Michael Ray Campbell
Michael Ray Campbell, 53, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born November 4, 1968, the son of the late Raymond Garland Campbell and the late Louvernia Noble Campbell. He was saved and baptized in 1980 at Davidson Baptist Church. He attended Lincoln Memorial on a sports scholarship. He was a retired Chemistry and Physics Teacher at Perry Central High School where he also was a former softball coach. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and gardening. Mike was a fan of Fox News and an avid weather forecaster. He loved visiting Pigeon Forge, TN. In spite of being a paraplegic for 4 years, Mike had an amazingly positive attitude that was an inspiration to everyone around him.
He is survived by his wife, Kassandra Campbell; one daughter, Mikala Ray Campbell (Jordan) of Bonnyman; son, Brandon Feltner (Kamren) of Georgetown; special sister, Tammy Noble Kilburn (Thomas) of Hazard; two grandchildren, Liam and Brady; beloved pet, Annabella; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Pete Youmans and Rev. Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Jeffery Combs
Jeffery Combs, 57, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born August 7, 1964, the son of Merleen Flannary Combs and the late Mark Combs. He was a retired blaster for Mountain Valley Explosive. He enjoyed watching TV, especially westerns, fishing, an avid wrestler and UK basketball fan. He loved spending time and playing outside with his grandson, Pierce Bennett.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Combs; two sons, Jeffery Allen Combs (Ashley) of Hazard, Eric Wayne Combs of Hazard; one sister, Cindy Combs of Hazard; one brother, Anthony Combs (Paula) of Hazard; one grandson, Pierce Bennett Combs; beloved dog, Sadie Mae; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Polly Noble Cemetery, Watts. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Bessie Marie Shepherd
Bessie Marie Shepherd, 85, of Happy, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at her residence.
She was born March 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Wilson Lewis and the late Ollie Johnson Lewis. She enjoyed sitting on the porch watching her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Shepherd; two sons, Wayne Shepherd and Dean Shepherd; two sisters, Rose Akers and Flo Akers; and two brothers, Bernard Lewis and Claude Lewis.
She is survived by one son, Richard Shepherd; seven grandchildren, Wayne Shepherd (Nicole), Tammie Smith (Chris), Scott Shepherd, Jennifer Shepherd (Steven), Josh Shepherd (Stephanie), Ernest Shepherd (Marion) and Chris Shepherd; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jody Everidge officiating. Burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Sandra Joyce Caudill Smith
Sandra Joyce Caudill Smith, 75, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Blackey, April 1, 1947, the daughter of the late Curt Caudill and the late Sarah Logan Caudill. She was a member of the Second Creek Church of God.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur B. Smith; and a host of brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by three sons, Doug Smith (Andrea) of Grapevine, David Smith (Wasanaa) of Panama City, Fla., Ronnie Curtis Smith (Charlotte) of Busy; “Generic” daughter, Angie Miller (Steve) of Grapevine; two brothers, Charles Caudill (Patty) of Oh., John Wayne Caudill (Shirley) of Letcher Co.; two sisters, Sadie Pat Tipton of Irvine, Marsha Sams (Charles) of Irvine; nine grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Griffith Cemetery, Hallie. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
