First Baptist Church, and also while living in Prestonsburg she attended the Trimble Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. She loved working with the little kids, as she was known to many as Grandma Ida. She was an avid quilt maker and U.K. basketball fan.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowling; grandson, Alex Lee Bowling; three sisters, Telitha Baker, Esta Mae Feltner, and Linda Biedinger.
She is survived by two sons, Jerry Bowling (Joyce) of Richmond, Hubert David Bowling (Tena) of Prestonsburg; daughter, Glenda Ochs (Mike) of Bulan; sister, Nancy Hisle of Indianapolis, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Tim Reynolds and David Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Beatrice Brashear
Beatrice Brashear, 87, of Viper, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Napfor, March 7, 1935, the daughter of the late James Banks and the late Oma Allen Banks. She was a member of the Lone Pine Baptist Church, a retired teacher of 32 years at Viper Elementary and loved to read, sing and spend time with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernice Brashear, Barbara Lucas, Pat Greer, and Bobbie Jean Day; brothers, Lonnie Greer and Don Greer; brother-in-law’s, Don Brashear, Don Lucas, and Tom Donnellan.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Keith Brashear of Viper; two sons, Jim Brashear (Sue Ellen) of Viper, Stephen Brashear (Bridgette) of Pikeville; daughter, Barbara Brashear of Viper; sister, Aggie Donnellan of Ft, Myers, Fla.; special friends, Sam and Darlene Whitaker; special brother and sister-in-law, Chig and Jenny Brashear; special grand-dog, Baby; three grandchildren, Anthony Brashear, Nicholas Brashear, and Cameron Brashear; two great-grandchildren, Arielle Jean, and Ellamae Judith; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Travis France officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Irene Bryant
Irene Bryant, 86, of Bulan, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, December 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Amos Holland and the late Lettie Belle Holland. She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved cooking and seeing everyone at the family reunions.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Liberty Bryant; two sons, Eugene Bryant and Roy Bryant.
She is survived by three sons, Ray Bryant (Sandra) of Hazard, Kenny Bryant (Kathleen) of Hazard, Otis Bryant (Judy) of Pulaski, Tenn.; five daughters, Geraldine Fugate (Wesley) Manchester, Shirley Fugate (Dexter) of Combs, Kathy Reed (Marshall Lynn Reed) of Combs, Allene Neace of Hazard, Linda Jo Bryant of Cleveland, Tenn.; sister, Elaine Duplante of West Liberty; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charles Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dottie Lou Sowards Caldwell
Dottie Lou Sowards Caldwell, 85, of Hazard, left this earth for her heavenly home on Monday, July 4, 2022.
She was born in Pikeville, July 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Elsie (Greer) Sowards. She was a homemaker, loving mother, grandmother, beloved friend to many in her community, a faithful attendant at the Summit Church, and she worked as a clerk at the Pike County Courthouse and a bank teller in Hazard. She was a graduate of Pikeville High School, where she enjoyed many friendships. Perhaps her favorite job was taking care of family and friends: she loved to cook and prepare wonderful meals for family when they came to visit and also enjoyed delivering food to neighbors and friends. One of her favorite pastimes for many years was playing bridge and card games with her girlfriends. She will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Dee Caldwell; and her daughter, Cindy, who both passed away in 2021.
She is survived by her son, Dee Caldwell, Jr (Angela) of Lexington; and beloved sister, Joyce Ramsey of Naples, Fla.; grandson, Jason Moore, who has been a devoted caregiver to both of his grandparents for several years. She is also survived by three other grandsons, Matthew Moore, Ross Caldwell (Sara Beth), and Chase Caldwell; granddaughter, Hope Mansur (Kevin), along with other extended family. She was blessed with four great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Lucas, Grayson, and Stella and a great-great-granddaughter Ensley, who will all dearly miss their Nana.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at Summit Community Church in Hazard. A family graveside burial service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8 at Johnson Memorial Park, Pikeville. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Eula Mae Combs
Eula Mae Combs, 82, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
She was born in Perry County, May 17, 1940, the daughter of the late Richard Combs and the late Ellen Combs. She was a retired cook for M.C. Napier High School. She attended Red State Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and Trinity Pentecostal Church. She loved going out to eat and travel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arvin Bishop; second husband, Elmer Godsey; three brothers, George, Zenith and Hershell Combs; and two sisters, Markins and Veda Herald.
She is survived by three daughters, Geraldine Wooton (Charles) of Hazard, Lisa Deaton (Farris) of Hazard, Tammy Ann Bishop of Hazard; one son, Jackie Bishop (Vicki) of Lancaster; one sister, Cornia Howard of Hazard; two brothers, Leonard Combs of Ind., Jimmy Combs of S. Car.; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Charles Miller and Billy Whitehead officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
James Preston Couch
James Preston “JP” Couch, 88, of Busy, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born June 26, 1934, the son of the late Harrison Couch and the late Lena McCoy Couch. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of the Big Willard Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Roger Dale and Albert Dewayne Couch; and two sisters, Hazel Howard and Muriel Feltner.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dosha Shepherd Couch; two daughters, Jeanette Baker of Beaver Dam, Jennifer Stacy of Livermore; four sons, Jeffrey Preston Couch of Busy, Harvey Lee Couch of Busy, Harrison Wayne Couch (Jody) of Miss., Arlin Joe Couch (Sandra) of Busy; 18 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with James Noyes officiating. Burial followed in the Couch Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
DAV Rites were performed by Hazard Chapter 64.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Gary Lynn New
Gary Lynn New, 69, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born February 6, 1953, the son of the late Andrew New and Alice Mason New. He was a retired service manager in the auto industry. He was a lifelong musician where he played backup for many artists including Jimmy Buffett, Bellamy Brothers, Trace Adkins, Tim McGraw and many more. He enjoyed riding motorcycles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Andrew Curtis New.
He is survived by one son Gary Lynn New Jr.; two sisters, Anna Ruth Baker, Glenna Hunter; two grandchildren, Jadeyn and Brookin; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Loretta Sue Sizemore
Loretta Sue Sizemore, 78, formerly of Perry County, died Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born January 8, 1944, the daughter of the late Arlis Feltner and the late Oma Combs Feltner. She was a member of Lothair Community Church. She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, and quilting. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frankie Sizemore; one son, Jeff Sizemore; one brother, Roscoe Feltner; and seven sisters, Donna Shaw, Regenia Sizemore, Dianne Feltner, Evelyn Roberts, Sandra Roberts, Lillian Shepherd and Martha Joseph.
She is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Boffo of London; two sons, David Sizemore of Happy, Michael Scott Sizemore (LeAnn) of London; two sisters, Deborah Everidge of Hazard, Elizabeth Morgan of Somerset; daughter-in-law, Jane Ann Verhoeven of Berea; special friend, Betty Jo Holliday of Hazard; 11 grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dana Feltner officiating. Entombment followed in the Englewood Cemetery, Christopher. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sylvia Freda Smith
Sylvia Freda Smith, 84, of Big Creek, died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born August 17, 1937, the daughter of the late Charles Hamilton and the late Elizabeth Eversole Hamilton. She retired as a nurse for the Kentucky River District Health Department. She also spent over 20 years volunteering with Hospice. She was a member of Solid Rock Fellowship. Sylvia enjoyed traveling, knitting, crocheting, reading and working in her flower garden.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil “Pete” Smith; and three brothers, Riley, Roy and Earl Hamilton.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Smith and Kenneth Smith, both of Big Creek; three sisters, Betty Eversole, Melda Sue Vanover and Barbara Baker, all of Big Creek; five brothers, Bob Hamilton of Big Creek, Larry Hamilton of Big Creek, Barry Hamilton of Big Creek, Dean Hamilton of Lexington, Coy Hamilton of Va.; two grandchildren, Sabrina Smith and Holly Smith; one great grandchild, Luna Flannery; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A Celebration of Life service was held Tuesday, July 12 at the Impact Center, Big Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Virginia Josephine Stephens
Virginia Josephine Stephens “Jo”, 93, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, April 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Clyde Herman McAllister and the late Ibbie Stewart McAllister.
Clyde McAllister, an employee of the Standard Oil Company, moved the family to Stone, KY for a short time and then returned to Hazard, KY. Virginia grew up with many cousins who loved playing on the swinging bridge across from the L&N YMCA building in downtown Hazard. Her uncle Joshie Muncy owned a store nearby. When her mother would send her for groceries and brown sugar, Virginia would request lots of lumps in the brown sugar and requested that the bag not be tied, so she could enjoy the lumps of sugar while walking home. She grew up at a time of rationing and recalled getting stamps for shoes. Only two pair of shoes were allowed each year.
Virginia graduated with the class of 1947 from Hazard High School. She attended Union College in Barbourville, KY and was class mates with Jenny & Harold Barker, residents of Hazard. She loved hearing her friend Jenny sing and often remarked about her beautiful voice.
Virginia was voted Union College Snow Queen. Her friend Jenny was voted Union College Basketball Queen. Virginia was also close friends with Bessie Chambers, a WW2 Veteran who attended Union. Virginia graduated from Union in 1951 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education Grade 1-8.
At the time of her graduation from Union College, Virginia's family lived in Williamson, WV. Virginia started her teaching career in Pike County in a two room school.
After an accident at the Standard Oil distributorship which injured her father, Virginia's parents moved back to Hazard, where they ran two gas stations. One of the stations was later owned and operated by Bob and Gayle Muncy, Virginia's cousin. At the time it was owned by her mother and father, Virginia's mother, Ibbie meet a young attorney named Bruce Stephens Jr. In conspiracy with Virginia's best friend, Helen Holsclaw (Smith), Bruce and Virginia were introduced at Don's Restaurant after a ballgame. After dating only a short time, they were married on May 31, 1953.
Bruce hiked the mountains to cut Mountain Laurel for wedding decorations. Bruce and Virginia have two daughters, Susan Dianne Stephens & Leigh Anne Stephens, both of Hazard.
In Hazard, Virginia began her teaching career at the Lothair Elementary School. She later taught at Lower Broadway and Roy G. Eversole Elementary.
Virginia was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Hazard. She taught Adult Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and was the Chairman of the History Committee for the Celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the church.
Virginia was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, serving as President for a time. She was voted Girl of Year and Valentine Sweetheart.
She was on the Perry County Library Board and was involved with the construction of the new Perry Library located on Black Gold Blvd. Virginia was also a board member of the Perry County Historical Society which established the Genealogical resource library. Virginia and Bruce enjoyed traveling throughout Kentucky and Virginia to research genealogical records, cemeteries and location of home places.
Virginia also served on the Board of Hazard ARH Regional Hospital and the Hindman Settlement School. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Regent and Registrar.
In more recent years, Virginia enjoyed exploring every square inch of Perry and surrounding counties. She enjoyed shopping at Yoder's Country Store in Hindman and daily walks at Carr Fork Lake, East Perry Elementary, Lowe's and the Medical Mall.
She could cook, sew, knit and was a faithful sender of birthday cards, sympathy cards and cards of encouragement and love. When she discovered texting and Pinterest, her card sending became high tech.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Stephens Jr., her daughters, Susan Dianne Stephens and Leigh Anne Stephens; sister, Betty Ruth Wright (Dr. AC Wright); and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and friends. She leaves behind special friends, Helen Holsclaw Smith and Bessie Chambers; special daughters, Justine Hill, Debbie Joseph, Tasha Baker and Hannah Inserra.
Funeral services were held at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel Monday, July 11 at 12 p.m. with Abe Douglas Wireman officiating. Music was provided by Kentucky Just Us. Burial followed in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
William Taulbee-Thornton
William “Billy” Taulbee-Thornton, 43, formerly of Hazard, died Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lexington.
He was born August 6, 1978, the son of Carolyn Fugate Taulbee and the late William Preston Taulbee.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Elizabeth Ann Pigman.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his husband, Steven Thornton; one sister, Carol Napier (Randy); three brothers-in-law, Robert Pigman, Chris Tichenor (Jasmine), Todd Tichenor (Najare’); one sister-in-law, Nemo Fisher; 15 nieces and nephews, Randi Carol, Michael-Seth, Katie, Hunter, Maliek, Olivia, Micah, Tiana, Todd Jr., Romelo, Rinleigh, Jamarea, Jamilla, Leslie and Janelle; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Butch Pennington officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.