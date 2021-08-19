Melda Campbell
Melda Campbell, 61, of Lower Second Creek, died Thursday, August 12, 2021 at her residence.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Merill David Collins officiating. Burial followed in the Eversole Cemetery, Lower Second Creek. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Stacy Coots
Stacy Lynn Coots, 47, of Viper, died Sunday, August 15, 2021.
He was born in Viper, September 30, 1973, the son of Elmer Coots and Judy Dunn Coots. He was a coal miner.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Rhonda Coots Dunaway.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Brittany Coots of Viper; one son, Brandon Coots (Judy) of Viper; girlfriend, Tracey Gayheart; five grandchildren, Owen, McKenna, Dallin, Dawson and Luka; special friends, Carlos Pratt, Peggy and Hardy Jones and Jonathan Holbrooks; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 18 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel. Burial followed in the Coots Cemetery, Viper. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jimmy Davis
Jimmy Davis, 68, of Hazard, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Hazard Health and Rehab Center.
He was born January 1, 1953, the son of the late Jess Davis and the late Vada Fields Reynolds. He was a retired auto bod mechanic for Davis Body Shop.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe Davis, Randy Davis and Kenneth Fields; and one sister, Lorraine Morris.
He is survived by one daughter, Tina Adams (Randy); one brother, Curt Hamblin; special daughter, Shannon Youniacutt; sister-in-law, Linda Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 17 at Hickory Gap Cemetery with Keith Stidham officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Melvin Jent Jr.
Melvin Jent Jr., 70, of Big Creek, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Vicco, March 9, 1951, the son of the late Melvin Jent, Sr. and the late Mamie Pratt. He was a member of the Church of Christ and loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and spending time with his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Strunk and Myrtle Noble; special niece, Debbie Deppenmeier; special brother-in-law, Fred Wilson.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carrie Jent of Big Creek; son, Donald Jent of Lancaster; step-son, Bobby Lee Easterling; special son, B.J. Campbell; three daughters, Jeannie Howard (Chris) of Bulan, Roberta Michelle Holland of Typo, Rhonda Watkins (Steve) of Fla.; two sisters, Maxine Eversole (Bob) of Hazard, Juanita Ritchie of Hazard; three special friends, Kenneth Smith, Jeff Noble and Donald Ray Bailey; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, August 18 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Mark Tabata and BJ Campbell officiating. Burial followed in the Creekside Memorial Gardens, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Jimmy Miller
Jimmy Lee Miller, 85, of Rowdy, died Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at his residence.
He was born January 7, 1936, the son of the late Willie Miller and the late Lillie Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters; and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Miller; two sons, Jimmy Darrel Miller (Belvia) of Rowdy, Chris Miller of Rowdy; one daughter, Jamie Newcomb (Britt) of Oh; four grandchildren, Clinton (Megan), Zachary (Pheyten), Cayden and Jessica; two great grandchildren, Izzabella and Noah; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 15, at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with David Clemons and Tim Stacy officiating. Burial followed in the Mt. Carmel Church Cemetery, Rowdy. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
Jason Mullins
Jason Shane Mullins, 45, of Bonnyman, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at Hazard ARH.
He was born in Hazard, July 11, 1976, the son of the late Tommy Mullins and the late Carol Fields Mullins. He loved his boys more than life itself.
He is survived by his significant other, Angelina Brothers of Hazard; two sons, Christopher Mullins of Hazard, Jamerson Mullins of Hazard; step-son, Jaylen Roark of Hazard; brother, George Mullins (Angie Combs) of Bonnyman; niece, Heather Mullins of Bonnyman; nephew, Brandon Mullins of Hazard; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service was held at 12 p.m. Sunday, August 15 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Lila Spencer
Lila Sue Spencer, 74, of Hazard, died Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Hazard ARH.
She was born born in Logan, W. Va., May 14, 1947, the daughter of the late Olive Clay and the late Alpha Mullens Profit. She loved her flowers, and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Ex-Husband, Sonny Spencer; brother, David Lee Profit; sister, Wanda L. Williams.
She is survived by her sons, Bo Spencer (Jenifer) of Vine Grove, Troy Spencer of Louisville; daughters, Regina Lynette Spencer of Hazard, Robin Pendergrass (Gary) of Somerset, Kodi Jean Spencer of Hazard; brother, Jerry Clay of Louisville; sisters, Katie Smith, Delores Spencer, Sandra Gail Keesee, and Marsha Wilson, all of Louisville; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 19 at Engle-Bowling Funeral Home with Rev. A.D. “Pete” McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the Spencer Family Cemetery, Scuddy. Arrangements were under the direction of Engle-Bowling Funeral Home of Hazard.
Ida Strong
Ida Mae Strong, 94, of Hazard, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center.
She was born in Perry County, February 8, 1927, the daughter of the late Ova Smith and the late Stella Young Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Strong; two brothers, Ivan Smith and R.C. Smith; one sister, Imogene Ritchie.
She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Miller (Kenny) of Bulan, Janet Couch (Freddie) of Hazard; two sisters, Betty Weyer (Gene), Ruth Teague, both of Ind.; three grandchildren, Tommy Campbell (Melissa), Freddie Couch and Lee Ann McIntyre; two step-grandchildren, Crystal Keith (Curtis), Ami Smith (Gus); three great grandchildren, Nathan Campbell, Tyson McIntyre and Kamryn McIntyre; five step-great grandchildren, Blake Dishner, Jessica Keith, Brady Keith, Candace Keith and Kaleb Smith; and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 13 at Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel with Buddy Turner officiating. Burial followed in the Riverside Cemetery, Hazard. Arrangements were under the direction of Maggard’s Mtn. View Chapel of Hazard.
