George Anderson Jr.
George B. Anderson Jr., 95, of Hazard, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.
He was born June 14, 1927, the son of the late George Anderson Sr. and the late Mamie Patrick Anderson. He was a well-known businessman, owner and operator of Andy’s Honda Sales for many years. He was a devoted member of Petrey Memorial Baptist Church for sixty-years. He was a United States Navy Veteran, Mason, member of the Hazard Masonic Lodge and also a member of the Shriner’s Oleika Shrine Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Faye Anderson; one brother, Earl Anderson; one sister, Ethel Tyahur.
He is survived by one son, Barry Anderson (Constance Rebecca) of Tenn.; one daughter, Terry Feltner (Paul) of Hazard; three grandchildren, Bryan Feltner (Brandi), Katie Anderson and Sean Anderson (Carolyn); two great grandchildren, Ryder Douglas Feltner and Margo Anderson; adopted member of the family, Katherine Bryant; and a host of family and many friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at Petrey Memorial Baptist Church with Butch Pennington and Sam Stacy officiating. Entombment followed in the Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Elbert Caudill
Elbert Caudill, 80, of Viper, died Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Hazard Appalachian Reg. Med. Ct.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 15 at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Cornettsville with Jared Salmons and Kenny Salmons officiating. Burial followed in the KY Veterans Cemetery South East, Hyden. Arrangements were under the direction of Hindman Funeral Services of Hindman.
William Caudill
William Powell Caudill, 85, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Hazard Medical Center.
He was born October 9, 1936, the son of the late Howard Caudill and the late Mattie Fields Caudill. He was a United Sates Army Veteran and a retired Operator/Electrician for KY WV Gas Company. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening, reading and watching westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Campbell Caudill; three grandchildren, Edan Bowling, Hudson Caudill and infant child; two brothers, James "Boy", Henry “Dude” Caudill; four sisters, Mary Dials, Ann Hagans, Clara Halcomb and Kate Lawson.
He is survived by two daughters, Mattie Ann Caudill of Hazard, Deborah Faye Bowling (Terry) of Cornettsville; one son, Wendell Powell Caudill (Rebecca) of Hazard; two sisters, Geneva Jeffers of Lexington, Melinda Combs of Acup; one brother, Tommy Caudill of Ind.; four grandchildren, Matthew Bowling (Amy), Daniel Bowling, Autumn Caudill and Sumner Caudill and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 16 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Jack Maggard officiating. Burial followed in the Fields Cemetery, Letcher County. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
David Deaton
David Earl Deaton, 86, of Kettering, Oh, died Friday, August 5, 2022.
He was born March 16, 1936, in Buckhorn, the son of the late Clifton and Hazel Deaton. He was well known for his handyman and woodworking skills, but above all he was most known for his character. He was quite often described as “the kindest man I ever knew”. He loved his family more than anything. He was a proud member of the US Army and served in Korea. Following his military service he had a long career with Dayton Press. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 598 and a longstanding Mason with Alpha Lodge F & AM 729. Dave and his wife, Jada, were long-term members of Belmont United Methodist Church and the Homebuilder’s Class.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Danny Wayne Deaton and Clifton Deaton, Jr.,; sisters, Betty Sue Edwards, Vesta Jean Combs, Alma Ray Brewer, Christine Stacy, Jeanette Louise Fugate, Anna Ruth Meadows, and Caroline Watts.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jada; daughter, Pamela (Danny) Pennington, grandchildren, Brittney (Matthew) Kennard and Alexander (Taylor) Pennington; great-grandchildren, Heidi Kennard and Savannah Kennard; one sister, Mary Ellen Ritchie of Franklin, Oh; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 12 p.m., Friday, August 12, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 East Stroop Road, Kettering, Ohio 45429. Burial followed at Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Matthew 25 in support of the Appalachian flood efforts.
Carolyn Hill
Carolyn Sue Hill, 84, of Hazard, died Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born January 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Marion Lewis Stone and the late Elizabeth Denny Stone. For many years, Jim and Sue were owners and operators of Perry Oil Company. She was a former member of the Alpha XI Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority where she served on every committee in every capacity. She was a part of different theater groups through the years in Hazard, and Lexington. She also served on many other community boards including ARH Advisory Committee, Hazard Football 12th Man Club, Hazard Independent School System, Heart Fund Drive and Cancer Drives.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James D. "Jim" Hill; one sister, Elsie Stamper; one brother, Bill Stone.
She is survived by one daughter, Jamie Hill Smith (Mark Davis), Hazard; one son, James Darryl Hill Jr., Hazard; one sister, Louise Mathis, OH; one brother, Vernon L. Stone (Betty), McKee; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Stone; three grandchildren, Forrest Smith (Destin), Houston Smith and Creston Smith; one great granddaughter, Velle; beloved friend, Erie Miller; caregiver, Evalee Willoughby; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and special friends.
Funeral services were held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Rev. Dean Demaris officiating. Entombment will be at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Pallbearers included Forrest Smith, Houston Smith, Blake Dishner, James Franks, Brad Bolen, Jim Fitzpatrick, Clint Napier and Joey Meehan. Honorary Pallbearers included Jeremy Shepherd, Kenton Carter, Dylan Baker and John Sigmon
Erma Melton
Erma Jean Melton, 85 of Richmond, died Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Terrace Nursing and Rehab.
She was born December 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Earl Coda and the late Flossie Lee Smith of Hazard. She was the widow of Bill Melton. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, David Harold Morris; one daughter, Linda Jasper (Bill); and two sisters, Lola and Doris
She is survived by two sons, Ronnie Morris of Mich., Earl Morris (Tammy) of Irvine; two daughters, Melissa Fleck (Sanford) of Louisville, and Dianne Garvin (Jim) of Cadiz; 14 grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, August 19 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Richmond Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home of Richmond.
Freddy Miller
Freddy Miller, 65, of Hazard, died Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hazard ARH Medical Center.
He was born April 3, 195, the son of Millard Miller and the late Lizzie Hensley Miller. He had worked for Asplundh as a tree expert. He enjoyed music and restoring old vehicles. Most of all, he loved his family.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Kaye Miller; one sister, Nannie Belle Russell; and one grandson; Terry Dean Campbell.
In addition to his father, he is survived by two daughters; Rebekah Campbell of Hazard and Martha Neace (Paul) of Chavies; one son; Freddy Miller (Diana) of Lost Creek; three sisters, Florence Jones (Elmer) of Lost Creek, Mona Bush (Henry) of Hazard and Mary Sue Miller of Hazard; one brother, Wallace Ray Miller of Hazard, nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; step mother, Mildred Miller; Fiancé, Julia Neace; special friend, Cassandra Scotland; and a host of half brothers and sister, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Ken Miller officiating. Burial followed in the Bill & Katie Neace Cemetery, Lost Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
David Miracle
David Wayne “Worm” Miracle, 70, of Busy, died Friday, August 12, 2022 at Wells Hospice Care Center.
He was born in Middlesboro, December 31, 1951, the son of the late Ernest Miracle and the late Bernice Wilson Miracle. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his good friend Richard Fields, and was a former Superintendent for Liberty Management.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Miracle of Busy; his children, Alexander Miracle (Halle Jo) of Busy, Danielle Miracle (Zack) of Busy, Andrea Fettinger (Jason) of Harrogate, Tenn., Adam Miracle (Cherie) of Sierra Vista, Artz.; two brothers, Phillip Miracle (Karen) of Cadiz, Ronald Miracle (Tatia) of Lexington; three sisters, Judy Treece (Kenny) of Harrogate, Tenn., Mary Jo Miracle of Harrogate, Tenn., Sue Dickson (Roy) of Okla.; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, August 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with B.J. Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, Harrogate, Tenn. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20 at 12 p.m. at the Mountain View Cemetery & Memorial Gardens in Harrogate, Tenn. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Randy Olson
Randy Enon Olson, 68, of Emmalena, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, January 1, 1954, the son of the late Enon Olson and the late Rosella Geslin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sharon McGraw.
He is survived by his wife, Devra Biasllas-Olson of Emmalena; son, Jason Olson of MN; granddaughter, Savannah; nephew, Sean of MO; nieces, Michelle, Missy; and a host of great nephews, great nieces and other relatives and friends.
No services will be held at this time. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Dennis Stacy
Dennis Edward Stacy, 71, of Hazard, died Sunday, July 31, 2022.
He was the son of the late Gaylord Stacy and the late Gladys Turner Stacy. He was a retired coal operator. He enjoyed watching sports, horse racing, dancing, traveling and playing cards.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant brother, Bobby Ray Stacy; and granddaughter, Hannah Bella.
He is survived by two daughters, Tracy Ritchie of Lexington, Shelley Wilson (Blake) of Beaver Dam; two sisters, Grace Stacy of Hazard, Marie Deaton (Joe) of Elizabethtown; six grandchildren, Dylan, Garreth, Madeline, Hailey, Kason and Elijah Cruze; three nieces, Sheena Breeding, Stacey Harness (Joey) and Kelley Hyden (Jay); one great niece, Rylee; three great nephews, Seth (Madi), Ben and Hunter; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 14 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Mark Combs officiating. Burial followed in the Francis Branch Cemetery, Jeff. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Roger Sturgill
Roger Dale Sturgill of Hazard lost his 11-month battle with Cancer on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
He leaves a huge hole in the hearts of his family and friends who were always entertained by his stories, stubbornness and sense of humor. He truly was the life of the party. He was beloved by everyone who ever met him, a fantastic father and a best friend to all walks of life. No matter the circumstance, you always walked away with a funny and sometimes crazy story. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed the mountains, the outdoors, and loved to travel. He also loved Bluegrass music and playing the guitar. In his spare time, you could find him watching marathons of Westerns or The Harvest Channel.
He is survived by his children, Crystal, Jennifer (Hank), and Bobby (Amanda); his beloved grandchildren, Chandler, Jeremi, Paige, Peyton, Brady, Conner, Landon, Ariana; and great grandchildren, Logan, Denali, and Bailor; brothers, RD (Charlene), Randall (Lisa); sisters, Deloris, Janice (Billy), and Lillian; a host of nieces, nephews, as well as many other loved ones and special friends.
Roger is now at peace, joining his parents, Bill & Mae (Halcomb) Sturgill and grandparents, James and Louanna Sturgill and Harrison & Addie Halcomb, brothers Toby and Billy Joe (Linda) Sturgill. That’s one fun party reunited! Patience now father, please know we will return your ashes to the little country cemetery near where you began your earthly journey. Your brothers and sisters are preparing a place for you in the spot in the country where you ran, played, and fought with the Sturgill kids.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 17 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
