Juanita Feltner
Juanita Feltner, 67, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was born September 18, 1954, the daughter of the late Arch Collins and the late Genova Henson Collins. She was a former owner and operator of her own restaurant. She enjoyed sewing and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Randall Maggard.
She is survived by one son, Timothy Maggard (Tonya) of Busy; seven sisters, Dora White of Hazard, Sara Herald of Wolf Coal, Liz McCoy (Clyde) of Sassafras, Melinda Baker (Michael) of Chavies, Phyllis Anderson of Buckhorn, Jentie Collins (Ricky) of Busy, Nancy Couch (Jerry) of Busy; six brothers, Ben Collins (Emma) of Keneva, John Collins of Chavies, David Collins (Brenda) of Jackson, Phillip Collins (Brenda) of Chavies, Danny Collins (Shelia) of Chavies, Tommy Collins (Michael) of Winchester; four grandchildren, Britney, Amanda (Tommy), Tyler and Miranda (Jake); nine great grandchildren; Ashleigh, Tyler, Braiden, Easton, Destiny, Danny, Madison, Oaklyn and Aubree; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Larry Gross officiating. Burial followed in the Collins Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vera Ison
Vera Ison, 88, of Slemp, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 7, 1934, the daughter of the late John Asher and the late Mary Hibbard Asher. She was the postmaster at Leatherwood of over 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Denver Ison; one son, Ronnie Ison; and three brothers, Estill, Lester and Aster Asher.
She is survived by one brother, Chester Asher (Sue) of Cornettsville; special niece, Jennifer Caudill (Todd) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, July 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Kenny Salmons and Charles Bush officiating. Burial followed in the Ison Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Shirley Ann Combs McIntosh
Shirley Ann Combs McIntosh, 75, of Buckhorn, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Buckhorn, April 21, 1947, the daughter of the late Paul and Jessie Burns Combs. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She also had many friends and was a well-loved and respected member of her Buckhorn Community. – She retired from her career as a Medical Records Clerk at Buckhorn Children’s Center.-She was an active member and EMT of the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. She was also a proud member of the prestigious Kentucky Colonels.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother: Larry “Buck” Combs; grandson, James Frederick “Bubby” Barger; great granddaughter, Madilynn Delaine Nicole Engle.
She is survived by her husband and best friend of over thirty-four years, Larry McIntosh of Buckhorn. four children, Frederick (Tammy) Barger of Chavies, Linda Barger of Berea, Emma (Dustin) Neace of Gays Creek, Larry Travis (Bambi) McIntosh of Buckhorn; Sisters, Alice (Glenn) McIntosh, Kathy Hickman, Patsy( Delbert) Colwell all of Buckhorn; and brothers, Taylor (Faye) Combs and Chester (Chris) Combs of Buckhorn; ten grandchildren, Michelle Deaton, Cassidy King, Brandon Cole, Kelsey Robinson, Courtney Deaton, Liberty Neace, Hayden Neace, Preston McIntosh, Blaisley Neace, Jullien McIntosh; great grandchildren, Abby, Collin, Kenley, Carson, Trenton, Caleb, Presley, Haven, Oakley, Ace; and a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at noon at the Community Harvest Church at Buckhorn with Calvin and Carol Bowling officiating. Burial followed in the Combs Cemetery, Squabble Creek, Buckhorn, Arrangements were under the direction of Deaton Funeral Home of Jackson.
The family wishes to acknowledge sincere appreciation to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. Their kindness will remain in the hearts of the family forever.
Celia Stacy
Celia Stacy, 85, of Vicco, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022
She was born in Leslie County, August 13, 1936, the daughter of the late Andy Wells and the late Laura Griffith Wells. She worked for the Hazard A.R.H. for over 20-years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Stacy; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 22 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ron Stewart
Ron Stewart, 76, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born May 29, 1946, the son of the late Lloyd Stewart and the late Sallie Langdon Stewart. He was a retired Uniserve Director for K.E.A serving over 40 years. He was a member of the Bowman Memorial Methodist Church, Hazard Lions Club, Hazard Masonic Lodge, National Knife Collectors Club and Leatherwood Blacksmith Association. He was the author of 18 books on pocket knives and straight razors. He was also an ingenious member of the Challenger Center Board of Directors.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Stewart; two sons, Shadron Stewart (Jaime) of Richmond, Shane Stewart (Emily); four grandchildren; Katie, Sam, Matthew and Andrew; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 22, at Manchester Memorial Gardens, Manchester. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Suedell Duff Stidham
Suedell Dull Stidham, 79, of Chavies, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, May 21, 1943, the daughter of the late Logan Duff and the late Mollie Fugate Duff. She was a retired teacher’s aid working for 27-years at Chavies Elementary.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ethan Duff and Simpson “Toad” Duff; two sisters, Helen Louise Duff and Betsy Blythe.
She is survived by her husband, Tome “Trick” Stidham of Chavies; two sons, Glenn Stidham (Goldie) of Chavies, Jeffery Stidham (Catherine) of Lost Creek; brother, Earl Duff of Louisville; two sisters, Edna Pelfrey of Middletown, Oh, Thelma Davidson of Ft. Myers, Fla.; two grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the Kentucky Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Angela Vanover
Angela Vanover, 50, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 23, 2022 at U.K. Medical Center.
Memorial visitations will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The family request that everyone attending the visitation to please wear a mask.
