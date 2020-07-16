Brenda Hooven
Brenda Haney Williams Hooven, 74, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her daughter’s home.
She was born in Hazard, the daughter of the late Moody Lavaughn and Mildred Hancock Haney. She was a faithful member of Crossroads Fellowship Church in Berea. Her career had been in cosmetology where she eventually retired as an instructor at Hicks Beauty Academy.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband and father to her children, Larry Lee Williams; her second husband, Richard Hooven; two siblings, Carl Robert Haney and Billy Paul Haney; and one great grandchild, Kiana Rayne Morgan.
She is survived by her three children, Glenda Lee Williams Smith, Larry Dale Williams, and Dawn Williams Bailey; four siblings, Lawrence Ray Haney, Larry Douglas Haney, Phyllis Eastwood, and Gay Feltner; eight grandchildren; Jason Hall and Joshua Hall, Zachary Smith and Madison Smith, Kristina Williams and Nicholas Williams, Craig McKinley Oneil Bailey, Christopher David Lee Bailey and their wives plus a host of great grandchildren.
In accordance with Brenda’s wishes, she was cremated, and her family will have a private service. The family would like for your condolences, comments, and pictures to be left at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
Jesse Jackson
Jesse “Binky” Jackson, 60, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Perry County, March 22, 1960, the son of Ruby Jackson Wallace and the late Jesse Young.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Jesse Jackson of Avawam, Shawn Jackson of Hazard; one step-daughter, Christy Wooton of Hazard; two sisters, Alanna Wallace of Hazard, Marissa Wallace of Lexington; four brothers, James Jackson of Hazard, Lonnie Jackson of Cal., Gary Jackson of Hazard, Carl Wallace of Hazard; special friend, Dan Herald.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow at Young Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Carl Napier
Carl Earl Napier, 64, of Des Plaines, Ill., died Sunday, July 7, 2020.
Memorial services were held at 11 a.m. Sunday July 12, at Red Star Church with Chester Holland and Charles Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Gayheart Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jerrye Pratt
Jerrye Lee Slusher Pratt, 78, of Lexington, formerly of Hazard, cherished wife of 60 years to Guy Russell Pratt, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Barboursville, December 19, 1941, the daughter of the late Lee Anderson and Ruby Gilbert Slusher. She was retired after having been employed a number of years with Peoples Bank in Hazard. She was a devoted longtime former member of the First Baptist Church in Hazard where she joyfully served in various roles and dedicated countless hours to her church, with singing in the choir being most precious to her. Upon moving to Lexington, she and Guy became loyal members of Broadway Baptist Church. She enjoyed many years as a member of the Alpha Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and both member and past president of the Garden Club of Hazard as well as involvement in her hometown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Denver (Janice Helton) Pratt of Lexington; one daughter, Greta Pratt of Surfside Beach, SC; five grandchildren, Courtney(Dale) Troxler, Holly Hooven, Callie Kromer, Walton Kromer, and Kyle Pratt; four great-grandchildren; brother, David Winston (Edna) Slusher of Loveland, OH; sisters-in-law, Helen Pratt Owens and Ann Johnson Pratt both of Lexington; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews; and a special cousin, Shirley Hufstedler of Pineville. She was also blessed with abundant friends in Christ and her community.
A private funeral service for family was held on Saturday, July 11, at 11 a.m., at Broadway Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Daniel G. Ausbun. Burial followed at Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. This obituary is courtesy of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dorothy Smith
Dorothy Smith, 93, of Hazard, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, April 12, 1927, the daughter of the late James Burns and the late Millie Hignite Burns.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, McKinley Smith; one daughter, Catherine Farler; one son, James McKinley Smith; one granddaughter, Tanya Plowman; one great granddaughter, Danita Kay Plowman.
She is survived by one daughter, Judy Collins of Hazard; one brother, Sidney Burns of Isom; special friend, Connie Hurt; eight grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; 13 great-great grandchildren; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed at the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Denver Sumner
Denver Sumner, 91, of Vicco, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1929, the son of the late Norman Sumner and the late Carrie Combs Sumner. He loved his dog Jack, enjoyed hunting, fishing, hunting for arrowheads and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frankie Jent Sumner; five brothers, Eli, Elbert, John M., Coby and Ova; three sisters, Percy, Pheobe and Peggy; and great grandchild, Brayden.
He is survived by five daughters, Wanda Sumner of Vicco, Wilma Williams (Wayne) of Vicco, Linda Hughes of Vicco, Joyce Campbell (Elvis) of Grapevine, Pam Adams of Vicco; two sisters, Maxine Hutchinson of Vicco, Letha Bulter of OH; four grandchildren, Jessica Skaggs (Aric), Presley Campbell, Caylin Cornett and Brooklynn Adams; three great grandchildren, Isabella, Addison and Oakley; and a host of special nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Manuel Grace Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Raleigh Cemetery, Kodak. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
