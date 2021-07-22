Elmer Baker
Elmer Baker, 95, formerly of Jeff and Hazard, passed from this life on Friday, July 9 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS where he was residing with his daughter and son-in-law.
He was the son of the late Chris Baker and Nannie Bell Kilburn of Leslie County.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Farler Baker and one daughter, Clara Belle; ten brothers and sisters. Mr. Baker worked over four decades as a coal-miner. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was a long-time member of the Hazard Village
Church of Christ and, recently, of the Kensington Woods Church of Christ (Hattiesburg, MS).
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia James (Charles) of Hartselle, AL and Phyllis Shearer (Glen) of Hattiesburg, MS; two grandsons Justin James (Jennifer) and three great grandchildren, Rylee, Darcy, Lola; Michael James (Patti) and two great grandchildren, Emma Kate and Anna Claire as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to share happy memories and stories at a Home-Going Celebration to be held at the Hazard Village Church of Christ, 882 Dawahare Drive, Hazard on Saturday, July 24th at 2 pm. He will be interred, next to his beloved wife Dorothy, in a private family remembrance.
Philip Burns Sr.
Mr. Philip Randolph Burns Sr., 79, of Rydal, GA, passed away Friday morning, July 16, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 18, at the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville, with Reverends Ronnie Cline and Byron Chastain officiating. Burial followed in the Bartow Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Rydal. R. Dudley Barton and Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Zoella Combs
Zoella “Dell” Florence Combs, 78, of Busy and Dayton, Oh, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
She was born August 29, 1942, the daughter of the late Ernie Baker and Lucy Swim.
In addition to her parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Joe Baker (Shelba), Ernest Baker (Barbara), Colburn Phillips; sister, Nancy Baker. She loved to spend time with her family, play bingo and visit the beach. We will miss her beautiful smile. Please join us in celebrating her life on earth and her new life with God in Heaven. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harold Combs of Busy; sons, Danny Combs of Dayton, Oh, Randy Combs (Jennifer); granddaughter, Miranda Combs; grandson, Ryan Combs of Dayton, Oh; brother, Marshall Fugate (Jackie) of Prestonsburg; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends; special mention nieces, Ann Sue Horner and family, Karen Fields Mendenhall and family; a special thank you to Catrina Rushing and family in Dayton, Oh.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Baker Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Sue Honeycutt
Sue Carol Back Honeycutt, 72, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center.
She was born in Sassafras, May 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Chester Jones and the late Sophia Jones. She loved to read her bible, spend time with her children and grandchildren, shopping on QVC, and music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death one son, Darrin Honeycutt; one brother, Ricky Back.
She is survived by mother, Eulanda Jones Collins; two daughters, Lavonna Honeycutt Cook of Hazard and David Cook of Carrie, Rhonda Honeycutt of Hazard; one brother, Berry House of Redoak; two sisters, Vickie Martin of Happy, Nena Eddington of Hazard; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Smithsboro Baptist Church with Dylan Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Pamela Ritchie
Pamela Joy Justice Ritchie, 71, of Hazard, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Piqua, OH, February 27, 1950, the daughter of the late William Henry Justice and the late Stella Rowlette Justice. She was a retired child care worker and loved gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ritchie.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Simpson (Stevie) of Berry; six sisters, Elaine DeVault (Bill) of Mo., Brenda Ming (Donnie) of Ill., Sherry Smith (Floyd) of Ill., Chrylene Reynolds (Jerry) of Nev., Tami Jett (Dwight) of Hazard, Teresa Watson of Ind.; two brothers, William Justice of Ill., Timothy Justice (Joyce) of Ill.; five grandchildren, Stacy Stidham, Dalton Stidham, Kary Simpson, Noah Simpson, Payton Simpson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitations were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Deanna Slone
Deanna Slone, 71, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born May 29, 1950, the daughter of the late Mitchell Johnson and the late Juanita Combs Johnson. She was a retired C.N.A.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Slone; one son, Ricky Lee Slone; one sister, Wilda Caudill; and four brothers, Charles Edward Johnson, Albert Johnson, DC Hatton and Bill Hatton.
She is survived by two daughters, Wanda Osborne, Juanita Johnson; special daughter, Peggy Halcomb; one sister, Altona Heffley; three grandchildren, Kimberly Hoskins, Megan Benton and Ashley Johnson; six great grandchildren, Peyton, Landon, Kymber, Kenzleigh, Raiden and Piper.
Visitations were held at 12 p.m., Friday, July 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Slone Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ellenola Vazquez
Ellenola Birmingham Vazquez, 85, died January 3, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
She was born in Hardburly, April 6, 1936, the daughter of the late Lora Combs Birmingham. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she studied nursing. She was the first female bus driver for the Perry County School System back in the late 1960’s while her ex-husband served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. During this time, she was active in community events in the Hardburly community as she helped revamp the Hardburly baseball field and Hardburly Park. She was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her son, Steve Hochberger; her grandparents Tilden and Ellen Holiday Combs; uncles Roland “Chink” Combs and Dr. Lyndon Combs
She is survived by two sons, Roland Vazquez of Fla., and Randy Vazquez of Cal.; ex-husband retired naval commander Raul Vazquez of Cal,; grandchildren Ricardo, Rebecca, Colton, Randy and Chase; one brother, Harry George Birmingham of Cal.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
