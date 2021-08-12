Billy Adams
Billy Dean Adams, 79, of Bulan, died Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery, Whitesburg. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Joan Aynes
Joan “Jo” Aynes, 88, of West Lafayette, Ind., formerly of Hazard, died Thursday, August 5, 2021.
Dorothy Brewer
Dorothy Brewer, 95, of Bulan, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Mary Breckinridge Hospital.
She was born January 10, 1926, the daughter of the late Shade Brewer and the late Eliza Stacy Brewer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Brewer; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by one daughter, Eva L. Brewer; four sons, Billie Brewer, Bennie Brewer, Rufus Brewer Jr., Oakey Brewer; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery, Ary. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Monia Brewer
Monia Brewer, 84, of Bulan, died Monday, August 2, 2021, at Hazard Medical Center. She was born May 11, 1937, the daughter of the late Murdoc Barger and the late Molly Gay Barger. She was a lifelong member of Hiner Church of Lord Jesus Christ.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brewer; one son, Charles Brewer Jr. ; and one daughter, Mary Colwell She is survived by two daughters, Pamela Perkins (James), Bulan, and Geneva Goley (Cloyd), OH; four Sons, Paul Edward Brewer (Sandy) of Chavies, David Earl Brewer of Bulan, Carlos Gene Brewer (Freddy) of Bulan and Billy Ray Brewer (Malinda) of Bulan; special friend; Patty Fugate; caretakers, Makala Banks and Jean Carol Wooton; and a loving group of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jesse Paul Wager officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vesta Combs
Vesta Combs, 84, of Ary, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at her residence.
She was born April 27, 1937, the daughter of the late Clifton Deaton and the late Hazel Smith Deaton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Gene Combs; second husband, Maurice Wells; one daughter, Kathy Ann Combs; six sisters, Betty, Lou, Alma, Chris, Carol and Annie; two brothers, Wayne and Clifton Jr.
She is survived by three sons, Kip Combs (Billie) of Pigeon Roost, Mike Combs (Patty) of Ary, Kevin Combs (Mardell) of Pigeon Roost; one sister, Mary Ritchie of Oh; one brother, Dave Deaton of Oh; seven grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 11 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Gladys Costello
Gladys Costello, 84, of Vicco, died Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hazard Health and Rehab Center.
She was born May 26, 1937, the daughter of the late Will Sumner and the late Ruby Sumner. She was a retired cook from R.W. Combs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Costello; one granddaughter, Debra Ann Jones; and a host of brothers and sisters.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Costello (Rodney Nantz) of Vicco, Donna Jent of Vicco, Kathy Combs (Wendell Jordan) of Berea; one son, Harold Costello (Vera) of London; one sister, Brenda Sumner of Vicco; two brothers, Clifford Sumner of Vicco, Cooley Sumner (Kathleen) of Vicco; special friend, Ricky Jent; seven grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mark Beverly officiating. Burial followed in the Costello Family Cemetery, Vicco. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Ella Crank
Ella Jane Crank, 75, of Gays Creek, died Monday, August 2, 2021.
She was born June 27, 1946, the daughter of the late Henry White and the late Alberta Henson White. She was retired from food service with Buckhorn State Park.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Crank; and one sister, Norma White.
She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Crank of Gays Creek, Anna Abbott (Jeff Sandlin) of Gays Creek; two sisters, Margie Sebastian (Carl) of Ind., Anna Napier (Barnis) of Gays Creek; two brothers, Allen White (Teresa) of Ind., Freddie White of Tenn.; three grandchildren, Andrew Abbott (Heather), Adam Abbott and Josh Crank; two great grandchildren, Nora Jane Abbott and Boone Woodrow Abbott; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 6 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Brian Bridges officiating. Burial followed in the Walter Crank Family Cemetery, Gays Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel.
Elizabeth Evans
Elizabeth Ann Evans, 89, of Hazard, died Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Viper, December 20, 1931, the daughter of the late Marion Brashear and the late Lillie Belle Watts. She loved lilies and all sorts of flowers.
In addition her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel Davidson, Jennings Evans, and Robert Joseph; brothers, Eli Brashear, Taylor Brashear, Corbett Brashear, Bill Brashear, Ernie Brashear, Joe Brashear, Harry Brashear, and Elmer Brashear; sisters, Velora Proffitt and Claudine Ferguson.
She is survived by her four sons, Marshall Davidson (Nancy) of Moore Park, Cal., Ernie Davidson (Audrey) of Cornersville, Tenn., Jeff Evans (Christy) of Ind., Coe Evans of Fla.; three daughters, Aurora Joseph of Viper, Darla Kaye Deaton of Viper, Angela Robin Evans of Ind.; brother, Mark Brashear (Iris) of Trenton, Oh; five step-children; 13 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Brother Brad Enevoldsen officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ramona Feltner
Ramona Feltner, 45, of Happy, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, November 26, 1975, the daughter of the late McLee “Big Mac” Feltner and the late Gladys Terry Feltner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Roger Dean Feltner; and one sister, Tammy Walls.
She is survived by one sister, Tonya Combs (Jeff) of Acup; one brother, Everett Feltner (Shirley) of Happy; special nephew, Kameron; special friend, Beth Moe; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 8 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Scuddy Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jason Mullins
Jason Shane Mullins, 45, of Bonnyman, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sandy Napier
Sandy Napier, 80, of Grapevine, died Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Blue Diamond, October 15, 1940, the daughter of the late James Bart Teague and the late Cora Houston Teague. She was a retired hairdresser, owning her beauty shop for 40-years. She then retired from Middle Kentucky Community Action after 19-years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, D.K. Napier; son, Darren K. Napier; two brothers, Jimmy Teague and Roger Teague.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jeana Napier of Hazard; two special grandchildren, Heather Simpson (Earl) of McDonough, Ga., DeeSaundar Napier Fugate (Trevor) of Hazard; great grandson, Conner Simpson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Anthony Mullins officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lois Napolillo
Lois Ann Fugate Napolillo, 64, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, September 1, 1956 the daughter of the late Henry Fugate and the late Lola Mae Fugate. She was a member of the Dwarf Baptist Church and a believer in Christ her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Napolillo; two brothers, Donald Fugate and Owen Fugate.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Deaton (Leonard Wayne) of Bulan; son, Rodney Fugate (Jamie) of Hazard; two sisters, Joyce Fugate Walker (Allen) of Emmalena, Della Fugate Eaves (Terry) of LaGrange; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral series were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Comb officiating. Burial followed in the Bush Cemetery, Lower Pigeon Roost. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Chris Ritchie
Chris Anthony Ritchie, 58, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 7, 2021.
He was born July 4, 1963, the son of the late Larry Ritchie and the late Patsy Smith Ritchie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dwight “DD” Ritchie.
He is survived by one daughter, Jessica Ritchie (John) of Hazard; one son, Blake Ritchie (Pamela) of Hazard; one sister, Sonya Fletcher (Bill) of Hazard; one brother, Larry “Tootle” Ritchie of Hazard; three grandchildren, Maysie, Randle and Blakely; special friends, Heather, Carle and Luther Jones; special nieces, Whitney and Cassandra; special nephews, Dustin, Brandon, Corey and Dwight.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Resthaven Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Pearl Shepherd
Pearl Shepherd, 67, of Viper, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was August 25, 1953, the son of the late Chester Shepherd and the late Velvia Wels Shepherd. He was a retired Coal Miner.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Gadie Sue Whitaker; and two brothers, Wilburn and Leonard Shepherd.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sue Shepherd; two daughters, Rosemary Collins, Suzanne Wilson (Glenn); one step-son, Thomas G. Smith; four sisters, Jeanette Eddington (Ed), Shirley Ann Sturgill (Harry), Betty Jane Shepherd, Wanda Faye Bowman; one brother, James Shepherd; two grandchildren, Jaxson Collins and Kendra Grace Wilson; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 12 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Virgil Hurt officiating. Burial will follow in the Shepherd Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Elizabeth Smith
Elizabeth Betsy Smith, 72, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born in Hazard, September 10, 1948, the daughter of the late C.B. Byrge and the late Pearl Noble Byrge. She was a retired nurse aide from Hazard ARH.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, J.T. Miller and Jimmy Byrge; one sister-in-law, Faye Byrge.
She is survived by one daughter, Melissa Enfusse (Mike) of Whitesburg; one son, Donald Brian Smith of Hazard; two brothers, Bill Byrge of W. Vir., Bob Byrge of Hazard; special niece, Kathy Pratt; six grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 14 at Riverside Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Enfusse officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Pearl Watts
Pearl Watts, 65, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his residence.
He was born October 7, 1955, the son of the late Flint Watts and the late Maudie Woods Watts. He worked for 20 years for the City of Hazard water department.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Deidra Watts Baker; one sister, Juanita Holland; and four brothers, Flint Watts Jr., Danny Watts, Johnny Watts and Kelly Watts.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Watts; one son, Flint Watts; one daughter, Contessa Campbell; five sisters, Aretha Profitt, Shelvia Eversole, Ida Johnson; Lucy Riley; Wanda Faye Begley; one brother, Jack Watts; special family, Junebug and Flint Jr.; three grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, August 9 at Maggard Brothers Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Watts Family Cemetery, Fourseam. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
