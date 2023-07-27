Elizabeth Caudill
Elizabeth Ellen “Libbie” Caudill, 72, of Sassafras, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born October 24, 1950, the daughter of the late Richard Gray and the late Mae Stephenson Gray. She enjoyed watching game shows and soap operas. She loved to spend time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Randall “Popeye” Caudill; and two sisters, Margaret Howell and Virginia Salyer.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda Gayheart (Scott) of Sassafras; one son, Boyd Richard “Dickey” Caudill of Sassafras; four sisters, Janice Johnson of Fla., Jeanette Mosley of OH, Loretta Tennant of Minn., and Juanita Lafferty of Allen; two brothers, Richard Gray (Betty) of Tex., Timmy Gray of Sassafras; four grandchildren, Kailey Wooton (Shawn) Alexis Smith, Rheanna Gayheart and Cash Gayheart; three great grandchildren, Addison Sumner, Liam Sumner and Mallory Wooton; special friends, Betty Sandlin and Della Rea Craft; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 at Smithsboro Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Carr Fork Memorial Cemetery, Knott Co. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
Gilbert Eugene Couch
Gilbert Eugene Couch, 56, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
A graveside service was held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 24 at Couch Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Brooklyn Gray
Brooklyn Autumn Paige Gray, 27, of Hazard, died Friday, July 21, 2023 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ernie Fugate and David Gray officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Janie Morgan
In Loving Memory of Janie W. Morgan
Janie was born on December 6, 1951. She was the cherished daughter of Marcus “Butch” Whitaker (father) and Ethel F. Mitchell (mother). From an early age, it was evident that Janie possessed an extraordinary capacity to bring comfort and joy to those around her.
Janie was selfless. She dedicated her life to caring for others, both within her family and throughout the community. She was a devoted wife to the love of her life, William “Bill” Morgan, for the past 48 years.
She attended and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Social Work and then returned to the Perry County area to help her community in any and every way she could.
Janie's kindness knew no bounds, extending far beyond her immediate family. Whether it was lending a listening ear to a neighbor in need or caring for any number of stray Lothair animals, Janie was always there. Her work began as a social worker at the Perry County Health Department, where she spent over 25 years, moving on to work for Hazard Health and Rehab, where she eventually retired, and Janie was there - extending a helping hand and offering words of comfort to others through life’s most troubled times. Her acts of love and compassion uplifted spirits for decades.
Her greatest joy and source of pride were her children, William “Marc” Morgan, and Amy (Hank) Gabbard. Janie’s children became a reflection of her kind-hearted nature, carrying forward her legacy of compassion for all of God’s creatures in this world. She leaves behind three deeply adored grandchildren: Zoe, Owen and Camden. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life. She is also survived by her brother Randy Whitaker, of Florida.
Janie's impact on the lives of others was immeasurable. Her twinkling eyes, radiant smile and genuine care touched the hearts of everyone she encountered. She had a special gift for making people feel seen, heard, and loved, making the world a brighter place simply by being in it. Janie loved to read, and she never met a stranger, especially if they had four legs instead of two.
Janie passed away on July 13, 2023 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center.
A Memorial service was held on Monday, July 24, at Lothair Community Church. Dana Feltner officiating.
As we bid farewell to Janie, we find solace in the knowledge that her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched. Her kindness and compassion will continue to inspire us all, reminding us to embrace love, practice empathy, and lend a helping hand wherever we can.
While Janie’s physical body is no longer with us, her caring spirit will live on.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making donations to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter or Lothair Community Church.
May we honor Janie’s life by continuing her legacy of love and kindness, and may her soul find eternal peace in the arms of the divine.
Arvil Mullins
Arvil Dean Mullins, 64, of Litt Carr, died Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Hazard, July 31, 1958, the son of the late Ella Mae Mullins and Raymond Mullins. He was a retired coal truck driver, loved his Harley, and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Mullins, Ronnie Mullins, and Homer Mullins.
He is survived by his daughters, Ashley Hurt (William) of Litt Carr, Dena Combs of Sassafras; son, Austin Mullins (Madison Little) of Hazard; brother, Shelby Mullins (Peggy) of Georgetown, Ind.; sisters, Lavern Snellen (Joe) of Lebanon Junction, Wanda Loudermilk (Robert) of Louisville, Collett Drury of Louisville; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 23 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Joe Kirby officiating. Burial followed in the Mullins-Madden Family Cemetery, Sassafras. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Randy Vance
Randy Thomas Vance, 67, died Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
A Celebration of Life service was held Sunday, July 23 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Chris Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Woodrow Westerfield
Woodrow Westerfield, 82, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Hazard Health & Rehab.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilburn Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Boyd Whitaker
Boyd Whitaker, 63 of Hazard, died Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Chicago, Ill., July 22, 1960, the son of the late Jack Whitaker and the late Dixie Minix Whitaker. He was a former dispatcher for Perry County 911, and enjoyed traveling, cooking, and family gatherings.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Whitaker and Martha Whitaker; brother, Floyd Whitaker; nephew, Ryan Whitaker; paternal grandparents, Joe and Callie Whitaker; maternal grandparents, Earn and Myrtle Minix.
He is survived by his brother, Jesse Whitaker (Lavonna) of Grapevine; sister, Patricia Whitaker (Joe) of Grapevine; niece, Daniqua Whitaker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Whitaker Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
