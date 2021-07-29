Donald Barnett
Donald Michael Barnett, 71, of Sassafras, died Friday, July 23, 2021, at Whitesburg A.R.H.
He was born in Hazard, July 15, 1950, the son of the late Vernon Barnett and the late Bonnie Frazier Barnett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Doug, Richard, Cecil and Danny Barnett.
He is survived by two sisters, Peggy Ashworth of Happy, Sue Butterworth of Boston, Mass.; brother, Jackie Barnett of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Nathan Crump officiating. Burial followed in the Blackhawk Cemetery, Happy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Irene Blair
Irene “Meemaw” Blair, 96, of Viper, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Hazard Medical Center.
She was born July 8, 1925, the daughter of the late Chester C. Ross and the late Bertie Brandenberg Ross. She was a member of the Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and a past Matron of the Eastern Star.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Blair; one brother, Chester Eugene Ross; and two sisters, Geneva Simpson and Jeanette New.
She is survived by two daughters, Pauline Adkins of Viper, Janet Browning of Viper; one son, Johnny Blair (Rhonda) of Viper; two grandchildren, Scott Blair and Missy Blair; one great grandson, John Houston Knight; daughter-in-law, Lynda Combs; sister-in-law, Geraldine Eley; special friends, Robert Slone and Wilma Boyd; caregiver, Vicky Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Monday, July 26, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jared Salmons and Kenny Salmons officiating. Burial followed in the Carrs Fork Cemetery, Knott Co. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Jimmy Combs
Jimmy Dean Combs, 62, of Glomar, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, June 12, 1959, the son of Betty Maxine Brown Combs and the late Everett Bo Combs.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Michael Wayne Combs. He loved basketball, riding four wheelers, hunting, and anything to do with the outdoors.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Linda Combs of Glomar; son, Jimmy Combs Jr. (Rebecca) of Combs; daughter, Jessica Jones (D.J.) of Lost Creek; brother, Terry Combs (Connie) of Vicco; four sisters, Carla Jones (Luther) of Glomar, Daphine Feltner of Glomar, Angelia York (Larry) of West Liberty, Chasity Combs of Hazard; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chad Campbell and Jack Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Bill Hill Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Dave Johnson
Dave Johnson, 87, of Busy, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Wheeling, W. Va., April 28, 1934; He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. After serving in the Navy Dave worked for a utility company before settling into his career of becoming a professional painter. After retirement he moved to Kentucky and then started working at Wal-Mart, where he worked for 22-years and was still currently employed, he enjoyed greeting people as they entered with a smile and kind word. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and a Member of the Masonic Lodge in Carol Stream, Illinois. He was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Ralph; two sisters, Rose and Pat.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Johnson of Busy; son, Stephen Johnson of Tenn.; daughter, Kendra Johnson of Hazard; special children, Kimberly Orstead (Brad) of Iowa, Wesley Orstead (Paula) of Ill., William Scott of Tex.; 11 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended Walmart family, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Darryl Greer officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Southeast, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Roger Lewis
Roger Lee Lewis, 73, of Amburgey, died Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, December 24, 1947, the son of the late Lee Lewis and the late Eva Brock Lewis. He loved watching U.K. Basketball, westerns, and loved his family dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Lewis.
He is survived by his wife, Reda Lewis of Amburgey; son, Tony Lewis of Big Creek; daughter, Angela Joseph of Richmond; step-sons, Matthew Couch (Amy) of Amburgey, Steven Daniels (Wilma) of Fla.; step-daughter, Marilyn Lewis of Va.; sister, Peggy Torok (Duane) of Bulan; five grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor James Cornett officiating. Burial will follow in the Kilburn Cemetery, Avawam. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Kimmie Mullins Jr.
Kimmie Lee Mullins Jr., 47, of Bonnyman, died Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Plymouth, Ind., January 28, 1974, the son of Tina Marie Turner Mullins and the late Kimmie Mullins Sr. He was a member of the Jackson Fire Department and a former prison guard and cross country truck driver.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Kendra Thornsberry Mullins; two daughters, Briana Hall (Tyler), Brittany Mullins; one son, Kenneth “Brian Short (Madison); two sisters, Sharri Mullins, April Mullins (Mickey); two brothers, Shane Mullins (Kora), Jonathan Mullins (Heather); one grandchild, Madeleine Talmesha Dru Short; and a host of family and friends.
A memorial services was held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Justin Ritchie officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Evalee Turner
Evalee Estep Turner, 55, of Jackson, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
She was born January 15, 1966, in Hazard the daughter of the late Marion Estep and the late Nancy Fugate Estep.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Eric Terry Christopher Estep; one sister, Nellie McIntosh; and one brother, Tommy Estep.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lee Turner; one daughter, Jerrica Turner (Zach) of Lost Creek; two stepsons, Randy Turner (Alicia) of Jackson, Kevin Turner of Jackson; one sister, Mary Engle (Lloyd) of Lost Creek; three brothers, Junior Estep (Sally) of Hazard, Farmer Estep (Brenda) of Chavies, Taylor Estep of Chavies; one grandchild, Kinsley Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Christ Turner and Joe Engle officiating. Burial followed in the Estep Cemetery, Keneva. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Rufus Wooten
Rufus Wooten, 71, of Bulan, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born in Perry County, April 8, 1950, the son of the late Bill Wooten and the late Elizabeth Sawyer Wooten. He was a member of the Church of God a worldwide association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Wooten.
He is survived by his wife, Glenna Griffith Wooten; two daughters, Crystal Michelle Burgess (Alan) of Hazard, Monica Barker (Gary) of Bulan; one son, Michael Wooten of Richmond; five sisters, Rhonda Miller of Dwarf, Ruby Riley (Dena) of Ind., Violet Humphrey (Gayle) of Sadleville, Vickie Beverly (Daryl) of Dwarf, Vaughda Wooten (Debbie) of Knott County; six grandchildren, Whitney Adams, Dylan Adams, Cassidy Adams, Jacob Adams, Avery Barker and Aaron Barker; sister-in-law, Kathy Wooten of Sadleville; close friend, Scotty Potter of Glasgow; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Eric Evans officiating. Burial followed in the Wooten Family Cemetery, Tibbey. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
