Wesley Shade Allen
Wesley Shade Allen, 47, of Hazard, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center in Lexington.
Wesley was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Lair Allen.
He is survived by his father, Clay Allen of IN; one daughter: Lesley Allen of Hindman; two brothers, Ashley Allen (Heidi) and David Allen, all of IN; two grandchildren, Karson Clay Bush and Kendra Michelle Bush; two nieces, Sarah Allen and Jewel Allen of IN; one nephew, Brady Allen of IN; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with A.J. Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Allen Cemetery, Lower Second Creek, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Kimberly Jo Baker
Kimberly Jo Baker, 48, of Avawam, died Monday, August 1, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on January 12, 1974, in Perry County, the daughter of Donald Gene Baker and Zelphia Colwell Baker.
She was employed by Primary Care Centers of Eastern KY and Hospice of the Bluegrass as a registered nurse. She was a beloved nurse at Perry Central High School. She was the founder of the Autism Support Group for Perry County. She loved spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sons, Caleb Russell Baker, Joseph Connor Baker, Cooper Elijah Baker; their Father, Russ Baker; one sister, Laura Nichole Baker Steele (Kevin); two nieces, Eleanor Grace Steele and Judith Verda Steele; companion, Steven Pennycuff; and his Daughter, Allie Pennycuff; and a host of aunts, uncles, family and many friends.
A Memorial Service was at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel from 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, August 5. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
David Campbell
David Campbell, 78, of Rowdy, died Friday, July 29, 2022.
He was born in Rowdy, June 26, 1944, the son of the late Willie Campbell and the late Polly Ann Hamilton Campbell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Ann Combs Campbell; as well as brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughter, Glenna Bryant (Wendell) of Rowdy; brother, Herman Campbell of Beattyville; sister, Goldie Jones of Georgetown; brother-in-laws, Michael Combs (Betty), Howard Wigdahl; favorite sister-in-law, Jerri Campbell; four grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Rowdy.
Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Justine Campbell
Justine Campbell, 92, of Viper, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her residence.
She was born June 12, 1930, the daughter of the late Hannon Woods and the late Louise Branson Woods. She was a devout Christian since 1949. She was a member of the Middle Fork Church of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed flowers and bird watching. Spending time with her family and grandchildren was her passion.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Campbell; two brothers, Lloyd Woods and Eugene Woods; three sisters, Irene Caudill, Aline Craft and Beulah Gorbett; and two sons-in-law, Clayton Caudill and Scotty Craft.
She is survived by three daughters, Donna Caudill of Viper, Debbie Helton (Tom) of Tenn., Lisa Griffith (Garry) of Viper; two sons, Dean Campbell (Gail) of Viper, Dennis Campbell (Cheryl) of Viper; three sisters, Majorie Caudill of Viper, Lelia Price of Oh, and Willa Dean Mullis (Harold) of Lexington; nine grandchildren, Robbie Caudill (Missy), Josh Campbell, Amanda Caudll, Amy Ison (Bucky), Dustin Campbell (Sarah), Christy Combs (Jason), Jason Craft (June), Daniel Campbell (Kelsi), Kayla Lyttle (Justin); 15 great grandchildren; special paster/friend, Mike Hall; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 8 at the Middle Fork Church of Jesus Christ with Mike Hall officiating. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Keith Clemons
Keith Clemons, 69, of Jackson formerly of Bonnyman, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at his residence in Jackson.
He was born July 14, 1953, the son of the late Hib and June Clemons of Bonnyman. He spent most of his career working for coal companies, as a night-watchman, certified surface mine foreman, underground foreman, blaster, reclamation specialist, and as a heavy equipment operator. He also worked for the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and built log homes for a period of time. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Earlier in his life, he enjoyed karate and assisting with the local Boy Scout troop. Later in his life, he became an ordained minister with the Jehovah’s Witnesses, which brought him great joy.
He is survived by two children, Dusty Clemons of Owenton, Beth Clemons of Lexington; his sister, Sherry Clemons Phillips of Bonnyman; niece, Jessica Phillips Turner of Bonnyman; two great nieces, Hailey and Kinsley Turner of Bonnyman; and a host of family and friends. He will be missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2PM Friday, August 12 at Kingdom Hall in Beatyville, 3190 HWY 11 S with Tim Auner officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Homes of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Aaron Crawford
Aaron “Mick” Crawford, 18, of Jeff, died Friday, August 5, 2022, at U.K. Medical Center, Lexington.
He was born in Lexington, July 23, 2004, the son of David and Ronda Griffie Crawford. He was an active football player with the Knott County Central Patriots where he was also on the wrestling team. He loved the Lord, was a devout christian, always witnessing for Jesus, and also a member of Blair Memorial Baptist Church. He was always thinking of others, even now as an organ donor he is continuing to give to others.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Christopher Griffie; paternal grandmother, Mildred “Micky” Crawford; maternal grandmother, Gladys Griffie.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Andy Crawford (Angie) of Beaver Dam, Ginger Simmons (James) of Pikeville, Stevie Combs of Lost Creek, Bailey Crawford (Amy) of Jeff, Kyle Crawford of Knoxville, Tenn., Austin Combs (Bryan) of Lotts Creek, Rachel Crawford (Michael) of Jeff; maternal grandfather, Raymond Griffie (Ann) of Lost Creek; aunt, Brenda Colwell of Oak Ridge Tenn., uncle, Glenn Griffie (Sherri) of Lost Creek; special friend and pastor, Joe Engle; nana, Sharon Engle; special friend and Sunday School Teacher, Bobbie Fugate; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 11 at Blair Memorial Baptist Church, Lost Creek with Joe Engle and Ben Fugate officiating. Burial will follow in the Griffie Family Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
Patty Fugate
Patty Fugate, 77, of Bulan, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at her residence.
Patty was born on February 01, 1945, in Perry County, the daughter of the late Casey Jones and the late Marie Miller Jones. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed playing music, sewing, talking to friends and was the best at being a supervisor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Fugate; one son, Ronnie Fugate; one brother, Boyd Jones; and two sisters, Rosie Williams and Annabelle Napier.
She is survived by one son, Casey Fugate; one sister, Becky Napier; one great-nephew, Kyler Wayne Jones; two special friends, Terry Thies and Marlina Neace; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1p.m. Monday, August 8 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wagers officiating. Burial followed at Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Emanuel Gabriel Allen Hensley
Emanuel Gabriel Allen Hensley, 30, of Yerkes, died Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was born June 16, 1992, the son of Sherry Hensley and the late Kenneth Hensley. He was an underground roof bolter. He was kindhearted and always willing to help others. He enjoyed riding ATV's. He was a family man. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Macy Hensley; one son, Kendyn Hensley; four daughters, Payper Creech, Kenzington Hensley, Ava Hensley, Lynnox Creech; three sisters, Crystal Feltner, Angel Hensley, Alexis Kilburn; one brother, Chase Williams; and a host of family and many friends.
A private service was held with Johnathon Lowry officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Malena Sue Neace Herald
Malena Sue Neace Herald, 51, of Hazard, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born August 1, 1971, the daughter of the late Jack Neace and Pat Stacy (Beatty) of Hazard. She worked as a clerk for Hazard ARH. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She always enjoyed having a good time.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Rickey Joe Neace.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by four sons, Greg Neace of Hazard, Donald Gibson Jr., of Morehead, Brian Gibson (Kendall) of Hazard and Rickey Gibson of Hazard; four sisters, Jackie Neace (Jimmy) of Prestonsburg, Mindy Shepherd (Jordan) of Georgetown, Misty Smith (Justin) of Sassafras and Tracy Neace (Brandon) of Hazard; one brother, Devin Neace (Madison) of W. Va.; eight grandchildren, Tierra, Donovan, Aliyah, Toddrick, Harley, Baylor, Ensley and River; special friend, Estill Campbell; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held a 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Chris Fugate officiating. Burial followed in the Mudlick Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Nancy Louise Morris
Nancy, Louise Morris, 74, of Hyden, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Robert and Minnie Morris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Frank Morris.
She is survived by one daughter, April Howell; three brothers, Bidge Morris of Hyden, Kelly Morris (Anita) of Hyden and Fred Morris of Mich.; sister-in-law, Norma Morris of Hyden; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
No services will be held. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Wilma Napier
Wilma Napier, 57, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Charlie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Napier-Neace Cemetery, Bulan.
Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
Alvin Short
Alvin Short, 88, of Ary, died Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Hospice Care Center.
He was born April 10, 1934, the son of the late Larkin Short and the late Drucilla Ritchie Short. He belonged to Lower Ball United Baptist Church. He enjoyed studying the bible and loved being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jim Noble, Clarence Noble, Amel Short and Elbert Short; and four sisters, Liz Fields, Ollie Roberts, Alpha Wimberly and Ruby Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Fairlena Short; two sons, Perry Short (Kathy) of Va. and Patrick Short (Casi) of Viper; one brother, Denzil Short of Ind.; two grandchildren, Nicholas Short (Christen) and Mary Short; two great grandchildren, Caroline and Chevelle; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 10 at Maggard's Mtn. View Chapel with Bill Kirby officiating. Burial followed at John Fugate Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.maggardfuneralhomes.com
This is a paid obituary.
Billie Jo Maggard Waddle
Billie Jo Maggard Waddle, 50, of Chavies, died Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Warsaw, New York, August 22, 1971, the daughter of Roger Hutchinson and the late Edna Mae Stevens Hutchinson. She served as a court-designated worker in Perry County for 17 years.
She is survived by her father and partner, Roger Hutchinson and Carol Thurn of Vicco; husband, Jeff Waddle of Chavies; son, Cody Ray Maggard (Kayla) of Buckhorn; sisters, JoAnne King (Paul) of Chavies, Connie Stacy (Mike) of Hazard; special aunt, Maudie Lou Sumner; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the directions of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
The guestbook may be signed at www.englebowlingfuneralhome.com
This is a paid obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.