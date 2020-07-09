Kimberly Bush
Kimberly Williams Bush, 46, of Louisville, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the U of L Health Jewish Hospital of Louisville.
She was born October 15, 1973, the daughter of the late R.C. Williams and the late Gladys Gayheart Williams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Pam Brock. She is survived by her step mother, Sally Williams; one son, Cody Bush (Mackenzie); two daughters, Brandie Bush and Brianna Bush; three sisters, Rhonda Williams, Sheila Anderson (Brian) and Sherry Williams; special friend, Johnny Johnson; three nieces, Brittany Kilgore, Melissa Liechty and Alice Watkins; one nephew, Kevin Williams; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 3, at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home with Clayton Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joyce Collins
Joyce Lee Collins, 80, of Krypton, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at U.K. Medical Center.
She was born in Hell For Certain, March 6, 1940, the daughter of the late Coda Colwell and the late Maude Hamblin Colwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Kenneth Collins; five brothers, Taylor, Buford, Walden, Ronald and Burton; three sisters, June, Rhoda and Peggy. She loved to sing and was a life-long member of the Huff Island Old Regular Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 63 ½ years, Nathaniel Combs of Krypton; three brothers, William Morris Colwell of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Boyd Colwell (Karen) of Columbus, OH, Lloyd Colwell (Brenda) of Yerkes; sister, Rose Marie Collins (Willie Ray) of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; and a host of relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Bobby Collins, George Hamblin and Larry Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Hamblin Family Cemetery, Krypton. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Roderick Combs
Roderick Raymond Combs, Jr., 94, died, Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice at Health Central, in Ocoee, FL, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Ray (as he was always called) was born and raised in Kentucky, the son of the late Ethel (Owens) and Roderick R. Combs, Sr. of Hazard, and was employed as an aeronautical engineer at Martin Marietta. From a young age, he was fascinated by the beauty and power of flight. He began as a model airplane flyer in his teens, then went on to obtain a degree in aeronautics from University of Kentucky, and to serve his country in WWII as a member of both the Army Air Corps and the United States Air Force. A long-standing member of the American Model Association, He won numerous model airplane flying awards and he originated and directed The Hush Up Meet in Palm Bay, Fla., a competition reserved for rubber-powered planes. He built and flew his own models well into his 80s and, as an avid tennis player, he managed to play doubles until he was 90. He is survived by his loving wife Bertha Ann (Lutes) Combs, of Orlando, to cherish his memory, along with three daughters, Barbara Ann Combs Alward of Seattle, WA, Margaret (Margie) Ray Combs, of Seattle, WA, Camela (Cami) Cay Wass, of Windermere; two sons, Roderick R. Combs, III, and James Owens Combs, both of Orlando; two sisters, Audrea Lee Spicer of Los Angeles; Barbara Faye Combs of Louisville; a brother-in-law, Charles Spicer from Los Angeles; two sons-in-law, Bruce Alward of Seattle and Mike Wass from Orlando; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Services were held on Wednesday, June 24th, at Family Church - Windermere Campus (First Baptist Church of Windermere), FL, with Dr. Charles (Chuck) Carter officiating. Burial followed the service with military honors at Dr. Phillips Cemetery in Orlando. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Arrangements were under the direction of Dobbs Funeral Home, Orlando, Fla.
Verneda Combs
Verneda “Vernie” Combs, 93, of Hazard, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born September 7, 1926, the daughter of the late Albert Gross and the late Rebecca Fugate Gross.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Earl Combs; one son, Curt Combs; and a host of siblings.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Ratliff (Donald) of Lancaster; one son, Dana Combs (Brenda) of Berea; daughter-in-law, Teresa Combs; one sister, Susie Couch (Raymond); eight grandchildren, Jamie Combs, Stevie Combs, Chelsea Combs, Raeanne Powers, Whitley Ratliff, Joshua Ratliff, Nicole Gruen and Clinton Combs; 12 great grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Cr. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Geraldine Coots
Geraldine Coots, 74, of Viper, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born March 28, 1946, the daughter of the late Hiram Coots and the late Addline Jones Coots.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Pearl, Earnest, Paul and Lester; and four sisters, Lois, Mae, Nola Faye and Lucy.
She is survived by two sisters, Katherine Brock of Ind., Ruth Ann Coots of Viper; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Karl Baker and Penny Farler officiating. Burial will follow in the Hiram Coots Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Grant Farmer
Grant Duane Farmer, 60, of Hazard, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born May 16, 1960, the son of the late Grant Farmer and the late Connie Davis Farmer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sherry Lynn Egers.
He is survived by one sister, Cindy Gray of Ind.; companion of 30 years, Beverly Whitaker; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sammy Lindon Jr.
Sammy Wayne Lindon Jr., 53, of Hazard, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center. He was born November 11, 1966, the son of the late Sammy Lindon and the late Linda Shackelford Lindon. He loved RPG games, collecting dice, superhero merch, listening to political podcasts and the supernatural. He was a kind soul that was always willing to help others. He is survived by one sister, Denise Holliday of Hazard; two nieces, Vanessa Thompson (Cody) of Hazard, and Holly Holliday (Justin) of Hazard; one nephew, Chris Lindon (Ashley) of Hazard; four great nephews, Luke, Tyson, Dedrick and Sammy; four great nieces, Andrea, Kristen, Maddie and Emma; sweet dog, Little Bit; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Diana Moore
Diana Moore, 89, of Bonnyman, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at her residence in Lost Creek.
She was born in Allais, February 11, 1931, the daughter of the late James Porter Wallace and the late Maggie Randolph Wallace.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Moore; one son, Larry Gene Moore; two brothers, Arnold Clifford and Jessie Ray; special friend, Harold Sellers. She enjoyed writing and signing her books as author, historian and poet, quilting and giving them to the family, loved her flowers and gardening, starred in two movies, fire down below and next-of-kin, loved the Lord and her family, enjoyed listening to WSGS on 101.1 faithfully.
She is survived by four daughters, Barbara Golluhue (Glenn) of Grayson, Brenda Carol Reed (Bobbie) of Cabot, AR, Connie Griffie (Larry) of Hazard, Linda Campbell (J.D.) of Richmond; son, Frank Moore, Jr. of Bonnyman; 15 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services were held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff with Rev. Jack Carter officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Phyllis Smith
Phyllis Smith, 66, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, July 10, 1953, the daughter of the late Chester Miller and the late Eliza Stacy Miller. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being a Nanny most of all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lisa Walker; four brothers, Chester Jr., Robert, Silas and Virgie Miller; one sister, Bessie Ritchie.
She is survived by one daughter, Diana Mitchell; two sons, Robert Walker, John Mitchell; three sisters, Carolyn Jones, Louise Jones (Tom), Gladys Miller; three brothers, Charles Miller, Lewis Miller, Pearl Miller; special friend, Barb West; seven grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Red Star Church of the Lord Jesus Christ with Charles Miller and Arthur Holland officiating. Burial followed in the Stacy Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
“Greg” Wells
Gregory “Greg” Wells, 59, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Hazard, August 10, 1960, the son of the late George Daniel Wells and Janneth Day Wells. He spent the last day of his life doing what he loved most, spending time with his family at his farm, riding through the hills while enjoying the immense beauty of the mountains he held so dear and drinking Diet Pepsi. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and rooting for the University of Kentucky basketball team. At just 21 years of age, he and four friends founded Leslie Resources, Inc., a coal mining company. With only a two-acre mining permit in Leslie County and a few pieces of equipment, he grew the Company into one of the largest employers in the region and one of the most successful coal mining companies in southeastern Kentucky. He cared for his employees and their families and welcomed them into his own. In 2004, he focused his considerable talents to the organization of 1st Trust Bank of Hazard which, under his leadership, has grown into four branches from Hazard to Richmond. Despite his tremendous commercial success, he was most proud of his family and spoke of their accomplishments often. His presence commanded respect, but he loved with a full heart. He was a friend, mentor and hero to his friends and family. Their loss is immeasurable. His contributions to the community are too many to acknowledge, but he was particularly proud of his volunteer work for Hospice of the Bluegrass where he served on its board of directors and contributed funds to establish the Greg and Noreen Wells Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Clara Wells.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife and partner of 32 years, Noreen Fray Wells; his children, Gregory Brian Floyd Wells (Meghan), Robert Daniel Wells, Adam Brent Wells (Brenda), Tori Shay Wells and Griffin Cole Wells; his grandchildren, Katie Grace, Parker, Joseph and Brenda Sophia; his brothers, Gary Daniel Wells and George Anthony Wells; and a whole host of friends and family.
A drive through memorial service was held from 2pm-5pm Wednesday, July 8, at the Wells Family Farm, Chavies. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations to be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center, 101 Dennis Sandlin MD Cove, Hazard, KY 41701.
