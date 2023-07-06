Phyllis Baker
Phyllis Jean Baker, 75, died Thursday, June 29, 2023 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merril David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Butterfly Cemetery, Busy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Danny Lewis
Danny R. Lewis, 57, died Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Pikeville.
He was born October 5, 1965, the son of Earl and Pearl Lewis.
Danny was preceded in death by his niece, Amanda Jo White.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by siblings, Mark Lewis, Glenna White, Michael Lewis, Eugene (Annette) Lewis, Angel Miller, Lisa (Scott) Reagan and Vicki Wilson; nieces, Jessica, Michelle, Christian, Tonya, Nicole, April, Patricia and Tabitha; nephews, Christopher, David, Josh, Justin, Cody and Timmy; 12 great nieces and 13 great nephews.
Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 30 at Wildwood Church Cemetery.
Services were under the direction of Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations.
This is a paid obituary.
