Elmer Begley
Elmer Begley, 84, died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Billy Joe Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmy Collins
Jimmy Collins, 86, of Hazard, died Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born January 10, 1937, the son of the late Ray Collins and the late Opsie Napier Collins. He was a United States Army Veteran. He was retired from CSX Railroad.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Josephine Collins; one infant daughter, Gina Marie Collins; one brother, Bobby Collins; and one niece, Johnna Collins.
He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca Collins of Hazard; three brothers, Charles Collins (Peggy), Roger Collins and Johnny Collins (Kathy); two grandchildren, Paige Williams and Bryan Williams; two great grandchildren, Rayder Woods and Rayge Woods; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 4 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Dylan Combs officiating. Entombment followed at Mtn. View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Truman Hughes
Truman Hughes, 49, of Lost Creek, died Saturday, August 5, 2023.
He was born March 14, 1974, the son of Andy Hughes and the late Maudie Collins Hughes. He loved riding four-wheelers and cutting grass. He always liked to have a good time. He was always willing to help others.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by one brother, Grim Hughes.
In addition to his father, he was survived by special sister-in-law, Tesa Hughes; three sisters, Lisa Miller of Hazard, Kathy Hughes of Bonneville and Wanda Faye Thomas of Booneville; five brothers, Junior Hughes (Melinda) of Bonneville, Michael Hughes (Cindy) Bonneville, Marion Hughes of Dice, Doug Hughes (Linda) of Bonneville and Wayne Hays (Sandy) of Hazard; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 9 at Millertown Baptist Church with Noah Miller and Beecher Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Miller-Collins Cemetery, Dice. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Pina Pratt
Pina Pratt, 92, of Viper, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born April 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Lyttle Caudill and the late Cena Cornett Caudill. She was a member of Lone Pine Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to church, quilting, flowers, listening to Bluegrass Music and going to yard sales. She loved to spend time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Phillip Pratt; four sisters, Amanda, Zell, Vesta and Marge; and four brothers, BW, Jim, Dale and Wilder.
She is survived by three daughters, Debby Farler (JR), Denise Pratt and Dede White (Raymond); four sons, John L. Pratt (Glenna), Earl “Scooter” Pratt (Tanya), Joey Pratt (Brenda) and Deon Pratt (Allison); one sister, Gloria Fields; two sisters-in-law, Carol Combs and Audrey Caudill; ten grandchildren, JJ (Ashley), Brent (Liz), Emily (Brian), Christy, John (Makayla), Kelsey (Greg), India, Jenna, Jayme and Jaya; three great grandchildren, Lauren, Holden and Millie Grace; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Travis France officiating. Burial followed in the W.H. Caudill Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jamie Stamper
Jamie Stamper, 44, of Hazard, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born October 17, 1978, the son of Ralph Stamper and Janice Stamper. He was always willing to help others. He loved spending time with his children.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Lylah Elizabeth Jo Sullivan; one son, James Landon Sullivan; Sean Stamper (Carolyn) and Shane Stamper (Cheyenne); special friends, Jerry Gross and Joe Hurt; and a host of family and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
