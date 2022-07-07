Paul J. Feltner
Paul J. Feltner, 57, of Hazard, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 2 at First Creek Baptist Church with Rev. A.D. “Pete” McGee officiating. Burial followed in the Fugate Cemetery, Bonnyman. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Pastor Henry Fugate Jr.
Pastor Henry Fugate, Jr., 69, of Hazard, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, June 2, 1953, the son of the late Henry Fugate and the late Geneva Fugate. Henry was the Pastor of the Victory Lighthouse Pentecostal Church of God since June, 2006. He and the love of his life, Donna would have been Married 50 years on July, 9th. He loved and adored his grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all of his family and always got great enjoyment of watching all of the kids play ball.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Fugate of Bonnyman; children, Henry Steven Fugate (Ganee) of Chavies, Jennifer Grigsby (Steven) of Brownsfork, Donnie Paul Fugate (Ashley) of Hazard; sister, Becky Neace (Roger) of Bonnyman; seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and a host of many other special nieces, nephews, church family, relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with William Morris, Bill Vanover, and Thomas Neace officiating. Burial followed in the Short Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Rae Lyn Hughes
Rae Lyn Hughes, 40, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born October 27, 1981. She was a member of Lothair Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and visiting the ocean. She loved her cat Ginger and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ray and Janice Hughes; one brother, Ryan Hughes; and one uncle, Paul Hughes.
She is survived by her mother, Missy Hughes Struck (Billy); husband, Scott Grigsby; one daughter, Callie Elizabeth Grigsby; one son, Houston Caldwell; one brother, Zack Struck (Amanda); aunt, Allison Baker (Mace); mother-in-law, Deby Miniard (Gumpy); father-in-law, Danny Grigsby (Wanda); brother-in-law, Steven Grigsby (Jennifer); five nieces, Carmen Noble, Aubrey Noble, Kinsley Struck, Ally King and Brooke King; and a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of Life services will be at 4 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at Heavenly Heights Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Michael Carlos Lamz
Michael Carlos Lamz, 46, of Viper, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his residence.
He was born May 31, 1976, the son of Theresia Jamison and Frank Lamz. He enjoyed four wheeling and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Forester and Ida Brashear; and step-father, Marvin Jamison.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two step brothers, Lee Enwright (Amy) of Wis.; Robert Jamison (Mara) of Leatherwood; three sisters, Christina Gentry of Frenchburg, Sharon Spencer (Benton) of Alaska, Francine Lamz of Viper; one step-sister, Crystal Jamison, of Ill; special friend, Mike “Chubb” Lewis; two special nieces, Lalin Gentry and Charil Baker; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 1 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dean Melton officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Drucie Ann Nix
Drucie Ann Nix, 71, of Busy, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at KY River Medical Center.
She was born in Wolfe County, June 17, 1951, the daughter of the late Oscar McIntosh and the late Millie McIntosh. She was a member of the Latter House Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Hiram Nix, Jr; one daughter, Julie Ann Rutherford Huff; brothers, G.C. McIntosh, Jerry McIntosh, Michael McIntosh, Oscar Jr. McIntosh, Ernest McIntosh, and Oscar Dewey McIntosh; sisters, Mary Jo McIntosh and Irene Turner.
She is survived by four daughters, Missy Gross of Barbourville, Kathie Marie Combs (John Allen) of Bell Co., Omie Pierce of Hazard, Melinda Sue Campbell of Bonnyman; brother, Arnold McIntosh (Pearlie) of Ind.; four sisters, Patricia Campbell (Jimmy) of Jackson, Martha Turner (Roger B.) of Lee Co., Debbie McIntosh of Jackson, Christine Combs of Lee Co.; 11 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Ramon Creech and Ronnie Wells officiating. Burial followed in the Gross Cemetery, Barbourville. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
John Robert Smith
John Robert Smith, 52, of Flint, Mich., died Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
He was born in Flint, Mich., May 17, 1970, the son of Matilda Whitaker Smith and the late Otto Smith. He was always the life of the party, he loved to play guitar and drums, he loved his dog “Little Ni” and most of all loved his family and friends.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Alma Smith; maternal grandparents, John and Flossie Whitaker; uncles, Larry Smith, Ed Whitaker, Charles Whitaker, Earl Whitaker and Bud Whitaker; aunts, Emmalene Whitaker, Freda Smith, Gertrude Brewer, Lucille Smith and Eunice Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughter, Johnna Rae Smith of Monroe, Mich.; sister, Amanda Kay Golden (Ben) of Somerset; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Amanda Golden officiating. Burial followed in the Whitaker Cemetery, Big Creek. Arrangements were the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Vola Kendrick Turner
Vola Kendrick Turner, 90, formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Norton Pavilion Hosparus Center.
She was born in Perry County, August 7, 1931, the daughter of the late Daniel Kendrick and the late Dollie Spicer Kendrick. She was a retired nurse and caretaker. She enjoyed listening to gospel music. She loved spending time with her family.
In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Turner; one daughter, Mary Jane Turner; four brothers; Daniel Kendrick, Winifred Kendrick, Hobert Kendrick and Jack Kendrick; and two sisters, Jessie Combs and Lillian Sufferidge.
She is survived by one daughter, Linda Martin (Roger); three sons; Jackie Turner (Debbie), Mike Turner (Lisa) and Steven Turner (Melissa); eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
A private graveside service was held at Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
