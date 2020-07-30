Harold Brashear
Harold Glenn Brashear, 92, of Viper, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born January 5, 1928, the son of the late Marion Brashear and the late Virgie Brown Brashear. He was many things. A complex man that was larger than life in many wants. We still remember the smell of vanilla cigarellos he used to keep in his breast pocket. A vicious canasta player. He drove Cadillacs, and built things with his hands. He grew flowers. He had a laugh that was almost cartoonish in how big it was. He loved a good story better than anything. Never mind if the facts were a bit stretched; the drama of it was worth it. He knew the history of the holler. He was too young to fight in WWII, so he went to Maine to pick potatoes and milk cows instead. He loved it there. He loved his mother. He built houses and buildings all over the state. He quit school in 8th grade because the teacher wouldn’t tell him what a word meant. He loved to laugh, and more than that, he loved to make you laugh. Part of a dying breed and a generation swiftly slipping away.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Della Combs Brashear; two sisters, Thelma Riddle and Lucille Campbell; one brother, Aaron Brashear.
He is survived by one daughter, Pam Brashear (Jay) of Perry County; five sons, Podge Brashear (Estella) of Perry County, Nick Brashear (Laura) of Perry County, Mitch Brashear (Sally) of Knott County, Jeff Brashear (Sue) of Perry County and Sug Brashear (Carol) of Perry County; two sisters, Stella Ison of Mich., Ann Pendleton of Fla.; two brothers, Keith Brashear and Robert Brashear, both of Perry County; 12 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 57 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701 or Lone Pine Baptist Church, 5220 Left Fork Maces Crk. Rd, Viper, KY 41777.
This is a paid obituary.
Ronald Collier, M.D.
Ronald Newton Collier, M.D., 81, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the UK Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born July 10, 1939, the first child of the late Iva Adams Collier and the late Newton Willard Collier of Mayking. He was a graduate of Whitesburg High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree at Union College in Barbourville, and his Doctorate of Medicine at the University of Louisville. He served two years in the army, posted to Fort Sam Houston, Texas, for training, and then to Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was promoted to Major. He returned to his pediatric practice in Louisville, in 1970, serving as the President of the Jefferson County Pediatric Society, the President of the Jefferson County Medical Society, and as a guest lecturer for the University of Louisville Medical School. He also led teaching rounds for UofL medical students. He was a member of the Kentucky Medical Association (KMA), the American Medical Association (AMA), the Kentucky Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and he served on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky Medical Insurance Company. He served as a deacon at West Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, for many years, enjoying additional community service roles including providing physicals for students and their families at Wolfe County High School and playing Santa Clause for the church’s annual Christmas dinners. After retiring from his practice in Louisville, and enjoying travel with his wife and friends, the two settled in Hazard, where Doc joined the Hazard Clinic as a part-time pediatrician. The Colliers joined the First Presbyterian Church of Hazard, and Doc served as Elder. He was back home in the mountains of eastern Kentucky where he enjoyed taking care of the children and families of the region where he grew up. He retired from the ARH Hazard Clinic in 2019. He loved fishing, reading murder mysteries, and most especially spending time with his children and grandchildren whether they were taking a walk or he was watching them play baseball, volleyball, lacross, or basketball. Jan and Ron would have been married 60 years on August 13, 2020.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Janice (Jan) Martin Collier; two daughters, Dr. Deronda Collier Mobelini (Mayor Donald “Happy” Mobelini), Mrs. Heather Collier Speicher (Dr. Matthew Speicher); three granddaughters and three grandsons, Madison Mobelini Patrick (Chase Patrick), Collier Ronald Mobelini, and Marryn Rochelle Ruth Mobelini of Hazard, Bennett David Speicher, Elizabeth Helen Speicher, and Thomas Matthew Speicher of Baltimore, Maryland; sister, Esteva Carol Cassem (Lexington); nephew, Michael Stephen Cassem (Lexington), and his brothers-in-law Dennis Martin (Jeannie) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Byron Martin (Kirby) of Beaver Creek, Oh., and many other nephews, nieces and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dr. Larry Orange officiating. Graveside services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, August 1 at the McDonald Cemetery, Barbourville. Pall bearers; Michael Cassem (nephew), Jarrod Martin (nephew), Joshua Martin (nephew), Bennett Speicher (grandson), Thomas Speicher (grandson), Collier Mobelini (grandson), Matthew Speicher (son-in-law), Donald “Happy” Mobelini (son-in-law), Chase Patrick (grandson-in-law), Ronald Combs (family friend), Jarrod Combs (family friend), Jon Combs (family friend) and Josh Combs (family friend). Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Minnie Combs
Minnie Nell Combs, 69, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 22, 1951, the daughter of the late Melvin Riley and Margaret Combs Roberts. She worked as a nurse aide for many years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James P Riley and Irvin M Riley
She is survived by her husband, Dale Combs; one daughter, Karen Combs Clemons (Chad) of Bulan; two sons, Jamie Dale Combs (Ruthann) of Ind., Phillip Dwayne Combs of Hazard; four sisters, Mary Luttrell of Ind., Sue Combs of Ind., Patty Taylor (John) of Ind., Edna Whiatker of S. Car.; five grandchildren, Charles, Ashyln, Jaden, Chance and Connor; one great grandchild, Kayslee; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Albert Bo Kilburn officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
This is a paid obituary.
Dexter Grigsby
Dexter Grigsby, 83, of Hazard, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, September 18, 1936, the son of the late Mack Grigsby and the late Lola Williams Grigsby. He was a Member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church and enjoyed playing the banjo, woodworking, and especially loved working on his old 46’ red Chevy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Glennis Grigsby, Kenneth Grigsby, and Earl Gordon Grigsby; Sister, Martha Ritchie.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Grigsby of Hazard; step-son, Bernie Jones of Hazard; daughter, Tina Everidge (Lenville) of Typo; step-daughter, Sondra (Darrel) Hancock of Indianapolis, Ind.; three brothers, Edward Grigsby (Faye) of Knott Co., Eugene Grigsby of Dayton, OH., J.C. Grigsby (Karen) of Bulan; sister, Gladys Lively of Hazard; three grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Billy Ray Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Branch Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Barbara Howard
Barbara Jean Howard, 72, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Breathitt County, February 8, 1948, the daughter of the late Marcus Stidham and the late Susie Spicer Stidham. She loved reading books, flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven sisters, Eliza Jane Stidham, Rosie Spicer, Mae Smith, Stella Smith, Lillie, Betty Stidham and Nellie Brennman; two brothers, Oscar Stidham and John Stidham.
She is survived by her husband, Edmond Howard; son, Michael Howard (Emily) of Madisonville; daughter, Regina Howard Pence (James) of Hazard; two brothers, Sam Stidham of Ind., Marcus Stidham, Jr. of Rowdy; five sisters, Mary Miller of Del., Marie Damon of Del., Pauline Haddix of Rowdy, Ruth Barnett of Rowdy, Patricia Noble of Louisville; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Eldon Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Paint Valley Memorial Gardens, West Liberty. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Connie Madden
Connie Madden, 94, of Delphia, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence in Buckhorn.
She was born in Hazard, June 2, 1926, the daughter of the late Bradley Browning and the late Betty Sparkman Browning. She loved the Lord, working in the garden, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Eddie Williams and Wilmer Madden; two brothers, Joe and Otis Browning; two sisters, Ida Mae Morgan Mathias and Cassie Williams; two infant grandsons, one infant granddaughter ; one infant great-great grandson.
She is survived by her son, Eddie Eugene Williams (TatJana) of London; three daughters, Shirley Young (Clinton) of Lawrenceburg, Janice Worley (Bobby) of Tenn., Joyce Eversole (Verdon) of Buckhorn; four step children; 14 grandchildren; seven step grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Glenn Cornett and Don Browning officiating. Burial followed in the Sparkman-Browning Family Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Douglas Noble
Douglas Noble, 54, of Hazard, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Hazard Medical Center.
He was born March 16, 1966, the son of the late James Douglas “Boozer” Noble and the late Mary Shawhan Noble.
He is survived by two sons, Specer Walters of Col., Jimmy Walters of Tenn.; one brother, James Noble of Hazard; two sisters, Katharine Noble and Sharon Tharp of Tenn.; three grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Noble Cemetery, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Bernard Smith
Bernard "Bernie “Smith, 71, of Viper, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 04, 1948, the son of the late Renzel Smith and the late Doris Buehner Smith. He was a United States Army Veteran and retired maintenance worker for the Corp of Engineers.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Raye Coots. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Cornett Smith; seven daughters, Tammy Maynard of Louisville, Sherry Smith of Louisville, Lisa Shelton of Hazard, Renee Bush of Viper, Cassie Cornett of Letcher County, America Adams of Perry County, Kayla Cornett of Letcher County; three sons, James Shelton, Jesse Estep, Austin Couch all of Perry County; one brother, Barry Smith of Louisville; one sister, Beverly Etechson (Kenny) of Louisville; 12 grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 26 at the home of Nancy Smith, 920 Slickford Road, Viper. Burial followed in the Mom’s Place Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
This is a paid obituary.
Julius Walker
Julius C. Walker, 67, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Highland ARH Hospital.
He was born in Perry County, August 20, 1952, the son of the late James Walker Sr. and the late Laura Combs Walker. He was known all over town as the gentle giant that was loved by everyone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Walker; companion, Mary B. Walker; three brother; Jesse, Don and Joby ; three sisters; Geneva, Gwen and Becky. He is survived by four daughters, Shontell Watson of GA, Marquetta Walker of Hazard, Jamie Walker of Hazard and Chrystal Hunt of Hazard; three sons, Clinton Dwayne Walker (Kristi) of Hazard, Freddy Hunt of Hazard and Mark Hunt of Lexington; nine sisters, Audrey Green, Faye Walker, Eva Harris, Pricella Walker, Jackie Walker, Feltina Burdette, Mary Florence Walker, Wilma Potter and Alma Delores Williams; two brothers, James Walker Jr. and Tony Walker; 15 grandchildren; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ramon Creech officiating. Burial followed in the Town Mtn. Cemetery, Town Mtn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made towards the funeral expenses.
This is a paid obituary.