Wade Lindon
Wade Millard Lindon, 66, of Hazard died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born September 11, 1956, the son of the late Cortez Ceasar and Ruth Millard Lindon. He is a 1975 graduate of Hazard High School. He attended EKU where he obtained his B.B.A. and was commissioned as an Officer in the Army. Upon discharge, Wade returned to Hazard to start his family and coaching career. He dedicated 40 years to Hazard Independent Schools, coaching football and baseball. Coach Lindon was head coach of the Hazard Middle School team for 31 years. He has been an employee at the Paul E. Patton Kentucky Veterans Center for 22 years. He served in various roles there throughout his career, his most recent being Assistant Administrator. He was often seen throughout the facility visiting with veterans and considered it a great honor to serve them. He was a member of Hazard First Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie Lindon.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lorrie Workman Lindon; three daughters, Mary Katherine Combs (Emerson Jr.), Sarah Elizabeth Olinger (Durell) and Lauren Nicole Sturgill (Michael); one sister, Sandra Jackson; eight grandchildren, Shade, Haley, Stone, Noah, Landon, Saige, Lynleigh and Scarlett; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Pastor Tim Reynolds officiating. Burial followed at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Joyce Stacy
Joyce Marie Stacy, 79, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Clayton Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Smith Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Evalee Vanover
Evalee Vanover, 77, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born March 24, 1946, the daughter of Nancy Shepherd and the late Robert Combs Jr. She was a member of Big Creek Pentecostal Church and she also attended Lothair Community Church. She enjoyed cooking, quilting and going to church. Her greatest joy was being active within the church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Vanover; infant daughter, Patricia Vanover; step father, Farmer Shepherd; three brothers, Pearl Dean, David and Carl Douglas Combs; and two sisters, Kimberly Pace and Bobbie Jean Combs.
She is survived by one son, Randall Paul Vanover (Celeste) of Avawam; one sister, Eliza Mae Williams of Tazewell, Tenn.; two brothers, Bob Combs (Betty) of Cumberland, Troy Combs (Marilyn) of Tazewell, Tenn.; special niece, Jennifer; special nephews, Michael, Austin, Rex, Dylan and Zayden; special friends, Zola Stacy, Roselyn and Grant Smith, Jean Carol Combs; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Johnny Akers, Dana Feltner and Jonathon Hamilton officiating. Burial followed in the Vanover Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Hershel Woods Jr.
Hershel Woods Jr., died Friday, July 14, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
