Clyde Caldwell
Clyde Caldwell, 65, of Slemp, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born August 24, 1954, the son of the late Paul Caldwell and the late Bessie Mae Marris Caldwell. He was a retired coal miner. He was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ at Leatherwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold “Sleepy” Caldwell and Jerry Caldwell.
He is survived by one daughter, Diana Clemons (Jesse) of Slemp; one sister, Linda Sexton (Josh) of Slemp; three brothers, Denver Caldwell (Arlene) of Slemp, Darrell Caldwell (Geraldine) of Slemp, Bobby Caldwell (Angie) of Delphia; special friend, Jerome Adams; special niece, Susan Caldwell; three grandchildren, Kaylee, Khloe and Karissa; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Wednesday August 12, at Church of Lord Jesus Christ, Leatherwood with Charlie Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Caldwell Williams Cemetery, Slemp. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard Brothers Funeral Home of Hazard.
Sydney Campbell
Sydney Carol Campbell, 57, of Hazard, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
She was born in Hazard, February 5, 1963, the daughter of the late John Combs and the late Carolyn Alexander Combs. She was a member of the Town Mtn. Baptist Church, enjoyed number (playing the lottery) and spending time with her kids.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Campbell; three daughters, Misty Campbell of Hazard, Christy Campbell of Hazard, Chasity Combs (Ricardo Allen) of Lexington; one son, Aaron Sydney Campbell of Hazard; two brothers, Marcus Combs of Hazard, Willie Combs of Hazard; one grandchild, Kiearra Campbell; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 15, at Town Mountain Baptist Church with Dirk Combs officiating. Burial will follow at the Combs Cemetery, Town Mtn. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Olivia Combs
Olivia Jean Combs, 24, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Whitesburg, December 19, 1995, the daughter of Dewayne Earl Combs of Acup and Paula Jean Collins of Morehead. She loved her children.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Cynthia Jean Collins and one aunt, Martha Jane Collins.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her step-mother, Summer Combs of Acup; son, Austin Wayne Combs of Acup; daughter, Ellie Jean Smith of Acup; three brothers, Austin Meitzler of Morehead, Zachary Trey Combs of Mt. Sterling, Christopher Combs of Cal.; three step-brothers, Jordan Grigsby of Acup, Ryder Fields of Acup, Max Fields of Acup; step-sister, Sutton Fields of Acup; grandparents, Verlin Combs and Ethel of Acup, Gary Collins of Bonnyman; special cousin, Hayley Back of Georgetown; and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Chris Fugate and Richard Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in the Elvin White Family Cemetery, Grapevine. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Richard Combs
Richard Earl Combs, 71, of Fisty, died Thursday, August 6, 2020.
He was born in Perry County, April 13, 1949, the son of Lydia Walters Watts and the late Joe Combs. He was a member of the Hardburly Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing, playing cards and has a love for dogs.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Darrell and Daniel Watts; one nephew, James Longworth.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Evelyn Buckler (Tom) of OH; two sons, Hygie Combs (Amy) of Bulan, Jeffery Combs (Missy) of Fisty; four sisters, Lura Guy (Rich) of Tenn., Vivian Longworth (Danny) of Hazard, Gladys Walker of Hazard, Sharon Shepherd (Jeff) of Hazard; one brother, Lewis Watts (Carol) of Fisty; sister-in-law, Kim Watts; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Carter and Ernie J. Fugate officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Vicie Combs
Vicie Combs, 92, of Lexington, formerly of Perry County, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Lexington.
She was born in Clay County, December 16, 1927, the daughter of the late McKenley Potter and the late Sarah Clark Potter.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Combs; one son, William Daniel Combs; two sisters, Dorothy Miller and Sophia Sharp; four brothers, Pearl, Garnett, John and Arthur Potter.
She is survived by one daughter, Janet Combs of Lexington; two sons, Charles Combs (Brenda) of Lexington, Gary Combs (Denise) of OH; one brother, William Potter of OH; special friends, Sally Fox, Charlene Walker, Mary Walker and Lenora Combs; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a loving host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, August 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Leon Slatter officiating. Burial will follow in the Clark Family Cemetery, Manchester. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Wilma Cornett
Wilma Jean Cornett, 60, of Cornettsville, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center.
She was born in Hazard, April 7, 1960, the daughter of the Late Melvin Shepherd and the late Minnie Metcall Shepherd. She loved quilting and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Cornett; two brothers, Donald Reed Shepherd and Harlan “Bay” Shepherd.
She is survived by seven brothers, Daniel Shepherd of Hazard, Ronnie Shepherd, Paul Shepherd, and Melvin Shepherd, all of Cornettsville, Noah “Shep” Shepherd, Ed Shepherd, and Darrell “Dank” Shepherd all of Manchester; 11 sisters, Renna Hubbard, Lela Gray, and Alverna Bowling all of Manchester, Martha Penn of Georgetown, Travis Saylor of Ind., Marcella Duff of Mich., Carol Sue Brickles of OH., Nadine Cornett of Yeaddiss, Christine Adams, Inetta Morris, and Linda Asher Brotherton all of Hazard; special friend Mark Slone of Hindman; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, Puncheon Camp, with Eugene Baker officiating. Burial followed in the Stoney Fork Cemetery, Delphia. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Charles Easterling
Charles Edgar Easterling, 72, of Happy, died Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence.
He was born January 19, 1948, the son of the late Ernest Easterling and the late Manota Combs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Kay Easterling and Sharon Lynn Tibs; and one brother, Samuel Easterling.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Easterling; three sons, Charles Michael Easterling (Regina) of Vicco, Keith Easterling of Happy, Ernest Easterling (Robin) of Happy; two sisters, Betty Jo Maddox of Beaver Dam, Margaret Easterling of Beaver Dam; two brothers, Perry Easterling of Beaver Dam, Robert Easterling of Beaver Dam; 13 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Larry Bailey officiating. Burial followed in the Perry Combs Cemetery, Acup. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Brandon Everidge
Brandon Wayne Scott Everidge, 27, of Happy, died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Hazard ARH.
He was born August 26, 1992. He was an active member of the Vicco Fire Department, he loved to go hunting.
He was preceded in death by his two sons, Karson Everidge and Bentley Everidge; grandfather, Larry Everidge; and mother-in-law, Pamela Burkhead.
He is survived by his wife, Tabitha Everidge; mother and step-father, Rebecca and Michael Reynolds; one daughter, Hannah Rae Everidge; one step-brother, Cody Reynolds; one step-sister, Emma Reynolds; grandmother, Deborah Everidge; In-laws, Raymond and Sonia Burkhead; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m. Monday, August 10 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Blake Dean officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Christine Holbrook
Christine Cress Holbrook, 77, of Cornettsville, died Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence.
She was born in Perry County, May 2, 1943, the daughter of the late Hershel Cress and the late Louise Halcomb Cress. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Estill Holbrook; daughter, Janet Feltner; grandson, Sam Moore; two great grandchildren; one brother; and two sisters.
She is survived by five daughters, Sue Ison of Cornettsville, Brenda Holbrook of Brownsfork, Melissa Holbrook Williams of Viper, Tammy McKay Holbrook (Alfred) of Cornettsville, Christine “Pooh” Wells (Brian) of Viper; brother, Verlin Cress of Viper; two sisters, Josephine Halcomb of Ulvah, Geraldine Yeary of Partridge; 11 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Holbrook Cemetery, Little Leatherwood. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Thomas Kirkland
Thomas Michael Kirkland, 65, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Hazard ARH.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 13, at the Christopher Church of God with Donnie Enfusse officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Maude Morgan
Maude Jeanette Coda Morgan, 87, of Versailles, died Sunday, August 9, 2020.
She was born in Combs, April 2, 1933, the daughter of the late Sherman and Gladys Coda.
She is survived by her husband Harold Morgan; sons Keith (Peggy) Morgan and Stuart (Julie) Morgan; two grandsons, Jeff and Cody Morgan; and four sisters, Betty, Shirley, Jean, and Elaine.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 5-8 PM, Milward-Man O’ War, 1509 Trent Blvd. and funeral services will be held on Fri., Aug. 14, 10:30 AM. Burail will follow at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
