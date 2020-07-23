Tammy Bailey
Tammy Sue Bailey, 48, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Brownsfork.
She was born in Hazard, January 16, 1972, the daughter of the late Harold Lawson and the late Helen Lawson. She loved her children and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Scott Bailey of Hazard; son, Anthony Scott Bailey of Hazard; daughter, Alexis Mary Helen Bailey of Hazard; two brothers, Ronnie Lawson of Hazard, Harold Jr. Lawson of Hazard; two sisters, Brenda Combs of Typo, Tammy Sue Ghoul of Mich.; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merrill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Watts & Lawson Cemetery, Brownsfork. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Charles Caskey Jr.
Charles Caskey Jr., 81, of Combs, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence.
He was born July 2, 1939, the son of the late Charles Caskey Sr. and the late Georgia Horne Godsey. He was a retired coal truck driver.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Caskey; one daughter, Abby Christine Lawson; and a host of siblings.
He is survived by one daughter, Debra Clark of Knott County; one son, Roy Caskey (Paula Fields) of Combs; one sister, Wanda Fisher of Tex.; one brother, Roger Caskey of Somerset; three grandchildren, Ashley Taylor (Jason), Ferlin Dobson and Natasha Terry (Becky); five great grandchildren, Jackson, Harper, Bryleigh, Kamden Jo and Adley; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Kenny Smith officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations towards the funeral expenses.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Myrtle Noble
Myrtle Noble, 75, of Happy, died Sunday, July 19, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, November 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Melvin Jent and the late Mamie Pratt Jent.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant son and one sister, Faye Stunk. She was a Member of the Happy Bible Baptist Church, Chris Sale led Myrtle to the Lord days before she passed and was also baptized at her home. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, James Hershel Noble of Happy; daughter, Donna Jean Combs of Corbin; sisters, Maxine Eversole (Bobby) of Lothair, Juanita Ritchie of Happy; brother, Melvin Jent, Jr. of Big Creek; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; special friend, Jean Carol Combs; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Sale officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Hill Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Mary Riley
Mary Ruth Riley, 79, of Viper, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Perry County, July 29, 1940, the daughter of the late Hiram Pratt and the late Abbie Hall Pratt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” McClelland Riley; five brothers, Hassel, Eugene “Boney”, Louie, J.P. and Clyde; and two sisters, Georgie and Kat.
She is survived one daughter, Beth Totillo (Tim); two sons, Patrick (Theresa) Riley, Billy Riley (Cecily); one sister, Carrol Combs; six grandchildren, Michael Riley, Sean Riley, Austin Totillo, Ashlyn Totillo, Abbie Riley and Kayla Riley; and a loving host of family and friends.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.