Joyce Adams
Joyce Ann Adams, 57, of Cornettsville, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Leslie Co., February 12, 1964, the daughter of the late Harlan Clark and the late Judy Coots Clark.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rickey Adams; sisters, Jewelene Adams, Melda Smith, Linda Sizemore and Teresa Bailey; Brothers, Ray Clark, John Clark, and Lonnie Clark. She was a member of the L.N. Pentecostal Church at Wooton and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, church family and pup “Brownie”.
She is survived by three sons, Rickey Adams (Sarah), Toney Adams, Robbey Adams (Kayla) all of Cornettsville; daughter, Ashley Joseph (Eric) of Cornettsville; three brothers, Junior Clark, Ronald Clark of Donald Clark (Sue) all of Yeaddiss; four sisters, Imagene Turner of Wooton, Phyllis Adams of Richmond, Helen Turner of Yeaddiss and Brenda Williams of Harlan; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at Puncheon Camp of the Lord Jesus Christ with Eugene Baker, Tommy Fields and Don Kilburn officiating. Burial will follow in the Beech Fork Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
JoAnn Asher
JoAnn Asher, 75, of Jeff, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington.
She was born in Perry County, December 27, 1945, the daughter of the late William Asher and the late Zola Sturgill Asher. She was a lifelong resident of the Jeff community, baptized in the late 1950’s and worked as a Teacher and Principal at Leatherwood Elementary as well as Dilce Combs High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Shirley Holbrook; as well as one sister-in-law, Regina Statzer Asher.
She is survived by her life partner, Bobby Gray; one sister, Rosetta Cornett (Colson) of Slemp; three brothers, Edward Asher of Jeff, Jerry Asher (Barbara) of Viper, Jimmy “Jim” Asher (Christine) of Ind.; nieces and nephews, Todd Asher of Ind., Mike Dunnigan (Diane) of Viper, Tony Melton (Larry Bruce) of Viper, Barry Cornett of Slemp, Derrick Cornett of Slemp, Courtney Gover (Isaac) of Lexington; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Terry Joseph officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Combs
Barbara Ann Combs, 65, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, July 24, 1955, the daughter of the late Johnny Oaks and the late Goldie Oaks.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two daughters, Heather and Bridgitt Colwell; one brother, Roger Combs.
She is survived by her companion, Darrell Williams of Upper Second Creek; three grandsons, Shane Risner of Upper Second Creek, Sean Risner of Knott Co., Devin Johnston of Elizabethtown; granddaughter, Kendall Colwell of Elizabethtown; three great grandchildren; seven sisters, Phyllis Black of Toledo, OH, Johnnie Faye Myers of Toledo, OH, Betty Gamble of Oak Hill, OH, Shirley Maggard of Hazard, Lisa Combs of Bulan, Renee Charles of Bulan, Amy Dotson (Joe) of Fla.; one brother, Pearl “Bubby” Combs (Judy) of Hazard; three step-brothers, Paul Combs (Clovie) of Bulan, Earl Combs (Karen) of Fla., Cullen Combs (Nancy) of Ga.; step-sister, Cindy Melton (Royce) of Okla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitations were held Thursday, July 8, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Trena Combs
Trena Louise Combs, 51, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born May 14, 1970, the daughter of Anna Faye Williams and the late Henry Collins.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two daughters, Ashley Combs (Greg Godsey) of Hazard, Megan Combs of Hazard; two brothers, Sam Collins of Busy, Henry Collins of Busy; one granddaughter, Adrianne Strunk; one niece, Cadie Collins; two nephews, Jonathan Collins, Joshua Collins; and a loving host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 19 at the Smilax Full Gospel Church of Jesus with Rev. Billy Joe Lewis officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Cynthia Conway
Cynthia Louisa Conway, 70, of Hazard died Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Janis Ison
Janis Mae “Nanny” Ison, 83, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 13, 1938, the daughter of the late Kenneth Ratcliffe and the late Florence Burkhart Haddix. He worked for over 20 years at Corner Drug. She was a Christian and a lifetime member of Petery Memorial Baptist Church. She was a member of the choir, helped with vacation bible school and also was a big part of the hospitality ministry.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Ison; three sisters, Edna Ratcliffe, Debbie Brock and Pat Fields; sister-in-law, Mirta Ratcliff.
She is survived by one daughter, Hope Sholar (Steve); one sister, Joan Ratliff; one brother, Elmer Ratcliff; four grandchildren, Jason Brock, Jennifer Harris (Justin), Katie Luken (Patrick), Greg Sholar (Rachael); one great grandchild, Ryder; two brothers-in-law, Arlis Fields and Rick Brock; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10 at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Steve Sholar and Sam Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers family request donations to be made to the Petery Memorial Baptist Church.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Sylvia Ison
Sylvia Elaine Ison, 70, of Carrie, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Viper, March 9th, 1951, the daughter of Estill and Rose (Caudill) Baker. She graduated from Dilce Combs High School in 1969 and went on to become a Beautician in the early 70’s. She worked for various beauty shops until she opened her own shop, Sylvia's Hair Styling, and then, Sylvia's Hair Hut.
She is survived by her loving companion of 33 years, Oliver Combs of Carrie; two sons, Brian Keith Baker of Viper, Gregory (Kaye) Ison of Nicholasville; two brothers, Keith (Liz) Baker of Lubbock, Kari (Debra) Baker of Viper; two sisters, Ivory (Bud) Goff of Star, Tex., Lisa (Billy) Adkins of Viper; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at W.H. Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Chester Robinson
Chester Francis “Peanut” Robinson, 89, of Hazard, died Friday, July 9, 2021 at Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center.
He was born in Perry County, June 25, 1932, the son of the late Chester Brook Robinson and the late Carlie Cole Robinson. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran RET., and loved the activities at the Veterans Center and was an avid U.K. Wildcats fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Johnny Robinson and Jimmy Robinson.
He is survived by one brother, Charles Robinson of Hazard; two sisters, Wanda Eversole (Vernon) of Hazard, Mary Madden (Ray) of Hamilton, OH; two special nephews, Jacob Eversole, Jase Eversole; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 12 at Riverside Cemetery, Hazard with Tim Reynolds officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center Activities Dept.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Margaret Sandlin
Margaret Sandlin, 79, of Buckhorn, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Buckhorn.
She was born November 13, 1941, in Perry County, the daughter of the late Farmer and Letty Bell Noble Davidson.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Sandlin; Sisters, Stella Lewis, Dott Smith, Carlie Gambill, Lillie Stokley, Louise Wallace, Dorothy Stamper; brother, Floyd Davidson.
She is survived by daughter, Charolette Sandlin of Buckhorn; sons, Edgar Jr. (Coleen) Sandlin and James Farmer (Beverly) Sandlin of Buckhorn; sister, Mary Stidham of Georgetown; grandchildren, Eric, Morgan, Howard, Lee, Bella Sandlin and special grandson, Edgar J. Sandlin.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Little officiating. Burial will follow in the Government Cemetery at Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson.
The guestbook may be signed at www.deatonfuneraljackson.com
This is a paid obituary.
Clyde Spencer
Clyde Spencer, 79, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence.
He was born December 23, 1941, the son of the late Willie Spencer and the late Ruby Russell Spencer. He was a United States Army Veteran ad retired from Cherry Electric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by infant son, Joseph Spencer; one brother, Ronnie Spencer; and two sisters, Geraldine Sumner and Joyce Spencer.
He is survived by two sons, Dwayne Spencer (Judy) of Hazard, Clyde David Spencer (Sondra) of Va.; one sister, Nellie Vanover (Melvin) of Krypton; two brothers, Bill Dean Spencer (Jenny) of Hazard, Curt Spencer of Hazard; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Sue Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Tunnel Hill Cemetery, Napfor. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Georgina Stamper
Georgina Stamper, 63, of Bronston, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Government Cemetery, Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Teresa Walters
Teresa Walters, 48, of Hazard, died Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Danny Dixon officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Family Cemetery, Hallie. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
LaShawnda White
LaShawnda Marie White, 41, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
She was born February 28, 1980, the daughter of the DeRhonda Hensley and Gene White.
She was preceded in death by her step father, George Hensley; maternal grandmother, Merle Fisher; and two aunts, Patricia Smith and Theresa Hurt.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancé, Jim Farris; one son, Jaxon Harley Farris; two step sons, James Farris and Jacob Farris; two special uncles, Gerald Jones (Elaine) and James Crowe (Mary); special cousins, James Crowe, Treston Hurt, Braxton Clemons and Natasha Smith; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Flatwood Cemetery, Little Buckhorn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.