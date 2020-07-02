Judy Eversole
Judy Lee Eversole, 65, of Hazard, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born March 28, 1955, the daughter of Oma Daniel Jewell and the late Shelby Presley. She was a member of Church of Christ. She was a loving mother and nana that enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Eversole; and brother, Jerry Jewell.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Sondra Morris (Mike) of Hazard; two sons, Ronnie Eversole Jr. (Missy) of Knott County, Shaun Eversole (Devin) of London; one sister, Rita Fields (Tim) of London; five grandchildren, Ashley Noble (Timmy), Briana Eversole (Devan Brewer), Devin Morris, Jaycie Eversole and Evin Shaun Eversole; one great grandchild, Presley Noble; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Felix Shepherd officiating. Burial followed in the Ulis Hurt Family Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Teddy Feltner
Teddy Lynn Feltner, 68, of Busy, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Perry County, January 2, 1952, the son of Dorothy Feltner and the late Leo Feltner.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by one brother, Robert Lee Feltner; one step-son, Randall Maggard.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Tony Feltner, Kevin Feltner; three sisters, Patricia Walters, Debra Stacy, Teresa Miller; one brother, Jack Feltner; one grandchild, Tanner Feltner; ex-wife, Juanita Feltner; one step-son, Tim Maggard (Tonya); four step-grandchildren, Amanda Combs (Tommy), Britney Hall, Miranda Maggard and Tyler Eldridge; six great-step-grandchildren, Ashleigh, Tyler, Braiden, Madison, Aubree and Oaklyn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Feltner Family Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
John Hughes
John David Hughes, 48, of Combs, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born August 18, 1971, the son of the late John Tate Hughes and the late Equilla Feltner Hughes.
He is survived by one son, John Hughes, Jr. of Busy; four sisters, Diane Bowling (Sammy) of Bowling Green, Zola Haynes of Combs, Polly Haynes of Combs, Penny Sizemore (William) of Awawam; one grandchild, Emma Laya Grace Hughes; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Combs. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Amos Ison
Amos Ison, 93, of Hazard, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Letcher County, April 4, 1927, the son of the late John Ison and the late Amanda Baker Polly. He was a United States Army Veteran and also worked as a carpenter for the Home Lumber Company for 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Sandra Kay Martin; two sons, Amos Jr. and Billy Ray Ison; two sisters, Maude Gayheart and Eula Fugate; five brothers, Arnold, J.D., Paul, Oz and Hobert Ison.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Ratliffe Ison; four daughters, Ollie Gwin Ison of Hazard, Brenda Caudill of Hazard, Margurite Hall (Ernie) of Hazard, Hope Sholar (Steve) of Edmonton; beloved pet, Little Bit; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Butch Pennington and Steve Sholar officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Viola Neace
Viola Gwinn Neace, 69, of Jackson, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
She was born in Perry County, October 21, 1950 the daughter of the late Matthew Gwinn and the late Geneva Campbell Gwinn. She was a member of the Panbowl Full Gospel Church.
In addition to her parent, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dewey Couch; second husband, Joe Neace; one brother, Hobert Gwinn; and one sister, Cora Noble.
She is survived by two daughters, Kimberly Gayhart of Lost Creek, Janice Noble (Ed) of Rowdy; one son, Michael Gwinn (Karen) of Hazard; three sisters, Laura Gayhart of Lost Creek, Lizzie Noble of Lost Creek, Lula Hamblin of Hazard; two brothers, Tommy Gwinn of Avawam, Farmer Gwinn of Willard; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Armon Nichols and Randy Gwinn officiating. Burial will follow in the Gwinn Mullins Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Boyd Wagers
Boyd Wagers, 76, of Bulan, died on June 27, 2020 at the Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville.
He was born February 8, 1944; the son of the late Charlie Wagers and the late Bertha Hensley Wagers. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired working many years in the construction business.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Carol Wagers; one son, Danny Sams; two brothers, Willie Wagers and Clay Wagers; three sisters, Betty Arms, Barbara Arms and Vicky Doepker. He is survived by two daughters, Lisa Cox (Ronnie) of Lotts Creek and Alpha Jean Crawford (Ovie) of Avawam; one sister, Charlene Arms of Somerset; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial followed in the Gayheart Cemetery, Lotts Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Tammy Walls
Tammy Marie Feltner Walls, 59 of Happy, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Hazard ARH. She was born on January 14, 1961 in Wooster, OH, the daughter of the late McClee "Big Mac" Feltner and the late Gladys Terry Feltner. She worked as a receptionist for the Kentucky River Regional Jail for 26 years and was also a member of the Happy Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Walls; one brother, Dean Feltner. She is survived by one daughter, Shawna Walls of Redfox; one son, Michael Walls (Chelsie) of Redfox; two sisters, Tonya Combs of Acup, and Mona Feltner of Happy; one brother, Everette Feltner of Happy; four grandchildren, Kameron, Braiden, Memphis and Makayla; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 2 at Happy Freewill Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Scuddy Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Roy Williams
Roy Williams, 82, of Acup, died Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Happy, October 11, 1937, the son of the late Boyd Williams and the late Goldie Plowman Williams. He was a retired Coal Miner as well as a United States Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Versie Begley, Carolyn Smith and Mary Ellen Laytart.
He is survived by his loving wife, Greta Adams Williams; one daughter, Darlene Couch (Larry) of Ga.; two sons, Roy Williams Jr (Melissa) of Happy, Boyd Williams (Lisa) of Hazard; two sisters, Nadine Adams of Tenn., Lois Martin of KY.; five brothers, twin brother, Lawrence Williams of Mich., Clifton Williams of OH., Clifford Williams of London, Isaac B. Williams of Happy, Carlis Williams of Tenn.; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:30 Monday, June 29, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eli Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Williams Family Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Wooton
Jimmy Wooton, 51 of Centertown, formerly of Perry County, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was born on December 22, 1968 in Perry County, the son of Betty Colwell Wooton and the late Clifford Wooton.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by one son, Connor Wooton. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Darlene Wooton; one daughter, Jennifer Stanley of Centertown; one son, Jimmy Wooton Jr. of Hazard; three sisters, Winnie Baker of Beaver Dam, Henritta Roberts and Savanna Combs both of Hazard; two brothers, George Wooton of Danville and Elbert Wooton of Hazard; two grandchildren, Macayla and Aurora Stanley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 3 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Everett Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Scooky Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.